IRRR Board meeting scheduled for Aug. 15
A special meeting of the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board has been scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation’s Administration Building at 4261 Hwy. 53 South in Eveleth. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 13D.015, members may participate using interactive technology.
MDI invests $3.2 million in Grand Rapids
Plastics manufacturer MDI is installing a new, state-of-the-art polypropylene extruder – a machine used to create sheets that are converted into custom and standard containers – at its Grand Rapids facility. These totes, trays and boxes are used in by industries including packaging, transportation, logistics, warehouse and medical....
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office preparing for wild rice harvesters, safety concerns
Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office preparing for wild rice harvesters, safety concerns. (Aitkin, MN) — Beyond the normal recreation on Lakes in Aitkin County, visitors and local residents will soon be flocking lakes to harvest Minnesota’s state grain, wild rice. In our most recent conversation with Aitkin County...
Missing Man Found Dead Near Pequot Lakes
A man who went missing near Pequot Lakes has found dead in a nearby lake. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard and deputies responded to a report at approximately 12:42 p.m. on August 7th about a missing man. The man, who was found dead, was later identified as 22-year-old Trenton Riley Robertson of Pequot Lakes. Robertson was found in Bass Lake near Gasink Road.
UPDATE: Hibbing police locate missing girl
2:10 P.M. UPDATE: Hibbing police say they have found the missing 8-year-old girl. According to a post on their Facebook page, it appears she was found safe. No word what led to her going missing or if she was in immediate danger. This is a developing story. Check back for...
Two dead in separate Crow Wing County crashes Saturday
(Rabbit Lake Township, MN) -- A Kettle River teen has died in a crash. The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township. Authorities say the teen was driving a Jeep that collided with a Lincoln. The teen was killed and the Lincoln driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
22-year-old man found dead in central Minnesota lake
Akeley Man Dies in Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Nisswa
A 26-year-old Akeley man died on Saturday after his motorcycle crashed near Nisswa around 7:00 p.m. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the victim, Alex Nelson, was riding his 2007 Harley Davidson Cruiser southbound on Highway 371 toward Nashway Road. A Jeep Commander driven by George Lentsch, 62, of St. Paul, was heading eastbound on Nashway Road and was hauling a boat on a trailer. Lentsch attempted to cross the intersection of Nashway Road and Highway 371 and pulled out in front of the motorcycle. Nelson then struck the boat.
17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday
A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Wrangler was being driven east on Highway 210 at around 9:30 a.m. when it struck a westbound Lincoln MKX near the intersection of County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township.
Witnesses begin taking stand in Iron Range cold case murder trial
HIBBING, MN -- Three decades after a Chisholm woman’s death, her case is finally getting its day in court as witnesses began taking the stand Monday. Both the prosecution and defense delivered their opening statements in Michael Carbo Jr.’s murder trial. The now 54-year-old is charged with both...
