U.K.

Liz Truss hits back at claims her economic plans are ‘electoral suicide note’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtWlq_0hAXve6O00

Liz Truss has hit back at claims that her plans for an emergency tax-cutting budget would be an “electoral suicide note”, accusing Rishi Sunak ’s supporters of spreading “portents of doom”.

Dominic Raab , who is backing the former chancellor in the Conservative leadership contest, said Ms Truss’s promise to scrap the increase in National Insurance would do little to help families struggling with soaring prices.

But on a campaign visit to Huddersfield, the Foreign Secretary dismissed what she described as “declinist talk”, insisting the country can look forward to the future with optimism.

U.K.
ELECTIONS
