Michigan State

Cars 108

Private Michigan Airbnb Lakefront House – Only $175 A Night

Talk about a private pure Michigan vacation - this hilltop hideaway lakefront Airbnb has it all. Why rent a cottage on a lake or stay at a hotel when you can rent Hilltop Hideaway? This is the perfect vacation home to enjoy a private piece of lakefront. The home features a multi-tiered deck, boat dock, kayaks, and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

3 Simple Things We Can Do to Make Michigan Restaurants Better

I don't know whether I was just cranky, or whether I'm really onto something here. I went to a well-known Lansing eatery over the weekend, and within ten minutes, found myself extremely annoyed. Not with the staff or the service, but by the behavior of several other customers. Not looking...
LANSING, MI
Cars 108

This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There

If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Hundreds of MI Businesses Are Offering Hiring Bonuses – Here’s 10

Hundreds of Michigan Businesses are offering incentives to join their teams. The options of employment are virtually endless nowadays and some businesses are offering up some big incentives to join their workforce. Whether you are looking to work remotely or try out a new place of employment in the physical world, you might be able to get some extra cash in your pocket.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

16 Michigan Beaches That Are Closed Heading Into the Weekend 8/4/22

Summer is winding down but you still have time to get to the beach. As we approach the weekend, temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and possibly 90 on Saturday. Temperatures like that will have you heading to the beach to cool off for sure. If you do have plans to hit the beach, be sure to check to see if the beach you want to go to is open or if there is a contamination advisory.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

‘The Flash’s Ezra Miller Charged With Burglary In Vermont

Ezra Miller might play a superhero in DC movies, but they have not been acting like one lately. After a string of controversies, allegations, and minor run-ins with the law, Miller, the star of Justice League and Warner Bros.’ upcoming mega-blockbuster The Flash, has now been charged in Vermont with felony burglary.
STAMFORD, VT
Cars 108

Northern Michigan Man Turns In His Sister for Using Dead Mother’s Identity

A Northern Michigan woman has been arrested for attempting to use her dead mother's identity to apply for credit cards. Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel was arraigned on Wednesday (8/3) on a laundry list of charges. Michigan State Police have charged the woman from South Boardman with one count of identity theft, one count of a false statement of identity for a financial transaction device, one count of stealing/retaining a financial transactions device without consent, and one count false pretenses over $999 but less than $20,000.
Cars 108

Under $500K For This Lakefront Waterford Party House

If you love entertaining, this Waterford Township, Michigan lakefront home inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright is definitely for you. This unique contemporary home with an open living concept is perfect for entertaining. New homeowners will enjoy views of Mohawk Lake from almost every room in the house. The party...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Cars 108

Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver

In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Cars 108 Lucky Ticket Tuesday – ENTER NOW

We're giving you a chance to win $50 in instant scratch-off tickets from the Michigan Lottery! It's the Cars 108 Lucky Ticket Tuesday. Tuesday, up until midnight, you can enter to win 50 Mystery Key Cashword & Bingo Blockbuster tickets from Cars 108. We'll pick a winner Wednesday. You could...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Cars 108

Cars 108

