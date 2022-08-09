ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

The Bacon Brothers play Napa’s Blue Note

By DAN TAYLOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aP0CO_0hAXtfuh00

The musical duo The Bacon Brothers -- film actor Kevin, 64, and his older sibling Michael, 72 -- are probably used to it by now.

Reporters inevitably tend to zero in on the famous one first, but they risk overlooking big brother’s key role in the duo’s long career.

“Back when we started, Kevin didn’t have a lot of songwriting skills, but I think the songs are getting better and we’ll just keep going.” Michael said.

The brothers, a working band since 1995, will perform two shows each night Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28, at the Blue Note in Napa, part of a tour that runs through early September, ending with a date in Texas.

“If you work hard at music, especially if you’re writing music, you want to share it and play for it people,” Michael said.

Michael is an accomplished guitarist, keyboardist and cellist, as well as a film score composer and a member of the music faculty at Lehman College in the Bronx.

Michael has more musical training and Kevin is more famous, but don’t assume there’s anything one-sided about the brothers’ partnership.

“I was put on earth to play music, and Kevin has helped me get back to that,” Michael said.

The two brothers with eight albums to their credit. The latest, “The Way We Love,” was released in 2020. In early July, they released “Erato,” a five-song EP (extended play) collection.

While the live music business is still coming back after two years of the COVID pandemic, Kevin’s acting career is alive and well. He is in the third season of the HBO crime drama “City on the Hill.”

“I’ve been busy. After the pandemic, the movie business and the TV business got up and running pretty quickly,” Kevin said.

Kevin’s film work includes “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” “Footloose,” “Friday the 13th,” “Tremors,” “A Few Good Men” and “Apollo 13.” Parade magazine recently reported he has four new films in the pipeline.

“But I don’t have anything right now ready to shoot,” Kevin said.

The actor earned a permanent place in the pop culture with the parlor game “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” which challenges players choose an actor, then connect that actor to another actor in a film they both appeared together. The goal is ultimately arrive at a film featuring Bacon, in as few steps as possible.

He makes the perfect choice for a game like that, since he has appeared in more than 100 film and TV roles in the past four decades or so.

Has he ever contemplated a movie that incorporated his skills as a musician?

“I would do a musical film, but it would have to be good, and real.,” he said. “I have spent a lot of time on the road playing music. I don’t want to do a movie if I can’t be authentic.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

Comments / 0

 

