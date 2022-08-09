ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Elgin, IL

kanecountyconnects.com

There are Dinosaurs in the Village of Gilberts

​This story/interview comes from the August 2022 Village of Gilberts E-Newsletter. You can sign up for the newsletter HERE. Take a drive down Tollview Terrace and it will feel like you've taken a drive back in time; about 65 million years back to be exact!. Gilberts resident, Everett "Jurassic" Clark,...
GILBERTS, IL
vfpress.news

Brookfield Zoo Silverback Gorilla Dies After ‘Acute Illness’

JoJo, a 42-year-old silverback western lowland gorilla, died recently. | Brookfield Zoo. Monday, August 8, 2022 || By Bob Uphues || @maywoodnews. The Chicago Zoological Society on Aug. 1 announced the sudden death of JoJo, the 42-year-old silverback western lowland gorilla who had sired three offspring at Brookfield Zoo during his 10 years there.
BROOKFIELD, IL
I-Rock 93.5

One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool

Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suburban Chicago men convicted in Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline

CHICAGO - Two suburban men were convicted on conspiracy charges for their involvement in a 2019 drug pipeline that stretched from Mexico to Chicago. Sheldon Morales, 40, and Eduardo Santana, 45, worked with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a Texas prison to traffic methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Apple Orchard Has Job Opportunities for Cider Donut Lovers

Here's an opportunity to pick up a little extra money and get the best cider donut hookup at the same time. Do you love all things fall?. The season of fall will be here soon. Comfortable days, cool nights, wind in the trees sending blowing beautifully colored leaves around. Flannel shirts, sweaters, pumpkin spice coffee drinks, some apple cider, and warm cider donuts.
ROCKFORD, IL
wgnradio.com

Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity

Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
CHICAGO, IL

