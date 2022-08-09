Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina Andras
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Ricky Gervais calls for release of Rocky the coyote from River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook
Celebrity Ricky Gervais has called for Cook County officials to release Rocky, a coyote confined at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook.
Beagles rescued from labs 2022: South Elgin shelter rescues nearly 100 dogs from breeding facility
After a large beagle rescue operation, dozens of the dogs are now available in South Elgin.
This adorable puppy wants a big dog sibling to look up to
Meet the precious Pat! She is a 3-month-old, 30-pound Shepherd mix that loves puppy friends. This sweet, chill girl will need a confident big sibling in her future home to show her the ropes.
WAND TV
PHOTOS: 100 Beagles arrive in South Elgin, available for adoption as part of national rescue
(NBC CHICAGO) - 100 bright-eyed, floppy-eared and bushy-tailed beagles arrived at Anderson Humane in South Elgin early Tuesday, looking for forever homes after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia. According to the Anderson Humane website, the shelter is participating in a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles from...
Watch a Family in Illinois Save a Baby Bird Stuck in the Rocks
A family in Illinois noticed something was wrong with a baby bird outside their home. So, they put on their superhero capes and came to its rescue. Based on the video description, this happened this summer in Mundelein, Illinois. Here's how the parents described this dilemma:. I was on a...
Watch a Dog in Illinois Become Fascinated with the Dog on TV
Some people don't understand that what they see on TV isn't real. That's especially true for an Illinois dog who was convinced the dog he was seeing on TV was in the room with him. This new video share comes from Elk Grove Village, Illinois. It involves a dog named...
kanecountyconnects.com
There are Dinosaurs in the Village of Gilberts
This story/interview comes from the August 2022 Village of Gilberts E-Newsletter. You can sign up for the newsletter HERE. Take a drive down Tollview Terrace and it will feel like you've taken a drive back in time; about 65 million years back to be exact!. Gilberts resident, Everett "Jurassic" Clark,...
vfpress.news
Brookfield Zoo Silverback Gorilla Dies After ‘Acute Illness’
JoJo, a 42-year-old silverback western lowland gorilla, died recently. | Brookfield Zoo. Monday, August 8, 2022 || By Bob Uphues || @maywoodnews. The Chicago Zoological Society on Aug. 1 announced the sudden death of JoJo, the 42-year-old silverback western lowland gorilla who had sired three offspring at Brookfield Zoo during his 10 years there.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
UPMATTERS
Michigan DNR finds positives after invasive carp found past electric barriers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has confirmed an invasive carp has been caught past the electric barriers in the Chicago-Area Waterway System. However, a Michigan biologist is telling people to back away from the proverbial ledge. According to a news release, the fish...
‘Looking back at ya’: As storm was bearing in, Waukegan officials save woman’s life
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Waukegan police and fire crews teamed up to make a remarkable water rescue last week. They saved a women’s life who had been missing for more than 24 hours. On Aug. 3, crews patrolling near the pier in the Waukegan Harbor were already in recovery mode. Earlier, the family of a missing […]
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago men convicted in Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline
CHICAGO - Two suburban men were convicted on conspiracy charges for their involvement in a 2019 drug pipeline that stretched from Mexico to Chicago. Sheldon Morales, 40, and Eduardo Santana, 45, worked with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a Texas prison to traffic methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois.
khqa.com
Collecting cards for 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois lawmaker is asking for the public's help to cheer up a young boy injured in the July 4 parade mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Cooper Roberts was with his family at the parade when a gunman opened fire, injuring him and...
Illinois Apple Orchard Has Job Opportunities for Cider Donut Lovers
Here's an opportunity to pick up a little extra money and get the best cider donut hookup at the same time. Do you love all things fall?. The season of fall will be here soon. Comfortable days, cool nights, wind in the trees sending blowing beautifully colored leaves around. Flannel shirts, sweaters, pumpkin spice coffee drinks, some apple cider, and warm cider donuts.
wgnradio.com
Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity
Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
Woman accused of murdering pregnant teen, taking unborn baby from womb wants arrest thrown out
CHICAGO — The woman accused of murdering a pregnant teen and cutting out an unborn baby from the teen’s body wants her arrest thrown out. Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s body was discovered in a trash bin in April 2019 behind a home on the 4100 block of West 77th Place on the South Side — in a […]
