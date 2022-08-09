ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marceline, MO

Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
ORLANDO, FL
Cinemablend

A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again

Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

This Week In Wild Disney Parks Guest Hijinks: See A Guest Climb Into A Fountain And Pretend To Be Part Of The Scenery

Theme parks are supposed to be fun places where you can just relax and do what you like. But let’s be honest, some people take this a bit too literally. From people who jump off of Epcot rides to steal vegetables to people who jump off of Universal Studios rides to retrieve their sunglasses, people seem to get the impression that because they paid to be in a theme park they can just do what they like. On the plus side, it often makes for fun video to watch.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million

A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
REAL ESTATE
City
Marceline, MO
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
disneydining.com

Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!

You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
TRAVEL
TODAY.com

70 Halloween greetings to get everyone in the spooky spirit

Halloween is supposed to be fun — but it's easy to get caught up in the details like having enough candy for trick-or-treaters or coming up with an epic Halloween costume. Instead, channel all that energy into spreading the Halloween love to friends and family. Let them know just how much you live for the season’s spookiest holiday by sending a cheery Halloween greeting via text or posting a scary quote on Instagram.
CELEBRATIONS
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney Springs 8/5/2022 (Pumpkins Arrive on Main Street, U.S.A., Disney Villains Spirit Jersey, New Salt & Straw Limited Edition Flavors, and More)

Happy Friday! We’re starting our weekend off with a stroll through Magic Kingdom, new ice cream flavors, and new merchandise. So, let’s get going!. Are those pumpkins we see? Yes! With the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party just one week away, pumpkins have sprouted up in Town Square and all down Main Street, U.S.A.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

Everything to Know About Halloween at Disney World

The bewitching hour is here! Walt Disney World is summoning all ghouls and goblins to relish in their longest season: Halloween. The festivities begin in early August and run until the big night, October 31. That's right. As much of the country is still squeezing out the last few moments of summer, the most magical place on Earth is rolling out the red (or orange) carpet for oversized pumpkins and ghostly sights.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Quietly Lifts Two-Per-Item Limit on Most Merchandise

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. According to multiple Cast Members, the two-per-item limit instituted last year to curb reselling online has quietly been lifted for most items around Walt Disney World, with a few exceptions. After consulting with several Cast Members and...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 8/9/22 (Halloween Horror Nights Scare Zone Updates, Summer Tribute Store Closed, Death Eater and Draco Malfoy Plush, and More)

Welcome to another exciting day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Halloween Horror Nights is right around the corner, so there’s a lot happening around Universal Studios Florida. Let’s jump in and see what’s happening today. The summer Tribute Store is now closed, but that just means...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Guest Injured on Exit Stairs After Getting Dizzy on Cosmic Rewind, Showtimes for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Pumpkins Arrive on Main Street, and More: Daily Recap (8/5/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, August 5, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Villains Spirit Jersey Now Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Disney Villains Spirit Jersey is now available at Walt Disney World, just in time for Halloween season. We found this spooky jersey in World of Disney at Disney Springs. Disney Villains Spirit Jersey – $74.99...
WORLD
disneydining.com

Max Goof as Powerline to Make Special Appearance At Magic Kingdom Event!

For the first time ever we’re seein’ it eye to eye. And if you’re attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Walt Disney World Resort this year, you’ll be able to see eye to eye with Max dressed as Powerline! That’s right, Disney Parks took to social media to share that Powerline Max from A Goofy Movie will be making appearances before the Boo To You Halloween Parade. This is the first time that Powerline Max will be at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and he will be joined by some other characters from your favorite 90s cartoon movies and television shows.
TRAVEL

