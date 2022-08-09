Read full article on original website
Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows to 10K acres, burns fire crew equipment
A cluster of fires burning through Humboldt and Trinity counties has grown to more than 10,000 acres with 0% containment, prompting evacuations throughout the region.
Firefighter vehicles, equipment burn over in Six Rivers fire, Red Cross comes to rescue
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Firefighters battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex burning in Humboldt and Trinity counties became stranded after their vehicles and equipment burned over when the wildfire took an unexpected turn. The fire complex started Friday, Aug. 5, ignited by thunderstorms that moved across the region. Firefighters...
New evacuation warning issued for zone HUM-E032-B, northeast of Willow Creek
EUREKA, Calif. — UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the fire has now grown to 11,618 acres and is 0% contained. At 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation warning for zone HUM-E032-B, northeast of Willow Creek due to the Six Rivers Complex.
Willow Creek Residents Choosing Not to Evacuate
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM) As the fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River, evacuation warnings are still in place around Willow Creek, Friday Ridge, Salyer and Trinity Village. Some residents tell us that staying in their homes provides them with comfort. This includes taking all precautions possible to protect their property from the dangerous fires.
Redwood Acres Fairgrounds to be repurposed as Emergency Fire Camp
Vegetation fire on the side of the highway north of Fortuna. Dispatch reports, via scanner, that the fire is currently 30x30 feet and involves a semi truck. Loleta Fire also responding. There’s a CHP dispatch record of the incident here. (UPDATE: North Coast News is on the scene. The fire appears to be vanquished.)
Redding's 'Goat Strike Force' strikes again with power walk along Buenaventura Boulevard
REDDING, Calif. — The Goat Strike Force strikes again!. Wednesday morning, Redding's favorite four-legged firefighters took a power walk north along Buenaventura Boulevard to their new worksite. "Special thanks to the Redding Police Department, Redding Parks Department and a few trusty herding dogs for the safe escort," the city...
Firefighters Battle Six Rivers Fire
Five UC Davis firefighters left campus Monday (Aug. 8) to fight a series of wildfires northeast of Eureka sparked by lightning. The UC Davis crew, part of a Yolo County strike team, is battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire, which began Friday (Aug. 5) as a dozen blazes on the Six Rivers National Forest.
FIRE UPDATE: Willow Creek Fires Mostly Held Overnight, Incident Commanders Say; Firefighters Will Continue to ‘Aggressively’ Bring Battle to the Blazes
Press release from the Six Rivers National Forest:. Six Rivers National Forest Crews working the fires last night were able to hold a majority of the work accomplished by the day shift. High overnight humidity helped slow any progress. The incident will enter into unified command with Cal Fire at 7:00 am today. Additionally, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and CalFire are also in unified command with the Forest Service.
New evacuation warning issued in Trinity County for Six Rivers Lightning Complex
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A new evacuation warning has been issued in Trinity County for the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issued the new warning from the Salyer Store to Gray Creek Road on Tuesday afternoon. This includes Oden Flat Road, Westgate Road and Hawkins Bar.
Humboldt OES Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire Response update
Humboldt, Calif — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of numerous active fires around the Willow Creek area. The fires are burning in areas of steep terrain and dry conditions. The incident response is being managed by the United States Forest Service (USFS) - Six Rivers National Forest.
Six Rivers Lightning Complex still 0% contained, 6,775 acres in size
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires are still uncontained as of Monday and the various fires continue to grow. According to the Six Rivers National Forest (SRNF), the complex has now burned 6,775 acres and is 0% contained as of Monday evening. Officials said crews...
Local Tattoo Artist in Horrible Motorcycle Crash; Friends Raising Funds
The Six Rivers National Forest has closed the Lower Trinity Ranger District, which is basically everything in the Willow Creek area south and just east of the Square. See a detailed map here. Pursuant to 16 U.S.C. § 551 and 36 C.F.R. § 261.50(a) and (b), and to provide for...
Person stabbed in Red Bluff Tuesday, no suspects
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A homeless person who lives in Red Bluff was stabbed on Tuesday night, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. in the area of Crosby Lane and Spyglass Drive. The person who was stabbed...
FIRE UPDATE: Humboldt OES on the Latest Evacuation Orders and Warnings, Plus Resources for People Displaced or Still in the Area
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for areas north, east and south of Willow Creek as fire crews work to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. CURRENT SITUATION. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of numerous...
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Fires Grow to 6,773 Acres, Still Uncontained; Community Meeting This Afternoon
Yesterday as of 6:00pm California Interagency Incident Management Team 11, led by Incident Commander Chris Fogle, assumed management of the Six Rivers Complex Incident. This morning, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is 6,773 acres and is 0% contained. Crews worked overnight in effort stop fire spread. This is a...
Carr Fire family surprises retiring Red Bluff Fire Chief with a farewell message
RED BLUFF, Calif. — After eight years of serving the City of Red Bluff, Fire Chief Ray Barber is hanging up his fire hat and is officially retiring. Colleagues, firefighters, and the community expressed gratitude and appreciation for Barber's leadership and service to the City of Red Bluff. And among the many is a family who survived the Carr Fire four years ago and cannot thank Barber enough.
Small Fire Set Outside McKinleyville Business Leads to Arson Arrest
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 9, 2022, at about 4:10 p.m. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 1600 block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party, a female...
[UPDATE 9:39 p.m.] One Structure Threatened After Gold Fire Starts North of Blocksburg
About 2:45 p.m., a new fire report came into firefighters of start in the 36,400 block of Alderpoint Road. The Gold Fire, as it is called, is five acres in size with a moderate rate of spread, according to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Ward. Ward told us that one...
Highway 299 and Highway 96 open in Humboldt County, despite wildfires
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans District 1 says Highway 299 and Highway 96 are currently open in Humboldt county, despite the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire burning near Willow Creek. Caltrans officials say they will provide updates about road closures along these routes as necessary. The Six Rivers Lightning...
Missing Red Bluff teenager, Found
RED BLUFF, Calif. - UPDATE 8/11 - Red Bluff Police Department says Cassius McCabe has been located and returned home safely. The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported...
