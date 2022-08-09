ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Willow Creek Residents Choosing Not to Evacuate

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM) As the fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River, evacuation warnings are still in place around Willow Creek, Friday Ridge, Salyer and Trinity Village. Some residents tell us that staying in their homes provides them with comfort. This includes taking all precautions possible to protect their property from the dangerous fires.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
Redwood Acres Fairgrounds to be repurposed as Emergency Fire Camp

Vegetation fire on the side of the highway north of Fortuna. Dispatch reports, via scanner, that the fire is currently 30x30 feet and involves a semi truck. Loleta Fire also responding. There’s a CHP dispatch record of the incident here. (UPDATE: North Coast News is on the scene. The fire appears to be vanquished.)
FORTUNA, CA
Firefighters Battle Six Rivers Fire

Five UC Davis firefighters left campus Monday (Aug. 8) to fight a series of wildfires northeast of Eureka sparked by lightning. The UC Davis crew, part of a Yolo County strike team, is battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire, which began Friday (Aug. 5) as a dozen blazes on the Six Rivers National Forest.
DAVIS, CA
FIRE UPDATE: Willow Creek Fires Mostly Held Overnight, Incident Commanders Say; Firefighters Will Continue to ‘Aggressively’ Bring Battle to the Blazes

Press release from the Six Rivers National Forest:. Six Rivers National Forest Crews working the fires last night were able to hold a majority of the work accomplished by the day shift. High overnight humidity helped slow any progress. The incident will enter into unified command with Cal Fire at 7:00 am today. Additionally, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and CalFire are also in unified command with the Forest Service.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
Humboldt OES Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire Response update

Humboldt, Calif — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of numerous active fires around the Willow Creek area. The fires are burning in areas of steep terrain and dry conditions. The incident response is being managed by the United States Forest Service (USFS) - Six Rivers National Forest.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Person stabbed in Red Bluff Tuesday, no suspects

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A homeless person who lives in Red Bluff was stabbed on Tuesday night, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. in the area of Crosby Lane and Spyglass Drive. The person who was stabbed...
RED BLUFF, CA
FIRE UPDATE: Humboldt OES on the Latest Evacuation Orders and Warnings, Plus Resources for People Displaced or Still in the Area

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for areas north, east and south of Willow Creek as fire crews work to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. CURRENT SITUATION. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of numerous...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Carr Fire family surprises retiring Red Bluff Fire Chief with a farewell message

RED BLUFF, Calif. — After eight years of serving the City of Red Bluff, Fire Chief Ray Barber is hanging up his fire hat and is officially retiring. Colleagues, firefighters, and the community expressed gratitude and appreciation for Barber's leadership and service to the City of Red Bluff. And among the many is a family who survived the Carr Fire four years ago and cannot thank Barber enough.
RED BLUFF, CA
Small Fire Set Outside McKinleyville Business Leads to Arson Arrest

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 9, 2022, at about 4:10 p.m. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 1600 block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party, a female...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Highway 299 and Highway 96 open in Humboldt County, despite wildfires

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans District 1 says Highway 299 and Highway 96 are currently open in Humboldt county, despite the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire burning near Willow Creek. Caltrans officials say they will provide updates about road closures along these routes as necessary. The Six Rivers Lightning...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Missing Red Bluff teenager, Found

RED BLUFF, Calif. - UPDATE 8/11 - Red Bluff Police Department says Cassius McCabe has been located and returned home safely. The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported...
RED BLUFF, CA

