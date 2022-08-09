ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wrn.com

Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison

Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. In a statement, Evers said it’s one major step closer to getting kids out of the facilities, which were initially to have closed last July. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the proposed site on Friday. Building on the site would require city approval, under a state law that approved 42 million dollars for the new facility.-
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Tool opens manufacturing plant in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. - Milwaukee Tool on Wednesday, Aug. 10 was joined by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the Milwaukee 7 (M7), West Bend officials, and industry partners to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s newest manufacturing plant in West Bend. The 95,000-square-foot facility will manufacture new,...
WEST BEND, WI
communityjournal.net

Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention

I have written about the Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) in some of my past articles. As a matter of fact, I have attended some of the events they have held and everything to me appears to be very positive. Its annual budget is $3.7 million dollars. Through the American Rescue Act, it is now getting an additional $8.4 million dollars. Alderman state they want to see the resources deployed to help make Milwaukee safer. The director position was not renewed so there is an opening at this time. Sources state a new director will be hired in the next several weeks sometime. Alderman Bohl states “it is the administration’s intent to continue the work underway in the violence prevention office, while, at the same time, increasing the office’s responsiveness to changing demands and expectations in public safety”.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Education
Milwaukee County, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee County, WI
Education
Milwaukee, WI
Society
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Health
City
Milwaukee, WI
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Charity#The Bucks Foundation#Fiserv Forum#Aclu
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
WISCONSIN STATE
familydestinationsguide.com

50 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Milwaukee in Wisconsin is the perfect place to go on a food trip. The city has everything any food buff is looking for, with its thriving culinary industry. You’ll find many dining spots that whip up exquisite plates in this place, all perfect for your palate. Just take your...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
milwaukeemag.com

Doyne Park Golf Course Is Closed. Now What?

There are a lot of options for what the shuttered course could become, and neighbors are weighing in. Disc golf course. Mountain biking trail or pump track. A prairie with native plants. Community Garden. Dog Park. Multi-use trail. Butterfly garden. Vendor area. All are proposals that have been raised as...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!

Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
101 WIXX

Michels Edges Out Kleefisch in Republican Gubernatorial Primary

WAUKESHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tim Michels, co-owner of the state’s largest construction company and Army veteran, came out victorious in Tuesday’s Republican primary race for governor. Michels defeated former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch and will face Democrat Tony Evers in November’s general election. Momentum built through...
CBS 58

MCTS announces three phases of new fare collection system

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has been working over the past year to modernize its fare collection system. On Monday, Aug. 8, MCTS announced the three phases of the transition to the new system. This phased approach includes estimated timeframes provided there are no further supply chain delays.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy