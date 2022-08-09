ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to hide your online status on WhatsApp

By Sean Keach
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
WHATSAPP has finally added the ability to hide your online status – and it's easy to activate.

Previously it was impossible to hide your WhatsApp activity from pals.

The feature was added as part of a trio of changes to WhatsApp Credit: WhatsApp

All you could do was hide your Last Seen status – but not the fact that you were online.

But a new WhatsApp "stealth mode" changes everything.

WhatsApp has been criticised in the past for not allowing users to hide their online statuses on the app.

Now you'll be able to hide your online status whenever you like.

"Seeing when friends or family are online helps us feel connected to one another," said WhatsApp.

"But we’ve all had times when we wanted to check our WhatsApp privately.

"For the times you want to keep your online presence private, we’re introducing the ability to select who can and can’t see when you’re online."

The feature is rolling out right now.

How to hide WhatsApp online status

First, make sure you're using the latest version of WhatsApp.

This means updating the app via the Apple App Store on iPhone or the Google Play Store on Android.

The new feature will be available in Settings > Privacy > Last Seen & Online.

You'll find it under the bottom section, titled: Who can see when I'm online.

Your options will be to set it as Everyone or as Same As Last Seen.

That second option borrows settings from your Last Seen choices above on the same page.

Don't panic if you can't see the feature right away.

WhatsApp says that the new feature is rolling out this month.

So it could potentially be several weeks before you see it on your own handset.

Just keep checking for app updates and looking in your settings for the new options.

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

