Bemidji City Council looking to lower budgeted operating deficit of Sanford Center
The Bemidji City Council may be looking at a 5 percent levy increase for next year. No formal action was taken at the Monday work session. Initial presentations indicated a possible 3.7 or 4 percent net levy increase. The council seemed in consensus to lower the budgeted Sanford Center operating...
Unofficial results for Beltrami County and City of Bemidji primaries
Results were posted for local primary races more than three hours after polls closed in Minnesota. Some results weren’t posted until closer to four hours after polls closed. In the Beltrami County District 2 race, Joe Gould won more than 52 percent of the vote and will advance to the general election along with Don Heinonen, with 19.91 percent of the vote.
Daily Archives: August 9, 2022
The Three Island Lake Park in Beltrami County will be closed beginning Aug. 15. County Engineer Bruce Hasbaargen says road construction on Three Island Lake Road will include a subgrade…. 0. Bemidji City Council looking to lower budgeted operating deficit of Sanford Center. Bemidji News, Local Government. August 9, 2022.
City of Bemidji has citizen vacancies on numerous boards and committees
The City of Bemidji has a number of opportunities for citizens to join various boards, committees and commissions. Members are being sought for the new sustainability commissions and the relatively-new community and police advisory board. The Housing and Redevelopment authority also has one vacancy. Opportunities are also available for the...
U of M coming to Beltrami County Fair to conduct numerous studies
The University of Minnesota is coming to the Beltrami County Fair for the first time and will conduct a number of studies, including the 10,000 Families Study, or 10KFS. According to the U of M’s Professor Ellen Demerath, participants can come as they are to Building 13 during the Fair.
Special work session of county board to review jail study
The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners recently set a date for a special work session to discuss the future jail project. County Administrator Tom Barry says the board will meet from 9:30 to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 24, to review and discuss the jail project needs assessment and feasibility study.
Minnesota’s Primary is today
Today is Primary Election Day in Minnesota. Local races in Beltrami County include the Beltrami County Sheriff’s primary, the Beltrami County District 2 race, and the primary for the Bemidji City Council At-Large seat. One candidate on the Republican Senate 2 primary ballot, Edward Strickland, was disqualified by the...
2022 Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area
Voters went to the polls on Tuesday all across Minnesota for the state’s primary election, which narrowed the candidate pools in several races, including some in the Lakeland viewing area. Below are winners for city, county, and state races, along with U.S. Representative races for Districts 7 and 8:
Bemidji Blotter for Tuesday, Aug. 9
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Traffic stop on Highway 2 and Animal Land Dr. SE. Driver arrested for DWI. Assist, 11:03 p.m. Officer assisted motorist in pushing his car off the...
Bemidji Weekend Blotter: 8/5-8/7
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to from Friday, Aug. 5, through Sunday, Aug. 7. Vehicle Calls/Complaints, 9:58 p.m. Two juvenile runaways arrested in a stolen vehicle on the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Dr. NW. Family...
Appeal: Woman missing from Bemidji since Saturday
Police have put an appeal out to find a missing 32-year-old woman who was last seen this past weekend. The Bemidji Police Department said Alanna McLean was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6 and was officially reported missing on Tuesday. Police did not specify where McLean was last seen. McLean...
Florida man seriously injured in Waskish-area crash
A Florida man was seriously injured in a northern Beltrami County crash Saturday evening. According to the state patrol, 47-year-old Richard Ames was heading north on Highway 72 near milepost 43 when he lost control and rolled. The airbags of the 2005 Chevy did not deploy. Ames was transported to...
