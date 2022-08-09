Read full article on original website
thelocalvoice.net
Book Review by Conor Hultman: “Deer Creek Drive” by Beverly Lowey
Author will appear at Off Square Books on August 24 at 6 pm. A nature of violence is one of the more easily observed traits of the American South. From the wretched history of slavery into the atmospheric terror politics of Jim Crow, the restless and heightened language of writers like Hurston and Wolfe, even the very landscape, overfull with vines and trees and clay banks, colosseums for the abundant wildlife that feed the rich soil; “grotesque” is insufficient in its suggestion of stasis. Violent is the word.
panolian.com
Jack’s announces Aug. 22 opening
Final touches to the new Jack’s are underway at the corner of Hwy. 6E and Woodland Road, and Batesville will soon have a new quick service restaurant. The corporation that owns the more than 220 locations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi announced this week an opening date of Monday, Aug. 22.
wtva.com
Interview: Tupelo chef represents Mississippi in Great American Seafood Cook-Off
Tupelo's Chef Cooper Miller is the King of Mississippi Seafood. He joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to talk about his recent experience while competing for a national title.
panolian.com
Restaurant inspection grades mostly good, one C reported
The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 38 food service inspections in Panola County between July 1 and Aug. 8 with the great majority of the facilities receiving A grades. There were six B grades and one C assigned. Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results...
wtva.com
Oxford woman to debut designs at Paris Fashion Week
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - An Oxford woman is using her talents to lead her out of homelessness and into a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Europe. Timber Heard will be going to Paris Fashion Week by the end of September to debut some of her fashion designs. She lives in Oxford now,...
desotocountynews.com
Mid-South Fair announces 2022 contest information
Youth Talent Contest, Miss Mid-South Fair Volunteer Pageant and spokesKID Contest return. The Mid-South Fair has announced details surrounding its annual Youth Talent Contest, spokesKID Contest and the Miss Mid-South Fair Volunteer Pageant. Two divisions make up the Youth Talent Contest – a junior division for those 9 to 12...
desotocountynews.com
New Trophy Blue Catfish record set
Christopher Halley of Brookhaven has claimed the new Mississippi state record for catching the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. The giant fish weighed 104 pounds and was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The fish broke the previous state trophy record Blue Catfish caught by...
thelocalvoice.net
Historic Now & Ever Well Campaign Secures $1.2 Billion for Ole Miss
The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal. Elevating the total is more than $150.6 million in gifts – the second-highest fundraising year on record – during the University of Mississippi‘s 2022 fiscal year that closed June 30.
actionnews5.com
MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
panolian.com
Oxford’s Chick-fil-A closing for 10 weeks
Oxford’s Chick-fil-A will close on Sept. 1 for extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks. During this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology. The West Jackson Avenue Chick-fil-A intends...
Daily Mississippian
State argues Jay Lee was strangled to death by Timothy Herrington
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who has been charged with the murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was refused bond by Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison at his hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Tollison denied Herrington bond on the grounds that the evidence presented...
Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
Mom says teacher locked her son in restroom at school
BATESVILLE, Miss. — A Mid-South mother asked for help after she claimed her 4-year-old son was locked inside a school restroom for bad behavior. Tonetta McClain told FOX13 that her son is a Pre-K student at Batesville Elementary School. She said the alleged incident happened Friday, August 5th. “My...
Moving company owner wanted in Oxford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing an embezzlement charge and another man is on the run after an investigation into a moving company in Oxford, Mississippi. After a lengthy Oxford Police investigation into Spyder Moving Services, 54-year-old Charles Joiner was charged Friday with accessory to embezzlement under contract. Joiner was taken into custody at […]
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Community Celebrates Life of Beloved Middle School Teacher
This week, the Oxford community celebrates the life of a beloved teacher, colleague, friend and neighbor, Ellen Douglas. After a nearly five-year battle with stage IV breast cancer, the well-loved and respected teacher passed away on Friday. Public visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight at Waller...
desotocountynews.com
Best Looking Cruiser Contest photo revealed
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is proud to present this year’s submission for the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest”. This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
yalnews.com
Looking Back In Yalobusha History
Herald Editor Jack Dale had gone off to war in 1942 and his wife had taken over his job. Many of the stories published by the newspaper had to do with the young men from Water Valley who were serving their country. In the Aug. 13 edition, Mrs. Dale penned a story about one young man who was home on leave:
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Raises Minumum Wage for Employees to $16.44
The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted Monday to raise the minimum wage for city employees to $16.44, equalling $1.8 million in salary adjustments. “Workforce challenges continue to affect the city of Oxford just like every other employer, but we are committed to attracting and retaining quality employees,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill in a video message on social media.
wtva.com
Tupelo pedestrian dies almost a week after collision
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Kevon Page, 21, of Tupelo. She said Page was walking along Highway 371 on Aug. 4 when the incident happened. The coroner...
Germantown drowning victim identified as coach who tried to save child in culvert
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A 37-year-old man drowned Tuesday while trying to save a child who had fallen into a drainage culvert in Riverdale Park in Germantown, authorities said. The victim was identified as Horace William Drennan of Memphis but his loved ones know him as Will. Germantown police and fire responded to the park on […]
