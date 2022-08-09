Author will appear at Off Square Books on August 24 at 6 pm. A nature of violence is one of the more easily observed traits of the American South. From the wretched history of slavery into the atmospheric terror politics of Jim Crow, the restless and heightened language of writers like Hurston and Wolfe, even the very landscape, overfull with vines and trees and clay banks, colosseums for the abundant wildlife that feed the rich soil; “grotesque” is insufficient in its suggestion of stasis. Violent is the word.

OXFORD, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO