ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi organizations receive $500K donation to address health

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UnitedHealthcare awarded $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to four community-based organizations in Mississippi. Leaders said the funds would expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. The grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…

Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thelocalvoice.net

Historic Now & Ever Well Campaign Secures $1.2 Billion for Ole Miss

The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal. Elevating the total is more than $150.6 million in gifts – the second-highest fundraising year on record – during the University of Mississippi‘s 2022 fiscal year that closed June 30.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abbeville, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Tupelo, MS
City
Madison, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
City
Water Valley, MS
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

7 Mississippi schools named Emerging Science of Reading Schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR) for the 2022-2023 school year. This recognition is for schools that have trained teachers in the science of reading, exemplified a change of instructional practices, and embodied a school culture that focuses on […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Clinton to Speak at Memorial of Late Mississippi Gov, Wife

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic former President Bill Clinton, Republican former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson are scheduled to speak May 3 at an event celebrating the lives of the late Gov. William Winter and his wife, Elise Winter. William Winter, a...
JACKSON, MS
desotocountynews.com

Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi

Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Mississippi ending federal 15-Month free rent and utility program

JACKSON – Governor Tate Reeves last week announced that Mississippi is ending a federal program in the state that incentivizes people to stay out of the workforce by offering up to 15 months of free rent and utility bill payments. At the direction of Reeves, Mississippi Home Corporation will...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Mississippi#North Mississippi#Millsaps College#School Of Medicine#Mea Medical Clinics#St Dominic S Hospital#Msdh#State Health
wtva.com

Atmos Energy announces leadership change in Mississippi

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - Atmos Energy announced the retirement of Mississippi Division President David Gates, the company announced on Monday, Aug. 8. The following is a copy of the company's announcement. Atmos Energy, the largest investor-owned gas utility in Mississippi, has announced that current Mississippi Division President David Gates will...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

More COVID Deaths Reported Locally

There’ve been three more local COVID deaths. The latest update from the State Health Department shows no deaths in the past week in this part of central Mississippi but the week before, two people died in Neshoba County and one in Attala. And in the past week, there’ve been 129 new COVID cases in Attala, 110 in Neshoba and 55 new cases in Leake County. All three counties are among the 35 in Mississippi classified as having high community levels of COVID.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
deltanews.tv

Delta farm workers claim foreigners are squeezing them out.

MARKS - "You gonna have some tough days. You gonna have some Good days," explained David Crawford of Lambert who worked in the local fields for at least 20 years. Then, about 5 years ago, he noticed something different... something... odd. "I know a lot of South Africans come down...
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
deltanews.tv

Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance

Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Mississippi educators calling on lawmakers to address water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water crisis continues to wreak havoc across the city as teachers and administrative members are discussing how to take care of their students without clean drinking water. The Mississippi Association of Educators is calling on city and state legislators to make changes to the...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Urban South Brewery begins distribution in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Urban South Brewery, located in New Orleans, started distributing beer to locations in Mississippi on Monday, August 8. The brewery partnered with Southern Beverages to distribute its products in local bars, restaurants and stores in Jackson and Hattiesburg. Leaders said they decided to distribute their products in Mississippi due to the […]
JACKSON, MS
matadornetwork.com

Slow Travel Mississippi: How To Wander the Entire State on One Incredible Road Trip

Overflowing with history and adventure, Mississippi was made for taking the scenic route. When you slow down and seek out the details, the voices of the Magnolia State begin to tell stories. From the tranquil surf of the Gulf Coast to the foot-stomping juke joints of the Delta and everything in between, this is how to wander the entire state of Mississippi in one incredible road trip.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy