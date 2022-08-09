Read full article on original website
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
WNDU
Medical Moment: The early signs of dementia
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
WANE-TV
Indiana farmland prices soar to record highs in 2022: report
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) — A Purdue University survey showed Indiana farmland prices grew at a record pace between June 2021 and June 2022, exceeding previous highs set in 2021. The Purdue Farmland Value and Cash Rents survey found that top-quality farmland averaged nearly $13,000 per acre, up 30.9%...
Indiana ranks number one for infrastructure in CNBC’s Top States for Business report
Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading...
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund
Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to their residents, and finally, on Friday, the lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate. This one-time stimulus check from Indiana will be $200. The final rebate amount is $25 less than what was initially proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. $200 Stimulus Check...
Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana explosion kills three people, destroys 39 homes
Three people are dead after a massive explosion in Indiana. The blast damaged over 30 homes, and federal investigators are now trying to piece together the cause.
The Republican Power Grab Hidden in Indiana’s Zero-Week Abortion Ban
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. There’s an interesting Republican power grab playing out amid the fight over abortion in Indiana. Last Friday, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a zero-week abortion bill during a special legislative session. Indiana’s...
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita achieves $2 million settlement for Hoosiers following closures of dental clinics
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita has finalized a $2 million settlement with ImmediaDent of Indiana P.C., a chain of dental clinics that closed in March of 2020. The entirety of the settlement will be paid in refunds to more than 22,000 Hoosiers who, according to the state’s allegations, paid for treatments they never received.
WISH-TV
Indiana VA Clinic could be soon named after Congresswoman Walorski
WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could be soon named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two...
WTHI
American Senior Communities paying $5.5 million over allegations it defrauded Medicare
INDIANAPOLIS - American Senior Communities, L.L.C. has agreed to pay over $5.5 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by submitting false claims to the Medicare program. The company has locations throughout Indiana, including facilities in Terre Haute, Clinton, and Washington. According to the United States...
Indiana’s largest nursing home company agrees to $5.6M settlement after allegations of defrauding Medicare
INDIANAPOLIS — American Senior Communities, the largest nursing home company in America, has agreed to pay nearly $5.6 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by submitting false claims to Medicare. According to the United States Department of Justice, a former employee of a hospice service company doing business with ASC filed a […]
Inside Indiana Business
Holcomb calls special election to fill Walorski’s seat
Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order calling a special election in the 2nd Congressional District. The special election will be held to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Republican Jackie Walorski, who represented the 2nd District since 2013. On August 3, Walorski and three other...
indyschild.com
Top 5 Locations to Go Glamping in Indiana
Does your family like the idea of camping, but not the idea of “roughing it”? Then you might like glamping! Glamping is all about making camping comfy and luxurious, so you’re able to enjoy the great things about nature without having to deal so much with the downsides.
Indiana tax refund checks could hit mailboxes as early as next week
INDIANAPOLIS – The check is (almost) in the mail. Hoosiers still waiting on mailed checks for their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund could receive them as early as next week if all goes as planned. A paper shortage had delayed the checks by several weeks. The checks will now include the original $125 taxpayer refund as […]
The expungement truth: Crimes follow long after people have been punished
For those who have been convicted of the more serious crimes, getting an expungement from a judge doesn’t seal the record from public view.
Indiana National Guard says their goodbyes before deployment
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Saying goodbye to family and friends is never easy in any circumstance, especially when it could be for an entire year. On Tuesday, over 300 Indiana National Guardsmen and women from the 163 Field Artillery said their goodbyes at a sendoff ceremony held at Christian Fellowship Church before being deployed […]
Indiana senior care company agrees to $5.5 million payment to resolve Medicare fraud allegations
INDIANAPOLIS — American Senior Communities, an Indiana nursing and long-term care services provider, agreed to pay more than $5.5 million to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims to the Medicare program, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced Wednesday. In 2017, a former employee...
Comments / 0