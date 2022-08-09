ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WNDU

Medical Moment: The early signs of dementia

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
WANE-TV

Indiana farmland prices soar to record highs in 2022: report

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) — A Purdue University survey showed Indiana farmland prices grew at a record pace between June 2021 and June 2022, exceeding previous highs set in 2021. The Purdue Farmland Value and Cash Rents survey found that top-quality farmland averaged nearly $13,000 per acre, up 30.9%...
Evansville, IN
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund

Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to their residents, and finally, on Friday, the lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate. This one-time stimulus check from Indiana will be $200. The final rebate amount is $25 less than what was initially proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. $200 Stimulus Check...
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
WISH-TV

Indiana VA Clinic could be soon named after Congresswoman Walorski

WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could be soon named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WANE 15

Indiana’s largest nursing home company agrees to $5.6M settlement after allegations of defrauding Medicare

INDIANAPOLIS — American Senior Communities, the largest nursing home company in America, has agreed to pay nearly $5.6 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by submitting false claims to Medicare. According to the United States Department of Justice, a former employee of a hospice service company doing business with ASC filed a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Holcomb calls special election to fill Walorski’s seat

Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order calling a special election in the 2nd Congressional District. The special election will be held to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Republican Jackie Walorski, who represented the 2nd District since 2013. On August 3, Walorski and three other...
indyschild.com

Top 5 Locations to Go Glamping in Indiana

Does your family like the idea of camping, but not the idea of “roughing it”? Then you might like glamping! Glamping is all about making camping comfy and luxurious, so you’re able to enjoy the great things about nature without having to deal so much with the downsides.
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana National Guard says their goodbyes before deployment

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Saying goodbye to family and friends is never easy in any circumstance, especially when it could be for an entire year. On Tuesday, over 300 Indiana National Guardsmen and women from the 163 Field Artillery said their goodbyes at a sendoff ceremony held at Christian Fellowship Church before being deployed […]
