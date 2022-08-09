Read full article on original website
HCA Florida Largo Hospital participates in early detention colon cancer study
HCA Florida Largo Hospital participates in a new study to detect colon cancer early. Doctors are using artificial intelligence to detect polyps during a colonoscopy.
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
wlrn.org
'Every emergency doctor' will see an opioid overdose each shift, says a Tampa ER doctor
Florida has seen an “exponential rise” in overdoses linked to fentanyl, according to the state department of health, which issued a public health alert in July. In Florida, and around the nation, doctors say the epidemic is now disproportionately affecting people of color. “"I will go to work...
ospreyobserver.com
Chick-fil-A Riverview Makes Impact In Community
At Chick-fil-A Riverview, its team prides itself on being more than a fast-food restaurant. In addition to giving guests an exceptional restaurant experience with its drive-through, curbside and dine-in options, the team is committed to giving back to the community that supports it. Spreading kindness is one of the restaurant’s core principles.
Beach Beacon
Salty Pelican Seafood Market and Smokehouse brings surf and turf to Seminole
SEMINOLE — When Seminole residents Kris and Suzanne Sahr sold their St. Pete wholesale seafood business a few years ago, the couple was gearing up to open a new seafood production company, featuring specialty items. But, like so many businesses, when COVID hit, their plans came to an abrupt...
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
ospreyobserver.com
Sleeping Mats For The Homeless Fashioned Out Of Plastic Bags
On July 22, sleeping mats created out of recycled plastic bags and pillows were distributed at Bell Shoals Church in Apollo Beach for the South County At-risk and Homeless Outreach Event. Following a request for plastic shopping bags from the community in May, the South Shore Chamber of Commerce made use of Sun City Center resident Shawna Wainright’s idea to fashion close to 2,000 plastic bags into six 4 ft. x 5 ft. sleeping mats for homeless citizens in the community.
Airline offering flights from Tampa Bay to New York for $69
If you're looking for a cheap flight to New York, a low-fare airline will now get you there from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
Blue-green algae bloom alert issued for Hillsborough County
A blue-green algae bloom alert has been issued for Hillsborough County, the health department announced Tuesday.
click orlando
🐘Myakka Elephant Ranch offers an ele-phantastic experience in Manatee County
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. – Floridians can get up close to the largest existing land animal and help care for them at the Myakka Elephant Ranch in Manatee County. The Myakka Elephant Ranch is a nonprofit conservation center in Myakka City that strives to educate guests on elephant conservation while providing a memorable experience.
Supply chain issues delay AC repairs at some Hillsborough schools
In the meantime, the district is relying on chillers and air handlers to keep students and staff cool.
10NEWS
Get those last minute back to school must-haves from the cutest little gift shop in town
TAMPA, Fla. — About Us:. Great Day Live is Tampa's only LIVE weekday lifestyle show celebrating all things Tampa Bay! For an hour each day, we show our audience all the great small businesses, nonprofits, sports teams, events, arts and entertainment the region has to offer! Watch Java and Janelle weekdays at 9 a.m. on 10 Tampa Bay.
Publix, Walmart, Target or Winn-Dixie? Where to save money on school lunches
With food prices on the rise, packing your child's lunch will be more expensive this school year.
Moffitt Cancer Center remembers 'friend and colleague' Olivia Newton-John
TAMPA, Fla. — Beloved actress and singer Olivia Newton-John was admired across the world but held a particularly special place in the hearts of those at Tampa’s Moffitt Cancer Center. Upon learning the news of the "Grease" star's passing on Monday, the center posted a heartfelt message sharing...
10NEWS
How cruise and cargo ships navigate Tampa Bay’s shallow waters
TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever taken a boat out in Tampa Bay, looked down, and seen the sand bed at the bottom? If you didn’t know, the bay is relatively shallow, with an average depth of 11 feet. And if you’ve ever looked out onto the bay,...
813area.com
Feeling Hungry? Here’s Where You Can Get the Best Frozen Custard in Tampa
It’s summertime, the best season to enjoy a flavorful cup of frozen custard and beat the overwhelming heat. These toothsome desserts are made available in unlimited flavors, including cookies and candy bits with a wide array of toppings that you can select to create your own sweet treat. If...
observernews.net
Apollo Beach Wellness Spa offers wide array of services
Everyone deserves a day of rest, relaxation and rejuvenation every so often. What that looks like depends on individual preference, but the day could include a massage or facial; a new hairdo; makeup or makeover; cup of tea and a good book; or perhaps a bit of boutique shopping. All of this and more are available at the new Apollo Beach Wellness Spa, 256 Apollo Beach Blvd., immediately next door to The Vineyards Trattoria and Pizzeria in Apollo Beach.
businessobserverfl.com
Feds crack down on health care firm for ‘sham’ insurance plans
Tampa health care company Benefytt Technologies, along with two subsidiaries and two former executives, has come under fire from a federal agency for, according to a news release, lying to consumers about “sham” health insurance plans and using deceptive lead-generation websites, such as “Obamacareplans.com,” to stoke sales.
Florida rads: 3 Tampa Bay counties at higher risk of radon poisoning
Nine counties in Florida have a higher risk of radon gas poisoning, and three of them are right here in Tampa Bay.
Tampa’s Moffitt Cancer Center mourns death of board of advisors member Olivia Newton-John
Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa released a statement Monday evening recognizing Newton-John for her work as a health care advocate.
