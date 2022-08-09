ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Chick-fil-A Riverview Makes Impact In Community

At Chick-fil-A Riverview, its team prides itself on being more than a fast-food restaurant. In addition to giving guests an exceptional restaurant experience with its drive-through, curbside and dine-in options, the team is committed to giving back to the community that supports it. Spreading kindness is one of the restaurant’s core principles.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Sleeping Mats For The Homeless Fashioned Out Of Plastic Bags

On July 22, sleeping mats created out of recycled plastic bags and pillows were distributed at Bell Shoals Church in Apollo Beach for the South County At-risk and Homeless Outreach Event. Following a request for plastic shopping bags from the community in May, the South Shore Chamber of Commerce made use of Sun City Center resident Shawna Wainright’s idea to fashion close to 2,000 plastic bags into six 4 ft. x 5 ft. sleeping mats for homeless citizens in the community.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
observernews.net

Apollo Beach Wellness Spa offers wide array of services

Everyone deserves a day of rest, relaxation and rejuvenation every so often. What that looks like depends on individual preference, but the day could include a massage or facial; a new hairdo; makeup or makeover; cup of tea and a good book; or perhaps a bit of boutique shopping. All of this and more are available at the new Apollo Beach Wellness Spa, 256 Apollo Beach Blvd., immediately next door to The Vineyards Trattoria and Pizzeria in Apollo Beach.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Feds crack down on health care firm for ‘sham’ insurance plans

Tampa health care company Benefytt Technologies, along with two subsidiaries and two former executives, has come under fire from a federal agency for, according to a news release, lying to consumers about “sham” health insurance plans and using deceptive lead-generation websites, such as “Obamacareplans.com,” to stoke sales.
TAMPA, FL

