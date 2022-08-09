Everyone deserves a day of rest, relaxation and rejuvenation every so often. What that looks like depends on individual preference, but the day could include a massage or facial; a new hairdo; makeup or makeover; cup of tea and a good book; or perhaps a bit of boutique shopping. All of this and more are available at the new Apollo Beach Wellness Spa, 256 Apollo Beach Blvd., immediately next door to The Vineyards Trattoria and Pizzeria in Apollo Beach.

