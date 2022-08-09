Applications now open for Herb Kohl Foundation Scholarship

Online applications for the 2023 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Excellence Scholarship can now be submitted at kohleducation.org. A total of 100 students will be chosen to receive $10,000 scholarships from among all applicants throughout the state.

Applicants must be residents of Wisconsin who will graduate from a Wisconsin high school in 2023 and plan to continue their education at a college, university or vocational/technical school. Students will be evaluated on academic achievement, leadership, service and school and community activities.

Complete online applications are due Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. central time. Students should go to kohleducation.org/studentexcellence/ to learn more and apply.

Selection of recipients will be made by a state-level panel composed of representatives from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, Cooperative Educational Service Agencies, Wisconsin Homeschooling Parents Association, several education-related associations and community representatives.

Since the program was established in 1990, the Herb Kohl Foundation has awarded 3,300 Excellence scholarships to graduating high school students throughout the state for a total of $10.3 million.

The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Excellence Scholarship program is co-sponsored by the WNAF, WHPA, CESA and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.