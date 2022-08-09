ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale

The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Should you buy the iPhone 14?

Apple’s iPhone 14 is coming later this year. We’ve seen so many leaks of the design and rumors of other features that we might as well have seen the legitimate device. What those leaks don’t say, however, is if you should buy one. Sure, the cameras will...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model

The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage

Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
CELL PHONES
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Mass Production#Smart Phone#Ios#Chinese#Tsmc#Taiwanese
CNET

Have You Cleared Your iPhone Cache This Month?

Your iPhone lets you browse the internet for virtually anything. Looking for a new recipe? Easy. Need a new internet provider? You can do that, too. Trying to figure out which actor appeared in the most 007 movies? Just search online. (The answer: Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared as Q in 17 Bond films from the '60s through the '90s.)
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Series 8 Pro is basically an Apple Watch Series X

Here’s a terribly possible idea that definitely won’t happen: Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series X. Ah yes, Apple’s beloved Roman number 10, back for another round of being called “ecks” as in the letter X. There’s an argument to be made for using Apple Watch Series X for the higher-end Series 8 this year.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Apple adds the battery percentage icon back in the latest iOS beta

But there’s good news: In the latest iOS 16 beta, the battery icon again displays the actual numerical percentage of juice left in an iPhone or iPad’s battery, giving consumers a more precise measure of how soon they’ll be left clutching a lifeless hunk of precious metals.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
China
Engadget

Intel strikes a deal to manufacture MediaTek’s chips

Intel and MediaTek have formed a strategic partnership to build chips for "a range of smart edge devices" using Intel Foundry Services (IFS), Intel announced. The aim is to help MediaTek build a "more balanced, resilient supply chain," with added capacity in the US and Europe. MediaTek is a fabless...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

WhatsApp privacy campaign begins with three new features

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has begun a new WhatsApp privacy campaign by announcing three new upcoming features. This includes the ability to block people from taking screenshots of a photo or video when you’ve used the existing “view once” feature to share it …. Zuckerberg made the...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

The wealthy are splurging on Ferraris, Gucci handbags, and expensive Champagne, while McDonald's customers can't afford combo meals

Rich people are more insulated from inflation, which means they're still shopping for luxury goods. Luxury companies like LVMH, Kering, Ferrari, and Hermès are reaping the benefits. Still, some worry that the Ukraine war, China lockdowns, or recession could hurt their bottom line. As inflation continues to squeeze consumers...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy