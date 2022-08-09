Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale
The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
knowtechie.com
Should you buy the iPhone 14?
Apple’s iPhone 14 is coming later this year. We’ve seen so many leaks of the design and rumors of other features that we might as well have seen the legitimate device. What those leaks don’t say, however, is if you should buy one. Sure, the cameras will...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model
The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
americanmilitarynews.com
CNET
Have You Cleared Your iPhone Cache This Month?
Your iPhone lets you browse the internet for virtually anything. Looking for a new recipe? Easy. Need a new internet provider? You can do that, too. Trying to figure out which actor appeared in the most 007 movies? Just search online. (The answer: Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared as Q in 17 Bond films from the '60s through the '90s.)
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 8 Pro is basically an Apple Watch Series X
Here’s a terribly possible idea that definitely won’t happen: Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series X. Ah yes, Apple’s beloved Roman number 10, back for another round of being called “ecks” as in the letter X. There’s an argument to be made for using Apple Watch Series X for the higher-end Series 8 this year.
TechCrunch
Apple adds the battery percentage icon back in the latest iOS beta
But there’s good news: In the latest iOS 16 beta, the battery icon again displays the actual numerical percentage of juice left in an iPhone or iPad’s battery, giving consumers a more precise measure of how soon they’ll be left clutching a lifeless hunk of precious metals.
Apple and Kim Kardashian collaborate on unique Beats Fit Pro line
Beats is expanding the lineup of its popular Beats Fit Pro earbuds with color options. This time, Apple-owned Beats teamed up with Kim Kardashian to design three “neutral” colors for the Beats Fit Pro, as well as a new marketing campaign. Beats describes the new color options as...
Engadget
Intel strikes a deal to manufacture MediaTek’s chips
Intel and MediaTek have formed a strategic partnership to build chips for "a range of smart edge devices" using Intel Foundry Services (IFS), Intel announced. The aim is to help MediaTek build a "more balanced, resilient supply chain," with added capacity in the US and Europe. MediaTek is a fabless...
One Green Planet
9to5Mac
WhatsApp privacy campaign begins with three new features
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has begun a new WhatsApp privacy campaign by announcing three new upcoming features. This includes the ability to block people from taking screenshots of a photo or video when you’ve used the existing “view once” feature to share it …. Zuckerberg made the...
itechpost.com
Will the iPhone 14 Cost More Than the iPhone 13? Apple Analyst Thinks So
A renowned Apple analyst has forecasted that the upcoming next version of the iPhone, the iPhone 14, which is set for release in the fall, will be more expensive than the current iPhone 13 model. A 15% Price Increase on All iPhone 14 Models, Compared to iPhone 13. Analyst Min-chi...
9to5Mac
Small businesses push back on Apple’s privacy changes around advertising
With iOS 14.5, Apple introduced its App Tracking Transparency to help users choose whether they wanted to be tracked or not by apps and advertisers. Ever since then, the company is making tons of privacy changes to ensure users have better control of their data. With that, Facebook and other...
9to5Mac
Strong Foxconn earnings helped by iPhone 13, but still working on reducing reliance on Apple
Foxconn earnings comfortably beat expectations during the second quarter of the year, coming in at NT$33.3B ($1.1B) against consensus projections of NT$30.8 ($1.02B). Strong demand for the iPhone 13 made a direct contribution to the company’s income, of course, but it also indirectly helped with assembly of products for Sony and Dell …
9to5Mac
Deals: Apple 24-inch M1 iMac $149 off, Apple Watch Series 7 from $279, Satechi sale, more
All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a $149 discount on Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac. That’s alongside a 20% off Satechi back to school sale and up to $230 off Apple Watch Series 7. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
