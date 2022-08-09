Read full article on original website
Sonos delays the launch of its new ‘Sub Mini’ wireless subwoofer
Earlier this year, The Verge revealed renders of Sonos’ next new product – a wireless subwoofer named “Sub Mini.” A few weeks later, FCC filings confirmed that the device was real and that its launch could be really close. However, Sonos has now pretty much confirmed that the new Sub Mini subwoofer has been delayed even before its official announcement.
Feature Request: Keep recent and favorite photos and video on the iPhone
If there’s anything in the Photos app I’m likely to want to view on my iPhone, it’s going to be my recent and favorite photos. Yet currently, the only way I can be sure of being able to do so with or without a mobile data connection is if I keep local copies of everything.
App Store antitrust action in Korea could see Apple fined up to 2% of revenue
An App Store antitrust investigation in South Korea could see Apple, Google, and local company One Store found guilty of breaching a law that came into effect earlier this year. If confirmed, then each company could be fined up to 2% of its revenue in the country …. App Store...
Poll: Do you like the way Apple brought battery percentage back to iPhone with iOS 16?
IOS 16 was announced in June with multiple new features, including a new lock screen with widgets, revamped notifications, improved Focus mode, options to edit and unsend messages in iMessage, and more. This week the company released iOS 16 beta 5 to developers, and it came with a surprise: the battery percentage for modern iPhones. However, the once beloved feature now seems quite controversial.
Apple will use LG’s OLEDoS display tech to reduce bulk of mixed reality headset
The Apple mixed reality headset is expected to be unveiled next year. As we still have at least a few more months until we can take a look at Apple’s next big product, a report indicates that it will use LG’s OLEDoS display technology. According to The Elec,...
Apple and Kim Kardashian collaborate on unique Beats Fit Pro line
Beats is expanding the lineup of its popular Beats Fit Pro earbuds with color options. This time, Apple-owned Beats teamed up with Kim Kardashian to design three “neutral” colors for the Beats Fit Pro, as well as a new marketing campaign. Beats describes the new color options as...
Hands-on: Gamevice Flex brings the comforts of gaming to almost any phone in almost any case
We’ve been given an exclusive first look at the Gamevice Flex, an upcoming gaming controller for iOS and Android that aims to fit nearly every phone while keeping your protective case on. Gamevice has been around for quite a few years now, crafting accessories that strap onto your phone...
Adobe highlights women behind Apple TV+ film ‘Luck’ in a series of videos
Apple TV+ last week premiered Luck, its first feature-length animation produced in partnership with Skydance Animation. As the film is now available, well-known software developer Adobe has shared a series of videos about the women behind the Apple Original Film. Luck tells the story of Sam Greenfield, who is considered...
macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 now available, as Apple aims for October release
MacOS 13 Ventura beta 5 is finally available to developers. Apple is seeding a new build to developers to keep testing what’s next for the company’s computers. It’s also been a month since the company released its public beta version and a revised version to developers. Today’s...
Spotify redesigns its home screen with sections for music and podcasts
Spotify on Tuesday announced a new design for the home screen of its mobile app. According to the company, the new home screen aims to help users discover new content they might like, as well as introducing different sections for music and podcasts. Spotify’s app gets a new home screen...
When will Apple announce the iPhone 14 event? Here’s what the data suggests
It’s early August, and that can only mean one thing: iPhone 14 event date predictions! Guessing when Apple will announce the new iPhone isn’t all that challenging — pandemics and global supply constraints withstanding. Based on a decade of dates and current conditions, here is our best guess and how we decided.
iOS 16 beta 5 finally adds the battery percentage to the status bar
The battery percentage has finally been added back to the status bar with today’s release of iOS 16 beta 5. This addresses one of the most common iOS requests since Apple removed the icon with the release of the iPhone X. iPhone battery percentage is back. In iOS 16...
Streaming costs: Disney Plus without ads will rise $3 to $10.99, Hulu prices also going up
The Walt Disney Company announced plans to raise prices on its streaming services as it rolls out an ad-supported version of Disney+ this December.
iPad display list: Size, resolution, ppi, and brightness for every model
Ever wonder what display Apple has put in its iPads over the years or the specs your current iPad display has? Read on for the complete iPad display list for the size, resolution, pixels per inch (ppi), brightness, and more that are found on the screen of every iPad model.
Disney+ getting more expensive in US despite new ad-supported tier
Earlier this year, rumors pointed to an ad-supported Disney+ tier, which would presumably make the service more affordable for people. On Wednesday, Disney confirmed its plans to launch a new ad-supported tier during a call with investors. However, despite the new subscription plan, Disney+ is getting more expensive in the United States.
Adorable Ted Lasso figurines available for a limited time from Fisher-Price
The hit Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso is wrapping up production on its third (and supposedly final) season as we speak. In the run up to the new season premiere, the Ted Lasso merch machine has been on somewhat of a tear. Available today is this adorable Ted Lasso figurine set, made by Fisher-Price.
The names of many iOS apps are changing as even big brands engage in keyword spamming
The effectiveness of keyword spamming on the App Store is leading developers of many apps to change the names of their apps – including those owned by major brands …. Apple commentator John Gruber noticed the trend, and was puzzled by it. Last week I noticed an update for...
Parallels Desktop 18 simplifies installing Windows 11 on Apple Silicon, adds new SSO licensing, and improves Xbox and PS4 controller support
Today, Parallels announces the release of Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac. Parallels Desktop 18 includes substantial enhancements to the core, changes to enable IT managers to deploy Parallels and Windows across their environments, and support for the latest macOS operating systems. For Mac users who need to run Windows applications, Parallels 18 aims to simplify the process and speed up workflows. Users can run over 200,000 Windows apps and classic games on macOS using Parallels 18. This new version comes in three different flavors depending on your business (or gaming) needs. Let’s dive into what’s new.
WhatsApp privacy campaign begins with three new features
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has begun a new WhatsApp privacy campaign by announcing three new upcoming features. This includes the ability to block people from taking screenshots of a photo or video when you’ve used the existing “view once” feature to share it …. Zuckerberg made the...
iOS 16 beta 5 now available to developers ahead of September launch
IOS 16 beta 5 and iPadOS 16 beta 5 are now rolling out to developers, two weeks after the fourth beta was released. The last iOS 16 brings a number of changes, including updates to the Lock Screen, new wallpaper options, and more. iOS 16 beta 5 will continue refining these new features…
