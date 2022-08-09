ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

Sonos delays the launch of its new ‘Sub Mini’ wireless subwoofer

Earlier this year, The Verge revealed renders of Sonos’ next new product – a wireless subwoofer named “Sub Mini.” A few weeks later, FCC filings confirmed that the device was real and that its launch could be really close. However, Sonos has now pretty much confirmed that the new Sub Mini subwoofer has been delayed even before its official announcement.
9to5Mac

Poll: Do you like the way Apple brought battery percentage back to iPhone with iOS 16?

IOS 16 was announced in June with multiple new features, including a new lock screen with widgets, revamped notifications, improved Focus mode, options to edit and unsend messages in iMessage, and more. This week the company released iOS 16 beta 5 to developers, and it came with a surprise: the battery percentage for modern iPhones. However, the once beloved feature now seems quite controversial.
9to5Mac

Adobe highlights women behind Apple TV+ film ‘Luck’ in a series of videos

Apple TV+ last week premiered Luck, its first feature-length animation produced in partnership with Skydance Animation. As the film is now available, well-known software developer Adobe has shared a series of videos about the women behind the Apple Original Film. Luck tells the story of Sam Greenfield, who is considered...
9to5Mac

macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 now available, as Apple aims for October release

MacOS 13 Ventura beta 5 is finally available to developers. Apple is seeding a new build to developers to keep testing what’s next for the company’s computers. It’s also been a month since the company released its public beta version and a revised version to developers. Today’s...
9to5Mac

Spotify redesigns its home screen with sections for music and podcasts

Spotify on Tuesday announced a new design for the home screen of its mobile app. According to the company, the new home screen aims to help users discover new content they might like, as well as introducing different sections for music and podcasts. Spotify’s app gets a new home screen...
9to5Mac

Disney+ getting more expensive in US despite new ad-supported tier

Earlier this year, rumors pointed to an ad-supported Disney+ tier, which would presumably make the service more affordable for people. On Wednesday, Disney confirmed its plans to launch a new ad-supported tier during a call with investors. However, despite the new subscription plan, Disney+ is getting more expensive in the United States.
9to5Mac

Parallels Desktop 18 simplifies installing Windows 11 on Apple Silicon, adds new SSO licensing, and improves Xbox and PS4 controller support

Today, Parallels announces the release of Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac. Parallels Desktop 18 includes substantial enhancements to the core, changes to enable IT managers to deploy Parallels and Windows across their environments, and support for the latest macOS operating systems. For Mac users who need to run Windows applications, Parallels 18 aims to simplify the process and speed up workflows. Users can run over 200,000 Windows apps and classic games on macOS using Parallels 18. This new version comes in three different flavors depending on your business (or gaming) needs. Let’s dive into what’s new.
9to5Mac

WhatsApp privacy campaign begins with three new features

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has begun a new WhatsApp privacy campaign by announcing three new upcoming features. This includes the ability to block people from taking screenshots of a photo or video when you’ve used the existing “view once” feature to share it …. Zuckerberg made the...
9to5Mac

iOS 16 beta 5 now available to developers ahead of September launch

IOS 16 beta 5 and iPadOS 16 beta 5 are now rolling out to developers, two weeks after the fourth beta was released. The last iOS 16 brings a number of changes, including updates to the Lock Screen, new wallpaper options, and more. iOS 16 beta 5 will continue refining these new features…
