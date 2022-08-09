Trump Bowed To Pressure From Justice Department To REMAIN SILENT Until Raid Had Finished Over Fears Of Mob-Like Scenes At Mar-a-Lago

Mega

Lawyers for Donald Trump mediated with the FBI , Secret Service, and the Department of Justice and struck a deal that gagged the former president from disclosing the raid at Mar-a-Lago as it was underway, Radar has exclusively learned.

In the hour after the FBI made the sensational unannounced search of the Florida property on Monday, the two feuding factions – the Trump team and law enforcement — agreed to keep the raid quiet over concerns that pro-Trump supporters would turn violent.

It wasn’t until the vast majority of the agents who descended on Mar-a-Lago had left the scene that Trump took to social media, around 7 p.m., to decry what he labeled as a “raid.”

“Trump’s lawyers, the Secret Service, FBI and the Justice Department all convened to discuss the security operation that ran parallel to the search,” a source told RadarOnline.com.

“Everyone agreed the prospect of Trump supporters turning up to Mar-a-Lago was too significant — and the chance those supporters could violently storm the property all while the raid was underway was one they were not prepared to take.”

In wild scenes late into Monday, a horde of angry Trump supporters camped outside of Mar-a-Lago as broadcast networks reported live from the property.

One Trump fan also publicly identified as a member of the far-right Proud Boys.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “The Secret Service was charged with securing the property while the raid was underway.

“Trump’s people agreed he would not post on social media about the warrant until it was safe to do so. There was genuine concern at the highest levels that mob-like scenes — much like January 6 — could have erupted.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported , the FBI notified its counterparts at the Secret Service that a warrant was about to be executed prior to agents arriving.

The Secret Service facilitated access to the property without any issue.

RadarOnline.com published the first photo of a Secret Service agent brandishing a machine gun as he guarded the perimeter of property soon before sunset on Monday.

The search and seizure warrant was executed by the Department of Justice over a secret stash of classified documents Trump had in his possession after leaving the White House.

As RadarOnline.com also revealed, the Justice Department penetrated the former president’s inner circle to secure crucial evidence that led to them executing the warrant.

Once inside Mar-a-Lago, they cracked open a safe and “ransacked” a closet and the private quarters of Trump, his son Eric said on FOX News.