ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wortfm.org

What Madison’s Updated Rent Abatement Program Means for Tenants

Every August, the city of Madison has a big housing turnover, with many downtown leases starting on the 15th. This makes for hectic and crowded move-in/move-out days, to say the least, and raises a host of questions about why renting in Madison is so hard—and what it would take to fix it.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

$13.48M to improve access to Beloit Ho-Chunk casino

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit and the Ho-Chunk nation were awarded a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for road improvements near the new Beloit casino. The RAISE grant was fully approved by the Department of Transportation for much needed road improvement projects given...
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Business
New London, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Government
Madison, WI
Real Estate
City
New London, WI
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
nbc15.com

Madison coffee shop robbed and vandalized

The primary election is in the books, and as candidates set their sights on the November 8th general election, an expert in Madison believes spending is going to explode in the coming months. The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Governor Evers kicks off reelection tour at Madison favorite

The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact on the state of Wisconsin. Rock County Board of Supervisors requests residents fill out improvement survey. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Rock County residents who want to see things improve or stay the...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Commuting#Linus Realestate#Uber Drivers#Homelessness#Bayview Townhomes
ibmadison.com

Massachusetts company acquires Madison development

Northland of Waban, Massachusetts has acquired the 318-unit multifamily Preserve West at 78 Kessel Court on the west side of Madison. The development marks the first Wisconsin purchase for the company. Northland owns and operates a portfolio that includes more than 26,000 units in 14 states spanning New England, the Midwest, and the Southwestern and Southeastern regions.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin and Iowa food banks to receive nearly 50,000 meals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food banks in Wisconsin and Iowa will be receiving approximately 50,000 meals to help stock up their shelves. These 50,000 meals came in part from Alliant Energy customers who signed up for the company’s online management tool “My Account.”. Alliant Energy pledged to donate...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

The cost of courts: how cash bail impacts Wisconsin communities

LA CROSSE (WKBT) –When it comes to a crime, money can determine when a suspect is released from jail. The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy posted $1,000 cash bond 10 days before prosecutors he killed 6 people. The incident has raised questions about violent criminals being released on low amounts of bond. but experts say cash bond isn’t just about violent criminals. It impacts people who can’t afford to pay.
WISCONSIN STATE
WIFR

‘Enough is Enough’ event in Beloit hopes to start conversations about gun violence

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Alexcia Payton is the mind behind the “Enough is Enough” event that comes with a goal to keep the conversation about gun violence going. “We want everybody to come together and have their voices heard. We’re tired of being afraid. We’re tired of being scared. We’re tired of hearing of the gun violence and the shootings,” said Payton.
BELOIT, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess

MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
947jackfm.com

Stick Figure Vandalism Reported in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Stick figures on structures in Stevens Point are raising questions about whether it is considered art or vandalism. City officials say in this case, it is vandalism. Mayor Mike Wiza says the stick figures are placed around the city promoting a local artists’ business,...
STEVENS POINT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy