wortfm.org
What Madison’s Updated Rent Abatement Program Means for Tenants
Every August, the city of Madison has a big housing turnover, with many downtown leases starting on the 15th. This makes for hectic and crowded move-in/move-out days, to say the least, and raises a host of questions about why renting in Madison is so hard—and what it would take to fix it.
City of Beloit receives nearly $13.5M RAISE grant for road improvements
BELOIT, Wis. — The City of Beloit and the Ho-Chunk Nation got some help from the federal government to repair roads. The city received nearly $13.5 million as part of a RAISE grant Wednesday. RAISE grants are given by the federal government to support infrastructure projects such as roads and public transit. Beloit will use the grant to build a...
nbc15.com
Rock County Board of Supervisors requests residents fill out improvement survey
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents who want to see things improve or stay the same have the chance to share their opinions through a survey. The Rock County Board of Supervisors is hoping community members fill out an online feedback survey, something the board has never done to this scale.
WIFR
$13.48M to improve access to Beloit Ho-Chunk casino
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit and the Ho-Chunk nation were awarded a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for road improvements near the new Beloit casino. The RAISE grant was fully approved by the Department of Transportation for much needed road improvement projects given...
spectrumnews1.com
'Their life, literally, saved': THRIVE Calumet making major mental health impact for five school districts
HILBERT, Wis. — The student was in trouble. The kind that, in the aftermath, friends, family and loved ones wipe away a million tears as they anguish over how they missed the signs. What You Need To Know. THRIVE Calumet is a school-based mental health program serving five school...
nbc15.com
Madison coffee shop robbed and vandalized
The primary election is in the books, and as candidates set their sights on the November 8th general election, an expert in Madison believes spending is going to explode in the coming months. The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact...
New apartment complex opens near former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. — Local leaders on Wednesday celebrated the opening of a new apartment complex near the former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side. The Oscar Apartments, located at 1222 and 1244 Huxley Street, will include a total of 110 units across two buildings. One 55-unit building will be for those ages 55 and up, while the other is...
nbc15.com
Governor Evers kicks off reelection tour at Madison favorite
The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact on the state of Wisconsin. Rock County Board of Supervisors requests residents fill out improvement survey. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Rock County residents who want to see things improve or stay the...
ibmadison.com
Massachusetts company acquires Madison development
Northland of Waban, Massachusetts has acquired the 318-unit multifamily Preserve West at 78 Kessel Court on the west side of Madison. The development marks the first Wisconsin purchase for the company. Northland owns and operates a portfolio that includes more than 26,000 units in 14 states spanning New England, the Midwest, and the Southwestern and Southeastern regions.
‘Not something that is sustainable’: Dane Co. Sheriff responds to Black Caucus jail renovation plans
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is reacting to the new Jail Consolidation Plan proposed by the Black Caucus of the Dane County Board, and he’s not convinced it’s a good idea. “Looking at this from a critical lens with regard to their proposal, it’s...
nbc15.com
BGCDC doubles buyback for some gun owners at Madison & Dane Co. event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (BGCDC) is throwing in additional $250 in gift cards to community members that bring in certain types of guns to a trade-in event, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. This is in addition to the $250 being...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin and Iowa food banks to receive nearly 50,000 meals
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food banks in Wisconsin and Iowa will be receiving approximately 50,000 meals to help stock up their shelves. These 50,000 meals came in part from Alliant Energy customers who signed up for the company’s online management tool “My Account.”. Alliant Energy pledged to donate...
The cost of courts: how cash bail impacts Wisconsin communities
LA CROSSE (WKBT) –When it comes to a crime, money can determine when a suspect is released from jail. The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy posted $1,000 cash bond 10 days before prosecutors he killed 6 people. The incident has raised questions about violent criminals being released on low amounts of bond. but experts say cash bond isn’t just about violent criminals. It impacts people who can’t afford to pay.
‘Be Kind’ campaign underway in Sauk City after teen dies by suicide: ‘We can’t have another one’
Community members and businesses in the Sauk City area are reminding people to be kind to one another following a teenager's death by suicide two weeks ago.
WIFR
‘Enough is Enough’ event in Beloit hopes to start conversations about gun violence
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Alexcia Payton is the mind behind the “Enough is Enough” event that comes with a goal to keep the conversation about gun violence going. “We want everybody to come together and have their voices heard. We’re tired of being afraid. We’re tired of being scared. We’re tired of hearing of the gun violence and the shootings,” said Payton.
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
947jackfm.com
Stick Figure Vandalism Reported in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Stick figures on structures in Stevens Point are raising questions about whether it is considered art or vandalism. City officials say in this case, it is vandalism. Mayor Mike Wiza says the stick figures are placed around the city promoting a local artists’ business,...
Adam Jarchow concedes Republican primary for Wisconsin Attorney General to Eric Toney
MADISON, Wis. — Eric Toney will face Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul after Adam Jarchow conceded the Republican primary for attorney general. While the Associated Press hasn’t yet called the race for Toney, with 99.9% of votes counted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday he leads the Jarchow by less than 1% of the vote. In a tweet early Wednesday, Jarchow...
