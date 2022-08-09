Neve Campbell reveals if she'd ever return to 'Scream' after exit

Neve Campbell is opening up about her future -- or lack thereof -- in the "Scream" franchise .

The actress, who originated the role of final girl Sidney Prescott and has played the legendary character in five "Scream" films, announced in June that she was stepping away from the series over an apparent salary dispute . In a statement at the time, she said, "Sadly I won't be making the next 'Scream' film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to 'Scream.' I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

Calling the move a "very difficult decision," Campbell also thanked fans for their support "over the past 25 years"

There may be hope, though, as Campbell recently told Entertainment Tonight the coffin isn't nailed shut on her possible return to the series.

"I'm not just done with the chapter. I care about these movies," Campbell said. "If they were to come to me with an amount that felt in keeping with... the value that I bring them, I would certainly consider it."

The "Party of Five" alum praised the directors of the fifth "Scream" movie, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and wished them luck on the next film. Campbell also acknowledged that her departure "might have some effect" for the younger and newer cast members.

However, she stood firm in her decision to walk away from the franchise. "It was just unfortunate, it's not how it should have gone and my feeling truly is: Had I been a man in this franchise -- 25 years, five movies, the offer would have been very different," she said.

The horror icon, who also starred in "The Craft," added, that "as a woman, I think it's really important that we try to be on par financially with men."

"...I fought for a long time to have that be a part of my life and to get to that place and I really just didn't feel that what was offered to me really equated to what I bring to these films -- the value that I bring to these films and that Sidney brings to these films," she said. "The idea of being on set and feeling taken for granted or taken advantage of just seemed impossible for me to endure, to be honest."

"Scream 6" will star Hayden Panettiere, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown, reprising their roles from previous installments of the franchise. Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori will also star in the film.

An official release date has not yet been set. According to IMDb, the movie is due out sometime in 2023.