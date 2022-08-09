Read full article on original website
Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off
Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
July 22 (UPI) -- The Russian government on Friday added several countries to its "unfriendly" list for supposedly committing "acts against" Moscow's diplomatic and consular missions and being hostile to Russian companies and citizens. The "unfriendly" list was created in March after Russia began its war with Ukraine, and the...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv hits back at Russian calls to ‘hang’ and ‘humiliate’ Azov fighters – as it happened
Ukraine says comments from Russian embassy Twitter account shows Russia ‘is a state sponsor of terrorism’
Prices for a waste-wood product are soaring as Russia's war in Ukraine upends supplies and stokes a US export surge
Russia's war in Ukraine is pushing the US to fill a void for waste-wood exports. Prices have soared as a result for pellets, which are used in Western Europe as a coal alternative. US exports of waste-wood are outpacing 2021 metrics so far this year. Russia's war in Ukraine has...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
FBI hands subpoenas to Republican lawmakers as Trump quiet on Mar-a-Lago search – live
Lawmakers in Pennsylvania reportedly visited by FBI over past two days – follow all the day’s politics news
Russian Howitzer, Tanks Destroyed in 'Tense' Day of War: Ukraine
The Ukrainian military said that it killed at least 20 Russian troops and destroyed several key pieces of military equipment in a "tense" day of war.
Ukraine war LIVE – Russia heading for total ‘economic OBLIVION’; plus Vladimir Putin health update latest
RUSSIAN dictator Vladimir Putin is driving his country into a deep recession that there is "no way out of." Putin hasn't cracked his façade by insisting Russia is economically booming, and exceeding revenue targets from previous years. Russia has raked in the revenue, making the ruble one of the...
Russia-Ukraine war: Turkey announces deal with Ukraine, Russia and UN aimed at resuming grain exports– live
Turkey to monitor grain exports and establish coordination centre; Zelenskiy says ‘several hundred thousand children’ taken to Russia against their will
Blinken says allowing Russia to bully Ukraine would mean 'open season' worldwide
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that if Russia were allowed to bully Ukraine, to invade and take territory without being opposed, then it would be "open season" around the world.
biztoc.com
Oil Slides As Ukraine Readies Resumption Of Russian Crude Flow To Europe
Oil Slides As Ukraine Readies Resumption Of Russian Crude Flow To Europe. Amid sanctions on Russian payments - which had reportedly stalled the flow of oil into Europe via Ukraine's pipelines - a Hungarian refiner has paid the transfer fees enabling the spice oil to flow. Bloomberg reports that Hungarian...
Russian oil pipeline flows resume after Hungary's MOL settles transit bill
BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline flows resumed to Central Europe on Wednesday, ending a six-day halt, after Hungarian group MOL paid transit fees owed to Ukraine, providing a temporary solution to the latest disruption of Russian energy supplies.
Russia Today loses fight against EU ban, Moscow warns of retaliation
BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - State-controlled media outlet Russia Today on Wednesday lost its court fight against a European Union ban imposed in March over alleged disinformation, prompting the Kremlin to warn of retaliatory measures against Western media.
China calls U.S. 'main instigator' of Ukraine crisis
LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China, which Russia has sought as an ally since being cold-shouldered by the West over its invasion of Ukraine, has called the United States the "main instigator" of the crisis.
Turkey offers 'a warehouse and bridge' for metals trade to Russia
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Western sanctions have given the Turkish metals sector a chance to serve as "warehouse and bridge", the head of an industry group said, citing increased interest from Russian companies and also from EU companies seeking to sell to Russia via Turkey.
BBC
Ukraine conflict: Ban Russian visitors, Zelensky urges West
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Western countries to ban all Russian visitors - and the Kremlin has responded with scorn. Russians should "live in their own world until they change their philosophy", Mr Zelensky told The Washington Post. Such a ban, he argued, would be more effective than...
Ukraine Fears Western Capitulation on Russia as Cracks Emerge
Russia is claiming two significant victories in its ongoing sanctions war with the West, after Canada agreed to waive restrictions on a key gas pipeline component and the European Union clarified its position on the standoff over the Kaliningrad exclave. EU and NATO leaders have stressed that both decisions are...
India's getting around sanctions against Russia by using Asian currencies to buy Russian coal
Indian companies are switching from the US dollar to Asian currencies to buy coal from Russia. They've used the Chinese yuan, the Hong Kong dollar, and the UAE dirham in recent weeks, per Reuters. India has become a large buyer of discounted Russian energy due to sanctions over the Ukraine...
A ship carrying 26,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain is heading to Turkey after it was left stranded when the buyer rejected its cargo
The fortunes of the Razoni, the first ship out of Odesa since the invasion, have been closely monitored as a global food crisis looms.
Ukraine halted oil flows to Europe over payment issue, Russia's Transneft says
MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine has suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from accepting transit fees from Moscow, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday.
