Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Ukraine conflict: Ban Russian visitors, Zelensky urges West

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Western countries to ban all Russian visitors - and the Kremlin has responded with scorn. Russians should "live in their own world until they change their philosophy", Mr Zelensky told The Washington Post. Such a ban, he argued, would be more effective than...
Ukraine Fears Western Capitulation on Russia as Cracks Emerge

Russia is claiming two significant victories in its ongoing sanctions war with the West, after Canada agreed to waive restrictions on a key gas pipeline component and the European Union clarified its position on the standoff over the Kaliningrad exclave. EU and NATO leaders have stressed that both decisions are...
