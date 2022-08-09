LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A high-speed chase in Lawrence County, Kentucky, resulted in four people being arrested on various charges, deputies said. Larry Joel Maynard, Michael May, Rachel Mills and Charles Hensley all face charges after deputies said they initially observed a vehicle driven by May pass in a no passing zone on KY 32, according to a news release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO