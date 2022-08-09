ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

wchstv.com

DOH: Bids accepted for major Hal Greer Boulevard renovation in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways accepted bids Tuesday for a massive road project designed to improve a large portion of Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington. The project calls for realigning intersections at 10th Avenue and Charleston Avenue, widening sidewalks, adding bicycle lanes, installing new...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Police respond to shooting in Charleston early Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Wednesday morning in Charleston. The shooting was reported just before 8:45 a.m. near the 800 block of Central Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Investigators with the Charleston Police Department said the victim in the shooting was...
CHARLESTON, WV
City
Delbarton, WV
Mingo County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Mingo County, WV
City
Man, WV
wchstv.com

Health officials confirm 46 new COVID cases, one virus-related death in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Wednesday. Kanawha County’s COVID death toll moves up to 695 after an 86-year-old female who was vaccinated with a single booster passed away August 3, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two people die in separate crashes in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Raleigh County deputies said a woman was killed when her vehicle collided with a coal truck, and a man died in a separate crash after he was ejected from a utility terrain vehicle. Susan Flint of Miami Beach, Fla., died in a wreck involving...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of Capital High School student

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the shooting death of a Capital High School student that happened last year. Dekotis Thomas, 20, was set to stand trial for the murder of Kelvin "KJ" Taylor, 18, on Monday but a last minute plea hearing was called late Wednesday afternoon.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Four arrested after high-speed chase, drugs found in Lawrence County, Kentucky

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A high-speed chase in Lawrence County, Kentucky, resulted in four people being arrested on various charges, deputies said. Larry Joel Maynard, Michael May, Rachel Mills and Charles Hensley all face charges after deputies said they initially observed a vehicle driven by May pass in a no passing zone on KY 32, according to a news release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wchstv.com

Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing his brother with shovel

ALUM CREEK. W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10:11 p.m., 8/9/22. A man is behind bars accused of stabbing his brother with a shovel in Alum Creek Tuesday evening. It happened on Sand Plant Road about 7:30 p.m.. Court documents said Chase Lilly admitted to stabbing Justin Lilly with the shovel.
ALUM CREEK, WV
wchstv.com

Two-vehicle crash closes Rt. 2 in Cabell County on Wednesday

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said Route 2 in Cabell County is closed after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday. A crash was reported involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck near the 7000 block of Ohio River Road, also known as Rt. 2, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The road was shut down in both directions.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston Main Streets unveils West Side Gateway Lighting Project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston Main Streets unveiled a more than $483,000 lighting infrastructure project it hopes will further energize the city's historic Elk City District on Charleston's West Side. Members of the organization unveiled the project Monday afternoon. They were joined by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, U.S....
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Three people injured in explosion in Pike County, Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Three people were injured Monday morning in an explosion in Pike County, Kentucky. An explosion at a home located in the 500 block of Lickfork Road in Dorton was reported about 9:30 a.m., said Nee Jackson with Pike County Emergency Management. Two of those...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Concerns raised over condition of Kanawha County cemetery and mausoleum

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London, Kanawha County, has been getting attention on social media from concerned visitors. Dorinda Trimble makes the drive from Oak Hill to see her parents and other relatives buried at the cemetery. She was alarmed by what she saw inside the mausoleum on July 31.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

