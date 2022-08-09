Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect in Charleston shooting taken into custody on separate charges
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A suspect sought in connection with a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex over the weekend was taken into custody overnight on separate charges. Timothy Holmes, 29, Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with obstruction by South Charleston police about 4 a.m., according to a...
DOH: Bids accepted for major Hal Greer Boulevard renovation in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways accepted bids Tuesday for a massive road project designed to improve a large portion of Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington. The project calls for realigning intersections at 10th Avenue and Charleston Avenue, widening sidewalks, adding bicycle lanes, installing new...
Police respond to shooting in Charleston early Wednesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Wednesday morning in Charleston. The shooting was reported just before 8:45 a.m. near the 800 block of Central Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Investigators with the Charleston Police Department said the victim in the shooting was...
Kanawha County road not paved for more than 30 years now on DOH radar
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia highway officials said a stretch of road along Woodward Drive in Kanawha County is now "on the radar" for paving, people in the neighborhood say it hasn't been a blip for decades. Lynn Brooke Place Road, one of the streets that feed...
Juvenile, 17, receives maximum sentence in fatal Kanawha County shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 17-year-old charged in a fatal shooting in Kanawha County has received the maximum sentence. On Monday, Eli Nelson was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court to 15 years on a voluntary manslaughter charge. He will be resentenced as an adult in January after turning 18.
Health officials confirm 46 new COVID cases, one virus-related death in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Wednesday. Kanawha County’s COVID death toll moves up to 695 after an 86-year-old female who was vaccinated with a single booster passed away August 3, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
Two people die in separate crashes in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Raleigh County deputies said a woman was killed when her vehicle collided with a coal truck, and a man died in a separate crash after he was ejected from a utility terrain vehicle. Susan Flint of Miami Beach, Fla., died in a wreck involving...
Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of Capital High School student
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the shooting death of a Capital High School student that happened last year. Dekotis Thomas, 20, was set to stand trial for the murder of Kelvin "KJ" Taylor, 18, on Monday but a last minute plea hearing was called late Wednesday afternoon.
Charleston police looking for man accused in shooting at Vista View Apartment Complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police officers are looking for a man accused of opening fire on a man in the hallway of an apartment complex. Investigators said they responded to a shots fired call in a building at the Vista View Apartment Complex on Saturday. Officers said when...
Four arrested after high-speed chase, drugs found in Lawrence County, Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A high-speed chase in Lawrence County, Kentucky, resulted in four people being arrested on various charges, deputies said. Larry Joel Maynard, Michael May, Rachel Mills and Charles Hensley all face charges after deputies said they initially observed a vehicle driven by May pass in a no passing zone on KY 32, according to a news release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman who worked at Kanawha County Clerk's Office accused of embezzling more than $21,000
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a woman who worked in the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office has been charged after she was accused of taking more than $21,000 that residents had paid in back taxes and using it for her own personal use. Elizabeth Marie Samson, 44,...
Fire shuts down section of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Metro 911 said emergency crews responded to an abandoned building fire Tuesday morning that shut down a section of MacCorkle Avenue. The blaze was reported about 9:45 a.m. at 5623 MacCorkle Ave. near the Captain D’s, dispatchers said. Video courtesy of Jimmy Easter below...
Owner, operator of cemetery responds to concerns about conditions at mausoleum
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A representative of a company that owns and operates a cemetery in Eastern Kanawha County said the company has been working to make repairs to a mausoleum that some visitors have raised concerns about. The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London has been...
Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing his brother with shovel
ALUM CREEK. W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10:11 p.m., 8/9/22. A man is behind bars accused of stabbing his brother with a shovel in Alum Creek Tuesday evening. It happened on Sand Plant Road about 7:30 p.m.. Court documents said Chase Lilly admitted to stabbing Justin Lilly with the shovel.
Two-vehicle crash closes Rt. 2 in Cabell County on Wednesday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said Route 2 in Cabell County is closed after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday. A crash was reported involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck near the 7000 block of Ohio River Road, also known as Rt. 2, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The road was shut down in both directions.
Charleston Main Streets unveils West Side Gateway Lighting Project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston Main Streets unveiled a more than $483,000 lighting infrastructure project it hopes will further energize the city's historic Elk City District on Charleston's West Side. Members of the organization unveiled the project Monday afternoon. They were joined by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, U.S....
Three people injured in explosion in Pike County, Kentucky
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Three people were injured Monday morning in an explosion in Pike County, Kentucky. An explosion at a home located in the 500 block of Lickfork Road in Dorton was reported about 9:30 a.m., said Nee Jackson with Pike County Emergency Management. Two of those...
Concerns raised over condition of Kanawha County cemetery and mausoleum
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London, Kanawha County, has been getting attention on social media from concerned visitors. Dorinda Trimble makes the drive from Oak Hill to see her parents and other relatives buried at the cemetery. She was alarmed by what she saw inside the mausoleum on July 31.
Multi-vehicle crash, including a KRT bus, snarls traffic on I-77/64 split
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Traffic was snarled at the Interstate 64 and Interstate 77 split early Tuesday morning after a KRT bus and several cars crashed. Lanes reopened about 8 a.m. Dispatchers said no on was on the bus at the time. It was unclear if there were any...
Education officials say teacher shortage is widespread across all disciplines
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A West Virginia education official predicts teacher vacancies will top 1,500 in the state when school starts later this month. In Kanawha County, students are soaking up the last two weeks of summer with the first day of school coming up on Aug. 22. "It's...
