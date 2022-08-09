Read full article on original website
Chicago man 'smirked' before firing shots at group of people, killing man and wounding woman: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man at a block party in Bronzeville pulled out a gun and opened fire following an argument in June, killing a man and wounding a woman, Cook County prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Rashon Kyle, 23, "smirked" before raising the gun and began firing at a group...
Car stolen with 1-year-old inside on Near South Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 1-year-old boy is safe after a car he was in was stolen on the Near South Side Wednesday afternoon.
Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said the first vehicle drove away after hitting the child.
Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say
Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide
(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
CTA stabbing: Man seriously hurt after Red Line argument spills onto Fullerton platform
Chicago police said a woman stabbed a 37-year-old man in Lincoln Park Tuesday night.
Man, 22, shot in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was standing outside around 10:53 a.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the back in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was transported...
Chicago man charged with murder in State Street shooting
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old Chicago man allegedly shot and killed another 23-year-old man in June. According to police, Rashon Kyle has been identified as the gunman who on June 12, 2022, fatally shot another man in the 4200 block of South State Street in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Kyle was...
Man stabbed at Fullerton Red Line station, offender leaves her ID at the scene
A 37-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck on the Fullerton Red Line platform Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. But, in an interesting twist, the assailant apparently dropped her phone and ID before she escaped. Police said the victim and a woman were arguing on...
Woman foils carjacking attempt near Magnificent Mile overnight, but another woman wasn’t so fortunate in Rogers Park
Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred near the Magnificent Mile overnight. Detectives are also investigating a successful hijacking in Rogers Park on Monday evening. Most recently, a 25-year-old woman foiled a carjacking as she sat in her car in the 800 block of North Rush Street around 1:31...
Man stabbed in the neck on Red Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and seriously wounded after getting into an argument on the CTA Red Line Tuesday on Chicago's North Side. The 37-year-old was riding southbound on a Red Line train around 10:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with a female that carried over to the Fullerton station platform, police said.
No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead
(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer
A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an expressway shooting last week that also involved a Chicago police officer.
2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
Teen shot near Red Line hours after Chicago police detail plans to combat CTA crime
A 29-year-old father was also shot on a CTA train at the same Red Line station over the weekend, Chicago police said.
Intoxicated driver allegedly killed 58-year-old woman in NW Indiana crash
LAKE STATION, Ind. - A 58-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Monday at the I-80/I-94 interchange in northwest Indiana, according to Indiana State police. Christina Booth, of Portage, was a passenger in a 2016 Subaru that was traveling east on I-80 about 4:45 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a 2016 Buick at Ripley Street in Lake Station, state police said.
Long Grove man fires shots after teens pull car into wrong driveway: police
LONG GROVE, Ill. - A man has been charged with firing gunshots after two teenagers pulled their vehicle into the wrong driveway Tuesday night while searching for a friend's home in north suburban Long Grove. About 9:50 p.m., a male and female mistakenly pulled into a driveway in the 1800...
Shells casings recovered after shots fired in Brookfield | Police reports Aug. 1-8
A 30-year-old Chicago man who had just repossessed a vehicle on the south end of Brookfield called police on Aug. 2 at about 1:45 a.m. to report hearing about 10 gunshots fired nearby, telling police he took cover and called 911 from a nearby strip mall parking lot because he was not sure if the shots were fired in his direction.
Owner ‘devastated’ after small dog stolen from parked car in River North
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police or Lost Dogs Illinois.
$2,000 worth of liquor stolen from Binny's on West Irving Park Road in smash and grab robbery
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shattered glass greeted store workers at a Binny's Beverage Depot on West Irving Park Road.All the work of smash and grab robbers. They hit the Portage Park store overnight, and took $2,000 worth of liquor. Twelve Binny's stores have been hit in the last nine months.
