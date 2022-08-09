ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say

Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
wlip.com

Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide

(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was standing outside around 10:53 a.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the back in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with murder in State Street shooting

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old Chicago man allegedly shot and killed another 23-year-old man in June. According to police, Rashon Kyle has been identified as the gunman who on June 12, 2022, fatally shot another man in the 4200 block of South State Street in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Kyle was...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#I 55#Nissan Maxima
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed in the neck on Red Line platform

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and seriously wounded after getting into an argument on the CTA Red Line Tuesday on Chicago's North Side. The 37-year-old was riding southbound on a Red Line train around 10:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with a female that carried over to the Fullerton station platform, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead

(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
WAUKEGAN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Nissan
fox32chicago.com

2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Intoxicated driver allegedly killed 58-year-old woman in NW Indiana crash

LAKE STATION, Ind. - A 58-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Monday at the I-80/I-94 interchange in northwest Indiana, according to Indiana State police. Christina Booth, of Portage, was a passenger in a 2016 Subaru that was traveling east on I-80 about 4:45 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a 2016 Buick at Ripley Street in Lake Station, state police said.
LAKE STATION, IN
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Shells casings recovered after shots fired in Brookfield | Police reports Aug. 1-8

A 30-year-old Chicago man who had just repossessed a vehicle on the south end of Brookfield called police on Aug. 2 at about 1:45 a.m. to report hearing about 10 gunshots fired nearby, telling police he took cover and called 911 from a nearby strip mall parking lot because he was not sure if the shots were fired in his direction.
BROOKFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy