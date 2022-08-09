Read full article on original website
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen WaltersReisterstown, MD
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather Jauquet
wfmd.com
Guardrail Work Taking Place This Week On Rt. 80 Exit At Southbound I-270
It will require the closure of the Rt. 80 exit ramp for two nights. Frederick, Md. (KM) – From now until Friday morning, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration crews will be conducing overnight work on southbound Interstate 270 along the exit ramp to Route 80 in Urbana.
fox5dc.com
I-66 construction nearly complete
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - After about five years of major roadwork along I-66, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said the project is finally in the home stretch. That doesn’t, however, mean that we’re done with the extra traffic just yet. Regan Milton said she drives on the...
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
WTOP
It’ll cost you to charge your electric vehicle at Fairfax Co. stations
If you plan to plug in your electric vehicle at county-owned charging stations in Fairfax County, it’ll now cost you. During a meeting Aug. 2, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved fees for using county-owned charging stations. The fees include 30 cents per kilowatt hour of charging and a $2 per hour “dwell-time” fee after vehicles are fully charged, to motivate EV drivers to free up the space for others.
Man points firearm during road rage incident in Woodbridge
A 22-year-old woman reported driving on Richmond Highway when she and a woman riding in the car with her were involved in a road rage incident with a man driving a Kia Soul. During the encounter, the man took out a firearm and pointed it at the two women.
mocoshow.com
Residents Asked to Shelter in Place on Olney Mill Road Due to Police Activity
Update 10:22pm: The situation on Olney Mill Rd. has been resolved. The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released as it becomes available. Montgomery County Police are asking residents in the area of 18600 Olney Mill Rd. in Olney to shelter in place as they attempt to take an adult male into custody. MCPD released the following information on Tuesday evening at 9:30pm:
NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
Maryland Motorcyclist Dies In Fatal Virginia Collision: Police
A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash in Fairfax, police said. Dexter White, 32, of Maryland was riding his motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on August 8, when he collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Chain Bridge Road and Eaton Place, according to the Fairfax City Police Department.
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
fox5dc.com
Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
Police looking for suspect who caused ‘several thousand dollars’ of damage at construction site
Carlisle police are looking for a suspect who caused "several thousand dollars worth of damage" at a construction site.
abc27.com
State Police investigating $12K Chambersburg tool theft
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County are investigating the theft of over $12,000 worth of tools. State Police say Troopers responded to Greene Township after a suspect broke into a trailer and removed tools owned by a building company. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
Arlington Man Caught Impersonating Cop in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, MD – Police in Cumberland have arrested an Arlington man who was impersonating a...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County adopts fees for using its electric vehicle charging stations
Fairfax County’s growing supply of electric vehicle charging stations is available for the public to use, but that service will now come at a cost. Under a retail fee plan approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday (Aug. 3), members of the public and county employees using their personal vehicles will be charged 30 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) while electricity is being delivered.
cnycentral.com
PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
foxbaltimore.com
Armed security pilot program quietly rolled out to boost squeegee kids, motorist safety
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As tensions continue to rise between elected leaders, community members, motorists and squeegee kids, a new security guard pilot program was quietly rolled out at a high-trafficked intersection downtown. Mayor Scott has made it clear his administration is looking for ways to protect the safety of...
Severn man, 20, killed in Anne Arundel County motorcycle crash
BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.The two-vehicle crash happened about 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Telegraph Road and Buckingham Place in Severn, according to an Anne Arundel County Police crash report.Police said a motorcycle was heading south on Telegraph Road with a flashing yellow signal when a car with a flashing red light turned left from Buckingham onto Telegraph Road.The two vehicles collided at the intersection.The motorcycle's driver, 20-year-old Lucas Giovanni Ross of Severn, was taken to a hospital but did not survive, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Police In Anne Arundel County Investigating Two Early Morning Burglaries
Several suspects are on the loose after a string of commercial burglaries occurred across Anne Arundel County, authorities say. 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭. Officers responded to a burglary at a Hanover Shell Gas Station in the 2631 block...
fox5dc.com
Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
rockvillenights.com
Flood watch in effect for Montgomery County, most of Maryland, Washington, D.C., N. Virginia as severe weather approaches
Severe thunderstorms are expected to pass through the area this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that will remain in effect until 11:00 PM tonight for Montgomery County, Prince George's County and most of Maryland west of the Chesapeake Bay, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. Rainfall amounts of 2-4" are expected, in timeframes as little as one or two hours, leading to potential flash flooding. Isolated strong wind gusts are also expected.
