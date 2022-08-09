ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Market, MD

wfmd.com

Guardrail Work Taking Place This Week On Rt. 80 Exit At Southbound I-270

It will require the closure of the Rt. 80 exit ramp for two nights. Frederick, Md. (KM) – From now until Friday morning, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration crews will be conducing overnight work on southbound Interstate 270 along the exit ramp to Route 80 in Urbana.
URBANA, MD
fox5dc.com

I-66 construction nearly complete

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - After about five years of major roadwork along I-66, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said the project is finally in the home stretch. That doesn’t, however, mean that we’re done with the extra traffic just yet. Regan Milton said she drives on the...
GAINESVILLE, VA
WTOP

It’ll cost you to charge your electric vehicle at Fairfax Co. stations

If you plan to plug in your electric vehicle at county-owned charging stations in Fairfax County, it’ll now cost you. During a meeting Aug. 2, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved fees for using county-owned charging stations. The fees include 30 cents per kilowatt hour of charging and a $2 per hour “dwell-time” fee after vehicles are fully charged, to motivate EV drivers to free up the space for others.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Residents Asked to Shelter in Place on Olney Mill Road Due to Police Activity

Update 10:22pm: The situation on Olney Mill Rd. has been resolved. The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released as it becomes available. Montgomery County Police are asking residents in the area of 18600 Olney Mill Rd. in Olney to shelter in place as they attempt to take an adult male into custody. MCPD released the following information on Tuesday evening at 9:30pm:
OLNEY, MD
fox5dc.com

Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

State Police investigating $12K Chambersburg tool theft

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County are investigating the theft of over $12,000 worth of tools. State Police say Troopers responded to Greene Township after a suspect broke into a trailer and removed tools owned by a building company. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County adopts fees for using its electric vehicle charging stations

Fairfax County’s growing supply of electric vehicle charging stations is available for the public to use, but that service will now come at a cost. Under a retail fee plan approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday (Aug. 3), members of the public and county employees using their personal vehicles will be charged 30 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) while electricity is being delivered.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cnycentral.com

PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Severn man, 20, killed in Anne Arundel County motorcycle crash

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.The two-vehicle crash happened about 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Telegraph Road and Buckingham Place in Severn, according to an Anne Arundel County Police crash report.Police said a motorcycle was heading south on Telegraph Road with a flashing yellow signal when a car with a flashing red light turned left from Buckingham onto Telegraph Road.The two vehicles collided at the intersection.The motorcycle's driver, 20-year-old Lucas Giovanni Ross of Severn, was taken to a hospital but did not survive, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Flood watch in effect for Montgomery County, most of Maryland, Washington, D.C., N. Virginia as severe weather approaches

Severe thunderstorms are expected to pass through the area this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that will remain in effect until 11:00 PM tonight for Montgomery County, Prince George's County and most of Maryland west of the Chesapeake Bay, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. Rainfall amounts of 2-4" are expected, in timeframes as little as one or two hours, leading to potential flash flooding. Isolated strong wind gusts are also expected.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

