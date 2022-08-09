Read full article on original website
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Four-Star Edge Jordan Renaud narrows list, sets commitment date
Four-star edge Jordan Renaud of Tyler (TX) Legacy High is down to two schools– Alabama and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 250 pounder will announce his college decision on September 19th. Renaud went in-depth on his finalists. Alabama. “I feel that Alabama has always been a perennial powerhouse,” Renaud said. “As...
Five-star WR Hykeem Williams down to six, sets commitment date
2023 Fort Lauderdal (Fla.) Stranahan five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is down to six schools and has a commitment date of Sept. 23. In addition to Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Pitt and Alabama remain involved in the five-star’s recruitment, with a decision just weeks away. Williams made...
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Team Scoop - Big Step Forward
In today’s South Carolina Gamecock football team scoop, we take a look at some players who are in a position to take a significant step forward from a production standpoint in 2022.
Big Ten Media Rights: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick comments on reported NBC deal
Big Ten media rights are expected to conclude in the coming days. According to recent reports, NBC and CBS are frontrunners to land the deal with the B1G alongside FOX Sports. As a part of that deal, CBS is expected to air B1G games in the 3:30 pm ET time slot while NBC is targeting primetime games to pair with the network’s existing Notre Dame broadcasts. ESPN is also reportedly pulling out of the negotiations.
Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State's Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp
The Buckeyes expect to have a top-five defense under Knowles, and that starts with the linebackers.
Federal Hocking cancels 2022 football season over roster concerns
STEWART, Ohio (WOUB) — For years, Federal Hocking high school has struggled to field a full roster of players. Many kids were playing nearly every snap on both offense and defense. As a result, since 2015, the former TVC-Hocking competitors have a combined record of 3-55. By 2019, things had become troubling for players and fans alike. After six games, the roster had suffered so many injuries that the team was forced to forfeit the remainder of the season.
Notre Dame AD's revealing comment on joining a conference
The biggest question left around college football realignment and expansion has been the future of whether Notre Dame will finally decide to join a conference. Listening to Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick talk, it sounds like the school is happy where it is - and believes it can stay there. ...
UMass lands a commitment from DePaul decommit Tafara Gapare
UMass has landed a big commitment from DePaul decommit Tafara Gapare. The 6-foot-10 forward is currently ranked No. 42 in the class of 2023 but will reclass to 2022 and play for head coach Frank Martin this upcoming season. “I chose UMass because the recruiting efforts has been good and...
Texas A&M fall camp lineup: Day 7 sees changes on offense
Texas A&M went through its seventh practice of fall camp today. Here's how the offense lined up as the Aggies had some personnel changes and especially on the offensive line.
Penn State loses commitment from four-star Tomarrion Parker
One of Penn State’s many quality additions in the Class of 2023 is no longer currently on board with the Nittany Lions. Tomarrion Parker, a four-star defensive lineman from Alabama, has reportedly backed off his commitment to Penn State. Parker committed to Penn State in late June, but Chad Simmons from On3 reports other schools remained in pursuit after Parker supposedly closed his recruiting process down. Parker’s commitment at the time was considered a nice recruiting victory out of the SEC recruiting grounds as a handful of SEC schools were hoping to land his commitment. Now, with Parker no longer committed to...
2022 Indiana Position Primer: Tight End
Peegs.com previews a tight end position group for Indiana that has talent but very little game experience.
Q/A with LSU QB commit Rickie Collins
Rickie Collins has joined the LSU 2023 class as the lone quarterback commit for the group. An important part of most recruiting classes is getting that young passer on board and the Baton Rouge product has a lot in his favor. Here's the conversation the media had with Collins after...
Talking Texas Podcast: Mike and Hudson draft “specific things” for Texas Longhorns football season
This week on the Talking Texas podcast hosted by Horns 247’s Hudson Standish we’re talking texas football and introducing a new annual show with Horns247’s Mike Roach titled the 2022 Texas Football “specific things” draft. In a ten round snake draft Mike and Hudson preview...
Veteran newcomers help make Tanner Bailey's transition to Carolina a smooth one
Quarterback Tanner Bailey began his freshman career a semester later than most players at his position want to, but it hasn’t seemed to slow him down. While it isn’t often that quarterbacks earn the starting nod as a true freshman, many like to get on campus as quickly as possible and enroll in January of what should be their senior year of high school. Bailey had other priorities, like trying to win a state championship in baseball, but he’s made a quick transition into the South Carolina football program.
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant in no hurry to make his college choice
Earlier in the week, we took a look at the top 15 un-committed players in California . One of those players, Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant is in.
Follow Ryan Day Press Conference Here
The first week of Ohio State's preseason practice is in the books and OSU head coach Ryan Day will meet with the media at about 11:30 a.m. today to provide an update. We will have full video once his session is complete. Follow his comments in real time in the replies section below.
VIP: Five under-the-radar Illini for the 2022 season
Here are five names going under the radar publicly on the Illini roster but could end up having a bigger-than-expected impact.
