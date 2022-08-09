Read full article on original website
Serena Williams says Tiger Woods convinced her to give Wimbledon and the US Open one more shot
Serena Williams officially announced she is retiring from tennis on Tuesday after competing in the US Open in order to focus on growing her family.
Serena Williams Shares Plans for Baby No. 2 After Retirement From Tennis
Watch: Serena Williams' B-Day Tribute to Daughter Will Make Your Heart Full. Serena Williams is ready to expand her team—away from the tennis court. The 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed in an essay for Vogue that she'll be "evolving away from tennis" after the 2022 U.S. Open later this month. Following the tournament, Serena wrote that she wants to focus on growing her family, which already includes husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
thezoereport.com
Serena Williams Looked Stunning In A Baby Blue Dress For Her September ‘Vogue’ Cover
In case you haven’t scanned the headlines yet, here is the story: In a personal essay for the September Vogue cover story, Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis. The superstar athlete announced her decision to move away from the sport in order to focus on new ventures and on her family. Her editorial column was accompanied by a dreamy beach photo shoot, lensed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez. The photographer shot Williams in a series of awe-inspiring looks, including the timeless blue gown that she wore on the cover.
Serena Williams said her daughter only spent one 24-hour period away from her in 5 years
"I'm also an incredibly hands-on mother. My husband will tell you I am too hands-on," Serena Williams said in an interview with Vogue.
Serena Williams Graces the Cover of Vogue’s September Issue With Daughter Olympia
A mother-daughter moment! Serena Williams graced the cover of Vogue's September issue with her daughter, Olympia, by her side. The star athlete, 40, looked breathtaking as she posed barefoot on a beach, wearing a sky blue Balenciaga gown and jewelry from Bulgari. Behind Williams stood Olympia, 4, who held up the train of her mother's […]
Serena Williams’ Staggering Net Worth Comes From More Than Just Tennis! Find Out How She Makes Money
The end of an era! Although longtime tennis pro Serena Williams is retiring from the game that made her a star, the Saginaw, Michigan, native has quite a nest egg. Serena's net worth...
Serena Williams Serves up a Very Elegant Air Force 1
Living legend Serena Williams continues her partnership with Nike with an Air Force 1 LXX Zip. This isn’t the first time the tennis star has reimagined the silhouette, having covered the sleek sneaker in “Summit White” just last year. As part of Nike’s Air Force 1 40th...
CNBC
Serena Williams on retiring at 41: 'If I were a guy, I wouldn't' have to choose between tennis and a family
Tennis legend Serena Williams has been a fierce advocate for gender equality both on and off the court — and when she announced her retirement from the sport Tuesday morning, she made an important point about the unique sacrifices women must make in their careers. In a Vogue article,...
Serena Williams claims her first singles win in more than a year at the Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first singles match in 430 days on Monday as she defeated Spain's Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-4 6-3 at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
Sports World Reacts To Serena Williams Retirement News
The legendary Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis this Tuesday. She'll officially walk away from the sport following the U.S. Open in New York. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, opened up about her decision in a feature article on Vogue. Saying goodbye to tennis won't be easy for...
Serena Williams Retiring From Tennis After U.S. Open: ‘It’s the Hardest Thing That I Could Ever Imagine’
Click here to read the full article. After a decades-long, historic run as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Serena Williams is officially walking off the court for the last time. In a new essay penned for Vogue, the athlete announced her decision to begin “evolving” out of tennis – she thinks retirement is too heavy of a term – to focus on expanding her family and business ventures. “There is no happiness in this topic for me,” she wrote. “I know it’s not the usual thing to say, but I feel a great deal of pain. It’s...
