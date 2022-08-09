ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why

Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.
Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
talentrecap.com

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Confirms Season 31 Premiere Date

Get ready to mark your calendars, because Disney+ has announced the premiere date for Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. This latest announcement from the streaming platform confirms the date revealed by an insider last month. ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 to Premiere September 19. On Wednesday,...
PopSugar

See Photos From Beyoncé's Star-Studded Club "Renaissance" Party

Beyoncé's renaissance is just beginning, and fans and stars are all excited for what's in store for her new era. The icon released her highly-anticipated "Renaissance" album on July 29, already her seventh No. 1 solo album and the biggest debut from a woman artist this year, per Billboard. So how did Beyoncé celebrate her big release? With an extravagant, star-studded party aptly called Club Renaissance, of course.
Distractify

Roger E. Mosley Left Behind His Children and Beloved Wife

Actor Roger E. Mosley died at age 83 of complications from a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Roger rose to fame in the 1970s with roles in The Mack and Leaderbelly as Huddie Ledbetter. However, Theodore “TC” Calvin in Magnum P.I . was his most prominent character. During its eight-season run, he played Tom Selleck’s friend in the crime drama.
wegotthiscovered.com

Idris Elba has BDE (big dad energy) and we can’t get enough

Idris Ebla is the definition of BDE, and you’re only partially on the right track if your mind immediately went somewhere rather risqué. One of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Men of the Year, Elba clearly exudes confidence that can instantly make a person weak at the knees, but his Big Dad Energy is even more appealing.
rolling out

Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti

A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
Deadline

‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Showrunner Sanjay Shah Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Shah, writer, executive producer and showrunner of Everybody Still Hates Chris, has signed an overall deal with CBS Studios, which is behind the recently announced animated series. Under the two-year pact, Shah will serve as executive producer and showrunner on Everybody Still Hates Chris, a reimagined animated version of Chris Rock’s beloved autobiographical family comedy Everybody Hates Chris, which he developed and wrote the pilot script for. Ordered straight-to-series by MTV Entertainment to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central, Everybody Still Hates Chris, narrated and executive produced by Chris Rock, is inspired...
tvinsider.com

‘When Calls the Heart’: When Will Season 10 Premiere?

The When Calls the Heart Season 9 finale aired in May, but how long will Hearties have to wait to see what’s next?. Season 10 is now in production and is slated to premiere in mid-2023, Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP, Programming revealed during Hallmark Media’s executive session during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour.
Essence

Angela Yee Announces New Chapter—Her Own Radio Show

The veteran co-host of hit radio show 'The Breakfast Club' shared news that she's leaving to host her own program. Change isn’t always easy, but it can be greatly rewarding when it’s the right next step. Angela Yee is a testament to this based on her recent announcement...
BBC

Lamont Dozier: Motown hitmaker dies aged 81

Motown hitmaker Lamont Dozier, who penned songs for The Supremes, The Four Tops and The Isley Brothers, as well as Marvin Gaye and Martha and the Vandellas, has died aged 81. The news was confirmed by his son Lamont Dozier Jr on Instagram. As part of the Holland, Dozier, Holland...
hotnewhiphop.com

Lori Harvey Talks Dating: "If It's No Longer Serving Me, I'mma Move On"

Her love life has been on full display for years and as she moves from one relationship to the next, Lori Harvey has faced severe criticism. The model has been enjoying her dating life just as any other person would, but because she's often publicly tied to some of the biggest stars in the industry—or at least the most influential—she has often faced backlash over her choices. In recent years, she reportedly had romances with Sean "Diddy" Combs, Future, and Michael B. Jordan, and in a chat with Teyana Taylor for Bumble's Luv2SeeIt series, Harvey dished on her dating life.
