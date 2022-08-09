Read full article on original website
Related
‘American Idol’ Alum Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Drops First Look: VIDEO
With her new daytime talk show set to premiere on September 12th, “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson is now sharing a sneak peek of her on-air series. “It’s go time people!!” Jennifer Hudson declared in a post on Instagram. “I can’t wait to shine a light on everyday stories on my new talk show, which premieres September 12 !”
ETOnline.com
Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why
Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.
Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates
Here's what's coming up for Hallmark Channel movies!
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
talentrecap.com
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Confirms Season 31 Premiere Date
Get ready to mark your calendars, because Disney+ has announced the premiere date for Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. This latest announcement from the streaming platform confirms the date revealed by an insider last month. ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 to Premiere September 19. On Wednesday,...
PopSugar
See Photos From Beyoncé's Star-Studded Club "Renaissance" Party
Beyoncé's renaissance is just beginning, and fans and stars are all excited for what's in store for her new era. The icon released her highly-anticipated "Renaissance" album on July 29, already her seventh No. 1 solo album and the biggest debut from a woman artist this year, per Billboard. So how did Beyoncé celebrate her big release? With an extravagant, star-studded party aptly called Club Renaissance, of course.
AOL Corp
Al Sharpton’s daughter surprisingly booted from reality show 'Claim to Fame'
Dominique and Kai found themselves in the bottom two and vying for a chance to stay in the house on Monday’s Claim to Fame. Their guess-off was intense, and resulted in a ‘big contender’ going home. Dominique, who earned the nickname The Domfather, was fairly confident that...
Keke Palmer Reminds The World That She’s Been Famous
Her reflection on her success is all that matters. The post Keke Palmer Reminds The World That She’s Been Famous appeared first on NewsOne.
RELATED PEOPLE
Roger E. Mosley Left Behind His Children and Beloved Wife
Actor Roger E. Mosley died at age 83 of complications from a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Roger rose to fame in the 1970s with roles in The Mack and Leaderbelly as Huddie Ledbetter. However, Theodore “TC” Calvin in Magnum P.I . was his most prominent character. During its eight-season run, he played Tom Selleck’s friend in the crime drama.
wegotthiscovered.com
Idris Elba has BDE (big dad energy) and we can’t get enough
Idris Ebla is the definition of BDE, and you’re only partially on the right track if your mind immediately went somewhere rather risqué. One of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Men of the Year, Elba clearly exudes confidence that can instantly make a person weak at the knees, but his Big Dad Energy is even more appealing.
ETOnline.com
Sherri Shepherd Says Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Are the Inspirations for Her New Show (Exclusive)
Just a month away from the premiere of her new talk show, Sheri Shepherd is looking to the legends of daytime TV for inspiration. Fresh off her move to New York City for the show's launch, Shepherd said she's hoping to incorporate Ellen Degeneres-style humor with Oprah-esque interviews when Sherri premiers on September 12 on Fox.
Patti LaBelle Learned How to Crip Walk After Hearing Tupac’s ‘California Love’
Patti LaBelle has seen the rise of countless musicians in the music industry, including rapper Tupac Shakur. Tupac's music eventually inspired her to learn how to Crip Walk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti
A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Showrunner Sanjay Shah Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Shah, writer, executive producer and showrunner of Everybody Still Hates Chris, has signed an overall deal with CBS Studios, which is behind the recently announced animated series. Under the two-year pact, Shah will serve as executive producer and showrunner on Everybody Still Hates Chris, a reimagined animated version of Chris Rock’s beloved autobiographical family comedy Everybody Hates Chris, which he developed and wrote the pilot script for. Ordered straight-to-series by MTV Entertainment to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central, Everybody Still Hates Chris, narrated and executive produced by Chris Rock, is inspired...
NFL・
tvinsider.com
‘When Calls the Heart’: When Will Season 10 Premiere?
The When Calls the Heart Season 9 finale aired in May, but how long will Hearties have to wait to see what’s next?. Season 10 is now in production and is slated to premiere in mid-2023, Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP, Programming revealed during Hallmark Media’s executive session during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour.
Essence
Angela Yee Announces New Chapter—Her Own Radio Show
The veteran co-host of hit radio show 'The Breakfast Club' shared news that she's leaving to host her own program. Change isn’t always easy, but it can be greatly rewarding when it’s the right next step. Angela Yee is a testament to this based on her recent announcement...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Lamont Dozier: Motown hitmaker dies aged 81
Motown hitmaker Lamont Dozier, who penned songs for The Supremes, The Four Tops and The Isley Brothers, as well as Marvin Gaye and Martha and the Vandellas, has died aged 81. The news was confirmed by his son Lamont Dozier Jr on Instagram. As part of the Holland, Dozier, Holland...
Miley Cyrus Reacted to Criticism That She Exploited Black People for Profit
Miley Cyrus got candid about criticism she's faced throughout the course of her very lucrative career.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lori Harvey Talks Dating: "If It's No Longer Serving Me, I'mma Move On"
Her love life has been on full display for years and as she moves from one relationship to the next, Lori Harvey has faced severe criticism. The model has been enjoying her dating life just as any other person would, but because she's often publicly tied to some of the biggest stars in the industry—or at least the most influential—she has often faced backlash over her choices. In recent years, she reportedly had romances with Sean "Diddy" Combs, Future, and Michael B. Jordan, and in a chat with Teyana Taylor for Bumble's Luv2SeeIt series, Harvey dished on her dating life.
BET
Saucy Santana Performs Latest Single, ‘Booty,’ On Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show
Saucy Santana made his late-night TV appearance, performing the Latto-assisted single, “Booty.”. The energetic performance took place on Thursday (August 4) on the Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon. Santana, 28, was backed by a DJ and dancers, adding to the flair that he already possesses alone. With embroidered...
Comments / 0