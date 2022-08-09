The collection features two new adidas Exhibit B colorways for a fresh summer palette. What better way to celebrate the summer than with some bright colors, fresh kicks, and shooting some hoops? Now, thanks to a certain sportswear brand, you can have all three. Adidas Basketball and Hoop York City have joined forces to bring a collection inspired by both the game and the city that never sleeps. Marking the first of many collaborations, this debut collection is the start of a long-term partnership between the two and even features two new adidas Exhibit B colorways – Active Purple and Almost Lime.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO