Mark Stoops has interesting response to John Calipari calling Kentucky a ‘basketball school’
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari went public Thursday with his feeling that his program needs a new practice facility, drawing an interesting response from the school’s football coach. While in the Bahamas with his team for a preseason exhibition tour, Calipari complained to reporters about the Wildcats’ 15-year-old Joe...
Earlier this week, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari raised some eyebrows with a comment he made about wanting a new training facility. "This is a basketball school," Calipari said. "Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. But this is a basketball school."
12-year-old girl missing from Van Lear, Kentucky
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. They say that 12-year-old Stacia Leigh Collins is from Van Lear, Kentucky. Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, or Paintsville 911.
UK Basketball wins game one in The Bahamas
Defending national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds as Kentucky cruised past the Dominican Republic National Select Team 108-56 on Wednesday night in exhibition basketball action at Baha Mar Resort. Scott Fitzgerald has this recap…. Kentucky returns to action on Thursday, facing...
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty,...
Kentucky football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Can Mark Stoops keep Kentucky football as a Top 25 team in the country? The 2022 season could be a massively important one for the Wildcats. With 33 wins over the past four seasons, two 10-win campaigns and four consecutive bowl wins, head coach Mark Stoops has taken Kentucky football to new heights. Sure, they may never be the Wildcats basketball program, but don’t let that diminish the level of consistency and prevalence that Kentucky has reached under Stoops.
Human remains found in Fleming County, KSP investigating
According to KSP, detectives and troopers found what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area.
Kentucky cruises past Dominican Republic Select Team
NASSAU, Bahamas (WYMT) - The Wildcats put on quite a show in their first game in the Bahamas. Kentucky cruised to a 108-56 win over the Dominican Republic National Select Team behind individual double-digit scoring efforts. Oscar Tshiebwe led the scoring effort with 17 points. Daimion Collins and newcomer Cason...
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
Young Mercer Cheer Team Gearing Up For Fall Season
With the fall sports season back in swing the Mercer County cheer team are ready to take the sidelines for this year’s football season. This year’s coed team is made up of 16 members with 15 girls and freshman Brandon Johnson joining the squad as their only boy. Head Coach Nikki Downs’ team has experience with four sophomores and four juniors and their lone senior Lexi Adkisson.
Teenage boy dies days after helping flood victims in Ky.
Knott County's Aaron Crawford was helping clean a family friend's home when he started to feel sick. The 18-year-old was flown to the ICU in Lexington where he died.
Scangarello says UK offense 'headed in right direction'
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) —The first preseason scrimmage wasn’t perfect, but Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello isn’t worried going into the second week of camp. “(I think in) training camp you're going to have your good days are they are going to have their good days,” he said Tuesday. “I thought definitely the defense got after us on Saturday. But we've had our days, too. I felt really good about today's practice and yesterday's as well. So I like where we're at and I think we're headed in the right direction.”
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
Large police presence near Liberty Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re monitoring a large police presence Thursday night in Lexington. The scene is near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway. Part of Star Shoot is shut down right now, and it’s not clear when it will reopen. We’re still trying to get information from...
Longtime Kentucky state representative, Bevin cabinet member arrested in Lexington on rape charge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky state Democratic representative and official in Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's cabinet has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape. John Tilley, 53, was booked Monday morning into Lexington-Fayette Urban County Division of Community Corrections, according to jail records. Hannah Sloan, a public information...
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
