LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) —The first preseason scrimmage wasn’t perfect, but Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello isn’t worried going into the second week of camp. “(I think in) training camp you're going to have your good days are they are going to have their good days,” he said Tuesday. “I thought definitely the defense got after us on Saturday. But we've had our days, too. I felt really good about today's practice and yesterday's as well. So I like where we're at and I think we're headed in the right direction.”

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO