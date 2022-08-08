ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Coach Cal Reveals Bold Demand: College Basketball World Reacts

Earlier this week, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari raised some eyebrows with a comment he made about wanting a new training facility. "This is a basketball school," Calipari said. "Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. But this is a basketball school."
LEXINGTON, KY
WOWK 13 News

12-year-old girl missing from Van Lear, Kentucky

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. They say that 12-year-old Stacia Leigh Collins is from Van Lear, Kentucky. Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, or Paintsville 911.
VAN LEAR, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
Breathitt County, KY
Sports
Madison County, KY
Sports
County
Breathitt County, KY
County
Madison County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Breathitt County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
whopam.com

UK Basketball wins game one in The Bahamas

Defending national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds as Kentucky cruised past the Dominican Republic National Select Team 108-56 on Wednesday night in exhibition basketball action at Baha Mar Resort. Scott Fitzgerald has this recap…. Kentucky returns to action on Thursday, facing...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty,...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
FanSided

Kentucky football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game

Can Mark Stoops keep Kentucky football as a Top 25 team in the country? The 2022 season could be a massively important one for the Wildcats. With 33 wins over the past four seasons, two 10-win campaigns and four consecutive bowl wins, head coach Mark Stoops has taken Kentucky football to new heights. Sure, they may never be the Wildcats basketball program, but don’t let that diminish the level of consistency and prevalence that Kentucky has reached under Stoops.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breathitt Co#Eku
wymt.com

Kentucky cruises past Dominican Republic Select Team

NASSAU, Bahamas (WYMT) - The Wildcats put on quite a show in their first game in the Bahamas. Kentucky cruised to a 108-56 win over the Dominican Republic National Select Team behind individual double-digit scoring efforts. Oscar Tshiebwe led the scoring effort with 17 points. Daimion Collins and newcomer Cason...
LEXINGTON, KY
WDTV

Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Young Mercer Cheer Team Gearing Up For Fall Season

With the fall sports season back in swing the Mercer County cheer team are ready to take the sidelines for this year’s football season. This year’s coed team is made up of 16 members with 15 girls and freshman Brandon Johnson joining the squad as their only boy. Head Coach Nikki Downs’ team has experience with four sophomores and four juniors and their lone senior Lexi Adkisson.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
kentuckytoday.com

Scangarello says UK offense 'headed in right direction'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) —The first preseason scrimmage wasn’t perfect, but Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello isn’t worried going into the second week of camp. “(I think in) training camp you're going to have your good days are they are going to have their good days,” he said Tuesday. “I thought definitely the defense got after us on Saturday. But we've had our days, too. I felt really good about today's practice and yesterday's as well. So I like where we're at and I think we're headed in the right direction.”
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Large police presence near Liberty Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re monitoring a large police presence Thursday night in Lexington. The scene is near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway. Part of Star Shoot is shut down right now, and it’s not clear when it will reopen. We’re still trying to get information from...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy