Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas First Responders Dealing With Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cooler temperatures are on the way for North Texas ‘climatologically speaking’ NWS Fort Worth says
There's no second-guessing or questioning needed it's been a hot summer in North Texas and the heat is continuing into August, but when will some cooler temperatures be in the forecast?
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
fox4news.com
DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers
DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
$1.75 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it seems that someone in North Texas has a new lucky day or number for the rest of their lives; August 8, 88. They’re basically a legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver at this point with the winning they just experienced. The Texas Lottery reports...
Dallas Observer
Smoke'N Ash in Arlington Blends Traditional Texas Barbecue and Ethiopian Dishes
There have always been unusual food combinations that have had people shaking heads in discontent, but shortly after had those same people humming with joy like it was love at first bite. French fries in a Wendy’s Frosty, bacon laced cupcakes and of course the debate that has ruined marriages and friendships alike: pineapple on pizza.
It was a deadly weekend on North Texas roads
A man is dead from a fiery crash in east Dallas over the weekend. The victim was driving on East Grand Avenue near Tenison Park when he veered over a curb and crashed into a tree and a light pole.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Reservoirs Strained, Not Drained Despite Drought
Water use continues to break records, but the reservoirs will not dry up any time soon; other infrastructure, however, is breaking under the pressure of increased demand. As most of Texas endured another drought, conditions became so dangerous that on July 8, Gov. Abbott declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Tarrant. Abbott cited an increased likelihood of wildfires and the threat of damage or loss of life or property.
tornadopix.com
The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves
On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
keranews.org
This Arlington country club closure opens 100 acres of land. What do developers want to build?
Helen Moise, District 1 council member who represents Arlington's north side, says the plans could add more housing options for business executives aside from the master-planned community Viridian 10 minutes away. “If we’re going to bring jobs to Arlington, then we also have to bring housing,” Moise says. “We have...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County
A driver is leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. As of about 1:30 p.m., police were chasing a vehicle through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. By 1:45, the driver had exited Interstate 635 and was heading south on Plano Road in Lake Highlands.
Fort Worth ISD reminds parents they must apply for free school meals this year
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the past two years every student who went to a public school in North Texas ate for free, but that's no longer the case. The Federal Government failed to renew the program in its entirety this summer and going back to pre-COVID guidelines. The Chief of District Operations at Fort Worth ISD, Joseph Coburn explains the district will revert back to the way it handled food pre-COVID. Lunches are $2 for elementary and $2.75 for secondary students, the reduced price is $.40. "It's usually more economical for them to buy a lunch at school than it is to pack...
WFAA
WABTEC in Fort Worth is hiring
There is a million-square-foot factory in Fort Worth that's doing exciting work building some of the biggest and most powerful machines on the planet...the locomotive….and they want you to join their team!. For more information, go to WABTECCorp.com/careers.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger': How Jacqueline Durand aims to inspire
COPPELL, Texas — If you type the name Jacqueline Durand into a Google search, you’ll find multiple news articles like, “Texas college student loses her ears, nose and lips after being attacked by dogs.”. But those articles don’t tell you about who she is on the inside....
Shootings, stabbings keep police in North Texas busy over the weekend
A teenage boy has died from a gunshot wound in Fort Worth. Sunday evening, the boy was found shot to death in a car driven by a relative who pulled into the parking lot of a Quik Trip along Loop 820 near Clifford Street
news4sanantonio.com
No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant
One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tarrant by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Tarrant The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tarrant County in north central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North Richland Hills, or over Watauga, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Haltom City, Keller, Coppell, Hurst, Southlake, Watauga, Colleyville, Benbrook, Saginaw, White Settlement, Forest Hill, Richland Hills, River Oaks and Kennedale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
4 Texas men sentenced for delivering 14kg of cocaine to Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four Texas men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for delivering more than 14 kilograms of cocaine to Charlotte in 2021, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Miguel Angel Mares, 35, of Dallas, Texas, David Mondragon, 38, of Houston, Texas, Juan Carlos Mendoza, 40, of Laredo, Texas, […]
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
After COVID-19, you would think there wouldn’t be another infectious disease for years. Well, just as we even reached two years of managing COVID, now there is another infectious disease you need to pay attention to.
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
