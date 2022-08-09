ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boatlyfe.com

Best Beaches Near Dallas

Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers

DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Ennis, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Del Rio, TX
City
Waxahachie, TX
City
Grand Prairie, TX
Dallas Observer

Smoke'N Ash in Arlington Blends Traditional Texas Barbecue and Ethiopian Dishes

There have always been unusual food combinations that have had people shaking heads in discontent, but shortly after had those same people humming with joy like it was love at first bite. French fries in a Wendy’s Frosty, bacon laced cupcakes and of course the debate that has ruined marriages and friendships alike: pineapple on pizza.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Reservoirs Strained, Not Drained Despite Drought

Water use continues to break records, but the reservoirs will not dry up any time soon; other infrastructure, however, is breaking under the pressure of increased demand. As most of Texas endured another drought, conditions became so dangerous that on July 8, Gov. Abbott declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Tarrant. Abbott cited an increased likelihood of wildfires and the threat of damage or loss of life or property.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Owens
Person
Thomas Jefferson
tornadopix.com

The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves

On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

WATCH LIVE: High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County

A driver is leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. As of about 1:30 p.m., police were chasing a vehicle through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. By 1:45, the driver had exited Interstate 635 and was heading south on Plano Road in Lake Highlands.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth ISD reminds parents they must apply for free school meals this year

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the past two years every student who went to a public school in North Texas ate for free, but that's no longer the case. The Federal Government failed to renew the program in its entirety this summer and going back to pre-COVID guidelines. The Chief of District Operations at Fort Worth ISD, Joseph Coburn explains the district will revert back to the way it handled food pre-COVID. Lunches are $2 for elementary and $2.75 for secondary students, the reduced price is $.40. "It's usually more economical for them to buy a lunch at school than it is to pack...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Isd#North Dallas High School#Mile Run
WFAA

WABTEC in Fort Worth is hiring

There is a million-square-foot factory in Fort Worth that's doing exciting work building some of the biggest and most powerful machines on the planet...the locomotive….and they want you to join their team!. For more information, go to WABTECCorp.com/careers.
FORT WORTH, TX
news4sanantonio.com

No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant

One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-10 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Tarrant The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tarrant County in north central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North Richland Hills, or over Watauga, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Haltom City, Keller, Coppell, Hurst, Southlake, Watauga, Colleyville, Benbrook, Saginaw, White Settlement, Forest Hill, Richland Hills, River Oaks and Kennedale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy