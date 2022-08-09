Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Something sweet for Hostess employees: A ‘thank-you’ bonus
Hostess employees in Emporia are enjoying surprise bonuses. The company recently handed out bonuses of up to $1,000 for each of its nearly 2,000 bakery and warehouse employees across its operations, including the bakery near 15th and Industrial. Chief People Officer Rob Weber says the bonus reflects the employees’ hard work and dedication over the past several months, especially as supply chain issues have forced employees to change their schedules in order to keep plants operating.
KVOE
Historic Breckenridge Hotel concept on indefinite hold with former Lowther North building on market
Plans for converting the former Lowther North school building into a combination hotel-convention center will have to develop under new ownership. Ek Real Estate is listing the building for sale. The asking price is $1.5 million for the building, which was constructed in 1914. A local development group involving John...
Emporia gazette.com
USD 253 to consider bid from Simmons Pet Food on Maynard Building
USD 253 is set to consider a bid for the Maynard Building from Simmons Pet Food at its upcoming meeting Wednesday evening. According to the bid proposal, Simmons plans to use the property to open a child care center for its employees in the community, stating that the company would “renovate it to meet the needs and requirements of an early education child care center - and partner with a world class childcare provider (like KinderCare) to operate this facility for our team members who live and work in the Emporia community.”
KVOE
City of Emporia says property tax notice has errors
The city of Emporia says there are errors in Lyon County’s 2022 property tax notice. A news release from Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the city’s estimated taxes in the Notice of Estimated Ad Valorem Taxes are not accurate in most cases, although amounts or percentages have not been released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia gazette.com
Evergy disconnection calls? Probably a scam
The last thing people want on a hot summer day is news that electric service is being cut off. But scammers are making calls in the Emporia area threatening that. The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center warns someone claiming to be with Evergy is telling customers to pay their bill within 30 minutes, or face disconnection. The key phrase there is, “claiming to be.”
Emporia gazette.com
Governor Kelly visits Simmons, celebrates expansion
Governor Laura Kelly and CEO of Simmons Foods, Todd Simmons, came to the Emporia location of Simmons Pet Food to discuss the expansion of the Emporia and Edgerton locations, which are a part of a $500 million growth plan. Kelly’s visit was part of her Prosperity on the Plains Tour....
Large truck breaks down, closes Geary Co. road
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A detour has been posted in Geary County after an truck bearing an oversized load stalled on a road while heading toward a nearby manufacturing plant. According to Geary County Emergency Management, a large transport unit has stalled on Liberty Hall Road. Detours have been posted as Liberty Hall Road is […]
Emporia gazette.com
A call for arms: Battle of the Badges begins Wednesday
It's time again for the Emporia area's version of a midsummer classic. Not with bats and balls, but blood in bags. This year's “Battle of the Badges” blood drive begins Wednesday afternoon. Donors will be able to designate the public safety group of their choice for three days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These cities have the fastest-growing home prices in Kansas
Data was available for 401 cities and towns in Kansas. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $153,385 over the last 12 months.
WIBW
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
New electric mini-train coming to Gage Park
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gage Park mini-train is expected to be replaced in the near future with new features and an updated look. Chance Rides is a manufacturing company based in Wichita that is working on building the new mini-train. Heidi Knotts, an employee for Chance Rides, said that the new model of the train […]
Demolition downtown, new restaurant coming to S. Kansas Ave.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A downtown Topeka location is facing demolition following a city council vote. The Topeka City Council voted in favor of demolishing the building during their Aug. 9 meeting. The building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. was up for discussion during Tuesday night’s city council meeting after the Topeka Landmarks Commission voted in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emporia gazette.com
Train blocks key county line crossing
A main rail crossing at the Lyon-Chase County line was blocked Thursday by a train parked on the tracks. “The train is tied down” near U.S 50 and Road A, a social media post from the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center said.
Emporia gazette.com
Gladys Joann (Stuttle) Toso
Gladys Joann (Stuttle) Toso, age 85, died on Friday, August 5, 2022 in Emporia, Kansas. Gladys Stuttle was born on April 14, 1937 to Harold Loyson and Hilda E. (Joregenson) Stuttle in Emporia. Gladys grew up and attended school in Olpe, Kansas graduating in 1955. Following graduation, she worked at Falls City Creamery and the Crawford Manufacturing. In 1970 she joined Iowa Beef Packing (IBP), now Tyson Corporation. She held several positions while at IBP during her 30 plus year career and retired as a QC in 2003.
Emporia gazette.com
Local author donates sales to VFW
A local author is donating the proceeds of her August book sales to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Marian Riedy, a retired Emporia State University professor, fiction author, and Emporia local is donating one month of sales from her latest book, “Surprise Witness,” to the VFW in honor of Agent Orange Awareness Day.
What should happen to the space beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is looking for feedback from the community on what people would like to see happen to the area beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct once the reconstruction of Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka is completed. Downtown Topeka Inc. is collecting feedback on how to best make use of the area beneath […]
KVOE
Emporia man hurt in wreck near Lyon-Wabaunsee county line
An Emporia man suffered injuries after a crash about 20 miles north of the city Wednesday. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the wreck in the 3900 block of Kansas Highway 99 was reported shortly after 4:50 pm. The driver of the car involved, 25-year-old Santiago Hernandez, was southbound when Hernandez fell asleep at the wheel. The car went into a ditch and overturned.
Emporia gazette.com
Car flips north of Admire; driver hurt
An Emporia man was injured late Wednesday when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed north of Admire. A statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Santiago Hernandez, 25, became drowsy while traveling south on K-99 around 4:50 p.m. He went off the road and flipped his car once near Road 390.
New event space opening in NOTO
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new event space is set to open in the North Topeka Arts District with a grand opening Aug. 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to a social media post. “We’re thrilled to be joining such a wonderful community in NOTO, and looking forward to serving our community through exceptional […]
Comments / 0