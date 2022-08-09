Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
thereflector.com
Opdahl Chiropractic organizes promotion to help skilled laborers
In a show of appreciation for skilled workers, Opdahl Chiropractic and Regenerative Medicine has launched a deal to help people who work in fields that require manual labor. From Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, the four locations of the practice in Clark County will offer a $30 consultation exam and x-rays, if needed, to people who work in construction, or as electricians, plumbers, concrete layers, bakers, welders or seamstresses.
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Group encourages Ridgefield district negotiators to listen to teachers’ concerns
Teachers are the lifeblood of a school district. They do the work the district promises its community intelligently, creatively, cooperatively, and wisely selecting and implementing learning activities, watching how students respond, challenging them, encouraging them, and assessing them. All aspects of school district efforts must respect and leverage the wisdom and concerns of teachers.
thereflector.com
Community Calendar, Aug. 10 edition
Pomeroy Farm Days: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the first weekend of every month through August. Join the Pomeroy Farm as they host an open farm weekend, which includes I-spy activities for kids, farm animals, artisans and vendors. Parking and admission is free, but a donation is encouraged. Pomeroy Farms is located at 20902 NE Lucia Falls Road, Yacolt. For more information, call 360-686-3537.
thereflector.com
La Center High School receives federal Green Ribbon Recognition
La Center High School’s Environmental Action Team traveled to Washington, D.C. on July 26 after their school was named a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School. The recognition federally recognizes institutions that demonstrate exceptional sustainability practices. Bella Parke, an incoming senior who is one of the team’s officers,...
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: We should build a bridge for $1 billion with more lanes
Re: “In order to be eligible for federal funding, a mass transit component is necessary. Light rail, alongside bus rapid transit, were under consideration for that requirement, though staff said the benefits of light rail are greater.”. That is not true. The bridge would receive federal funding with or...
WWEEK
Where to Eat This Week
2534 SE Belmont St., 503-841-6123, rukdiew.com. 11:30 am-3 pm and 4:30–9 pm Monday-Thursday, 11:30 am-3 pm and 4:30-9:30 pm Friday, noon-9:30 pm Saturday, noon-9 pm Sunday. The most sought-after Thai appetizer in Portland these days might just be chicken wings, since the fall of Pok Pok has many hoping to discover an adequate replacement. Look no further: RukDiew’s hot wings are not only heavenly, the dish is secretly two great snacks in one. Flats and drums are tossed in a light chile-garlic sauce and served on a bed of fried basil leaves and egg noodles.
thereflector.com
Clark County seeks volunteers for law and justice council
The Clark County Council is seeking applicants for an open seat on the county’s law and justice council. The position is open to a resident who lives in an incorporated city in Clark County, stated a news release. The law and justice council was established by law to help...
thereflector.com
Clark County Fair returns to Ridgefield
Thousands of people poured into the gates of the Clark County Fairgrounds on Aug. 5 as the long-awaited fair returned to Ridgefield. Butler Amusements featured a plethora of beloved carnival rides like the Ferris wheel and the Ring of Fire, which is a loop de loop. Beyond that, many entertainers...
thereflector.com
Royalty is crowned at 18th annual Miss Teen La Center Pageant
After a two year hiatus, the 18th annual Miss Teen La Center Pageant took place on Saturday, July 23, at La Center Middle School. This year, titles were added for participants from Ridgefield. From left to right: Miss Teen Ridgefield Princess Alea Merwin, Miss Teen Ridgefield Princess Savannah Riley, Miss Teen Ridgefield Viveca Johnson, Miss Teen La Center Caitlin Daniels, Miss Teen La Center Princess Kylee Mills and Miss Teen La Center Princess Adrionna McClellan.
thereflector.com
Public safety sales tax to fund camera program for sheriff’s office is likely to pass
An effort to impose a .1% sales tax to fund a camera program for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is likely to pass as of the latest August primary election results. As of Thursday, Aug. 4 the measure received about 59.9% of votes in support of the tax. The measure would fund a body-worn and dash-mounted camera program for sheriff’s deputies more than a year after the program was first approved by the Clark County Council.
thereflector.com
School, fire district ballot measures on track to pass
Measures to renew, replace or add property tax levies in North Clark County school and fire districts have enough support from voters in the August primary election to pass as of the latest vote tallies. Residents of the La Center and Ridgefield school districts, and those who live within the...
thereflector.com
Sheriff’s position, county council seats will feature newcomers in November
Updated election results show positions in Clark County are poised for some new faces as newcomers to the seats are set to move on to the November general election. The race for Clark County sheriff has one of the office’s current administrative leaders as the front-runner of the pack of candidates who are looking to replace current sheriff Chuck Atkins, who is not running for re-election.
thereflector.com
Charges to be filed in Woodland shooting that injured one person
Officers from the Woodland Police Department were called to the Horseshoe Lake Mobile Home Park in Woodland on July 27 in response to a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found a man on the ground who had fallen out of a motorized wheelchair and there was blood in the street, stated a news release.
thereflector.com
Democrats ahead in primary races for state legislative positions
Competitive primary races for seats to represent the Washington State Legislature feature Democrats in the lead as multiple Republicans also sought a chance to represent the recently redrawn districts in North Clark County. As of the latest August primary election numbers, the three races in the area with more than...
