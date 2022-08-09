ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast Company

How to land a totally remote job without any remote work experience

So, you’ve seen all the unique ways a remote job can impact your life, and you’re ready to take the plunge. But there’s one little problem—you don’t have any experience outside of a traditional office. Are you worried that recruiters will pass you by before you even have a chance to interview?
JOBS
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Advice: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay Find: How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's important to note that some of these jobs might be harder to do during the pandemic but could be ones you look to take on in the future. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.
JOBS
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNBC

Millennial who upped pay by $50,000 after switching jobs 3 times in 3 years: Top tips for earning more money

Sometimes, the best way to get a raise is to find a new job. One recruiter, who took that mindset to heart, now makes almost six figures. Sara, a 28-year-old fashion recruiter in the Northeast, tells CNBC Make It that she's landed three new jobs in different industries over the past three years — resulting in higher titles and $50,000 more per year. (Sara requested that her real name be withheld to protect her job security.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fortune

Everyone’s over remote work except for the workers themselves

The economy has a case of remote work. That’s the story corporate America told in second-quarter earnings calls. To some CEOs, any ills their companies face inevitably come down to the fact of people logging on from home. As a result, if their business hinges on a steady hum of commuters, they’ve struggled to adapt to the reality of prolonged telework.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Some Americans have multiple full time jobs amid remote working

The recent rise in remote working has allowed some to take advantage of their flexible schedules to work multiple jobs in what's being called the “overemployed.” NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez speaks with a few people who work for numerous companies including one man who has 11 jobs. Aug. 12, 2022.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Microsoft Asks Employees to Cut Travel, Training Expenses

Microsoft is asking employees to cut back on spending on things like travel, training and company events in an effort to keep costs under control. Managers have told staff about cutbacks to Microsoft’s budget, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (Aug. 9), citing unnamed sources. For example, at a recent picnic for one company team, managers covered the cost of food and drinks, something the tech giant would have handled in the past.
TRAVEL

