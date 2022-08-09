As LIV Golf players await court decision, Scottie Scheffler says situation is 'frustrating'

Scottie Scheffler considers himself one of the lucky ones.

The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world feels fortunate not to have been bombarded with questions about LIV golf over the last couple months.

“To be completely honest with you, I’ve been pretty lucky,” Scheffler said on Tuesday, Aug. 9. “I don’t get asked very many questions about LIV golf. Maybe only a handful, and I’ve made the mistake of saying the wrong thing a couple of times since I’ve been asked because I wasn’t prepared.”

But ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, those questions were unavoidable. Scheffler, the first golfer to take the podium, acknowledged that and said thankfully he’s not tired of answering those questions just yet.

Since June, LIV golf has swiped away players from the PGA Tour for a new style of play and bigger paychecks. It has been controversial, to say the least, because the tour is financially backed by Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund, which is a country accused of violating civil rights.

Many have taken the raise anyway, justifying the move to LIV with whatever reasoning they see fit. Others appear to be waiting until the FedEx Cup is over, so they can collect a check on their current tour and then collect another the moment they sign with LIV golf.

Their former PGA Tour competitors have mostly stayed out of the way of criticizing those decisions, as Scheffler and world No. 13 golfer Tony Finau did again Tuesday morning.

“I have no real thoughts (on that),” Finau said. “My focus has always been to win the FedEx Cup. I’m here this week and have a great opportunity in front of me.”

A lawsuit filed by 11 LIV golfers, including Phil Mickelson, went public last week. They will try to fight the lifetime ban threatened by the PGA Tour for playing in LIV golf events.

That’s the long-term storyline. At the forefront of the game now are three golfers who have left for LIV, but are attempting to force their way back in the field in Memphis this week during one of the most lucrative stretches of the season.

Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch and Matt Jones, who all would be eligible to play at TPC Southwind if not for playing in LIV events, have filed for a temporary restraining in order to play this week. If granted in the hearing by U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Tuesday in San Jose, California, they will be allowed to play.

For Memphians, this strategy should sound familiar. This is exactly what the University of Memphis did in order to play James Wiseman after he was ruled likely ineligible in 2019.

The thought of those players earning a double payday was the only thing that could get Scheffler to offer some thoughts on anyone but himself.

“I’m definitely curious to see what is going to happen (in the court case),” Scheffler said. “Those guys kind of made their decision to go to another tour and broke the rules and regulations of our tour. Now they are trying to sue us, which is definitely frustrating. When I heard it was going to happen – I know sometimes I’m not surprised to see it – but I’m definitely surprised to see some guys suing us. If they win, they’ll come out here and play. That’s up to the courts, I can’t control what is going to happen in a court case. I’m definitely interested, but it has no affect on my day-to-day operation.”

Finau, unlike Scheffler, dodged the same question with an answer that centered around keeping his focus on the golf. But there are no doubts the field is keeping an eye on what is next to come from the California court case.

“I think it’s being discussed a decent amount,” Scheffler said. “This is a life-altering decision for people, when you do go join another tour and you break the rules we have on our tour.

“I understand that we are independent contractors, but there are certain rules you have to follow under our organization. We will see what happens, all that will shake out in due time, but it’s definitely a point of discussion, especially around who is gone and stuff like that. I think there is only a handful of more guys who will leave, and then after that, who knows.”