Related
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Moves On Sunday
Braves: "The #Braves today recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa to Atlanta, selected C Chadwick Tromp to the major league roster, and optioned RHP Ian Anderson and OF Guillermo Heredia to Triple-A Gwinnett." The Braves are currently in the middle of a very solid season. They are 64-46 in the 110 games...
Yardbarker
National Pundit Slams Boston Front Office for Mookie Betts Trade
The Dodgers have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB and are coming off a three-game series sweep against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts made his presence known accruing at-least two hits each game and improved his batting average .275. The Dodgers success has come...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11
BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet. Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Baseball great Dennis Eckersley, who spent a combined five decades as an MLB pitcher and broadcaster, will end his tenure as a color commentator for the Boston Red Sox at the end of the 2022 season, he announced Monday. Eckersley, 67, announced his departure on the...
Yardbarker
Powerful showing allows Braves to sweep Red Sox
Marcell Ozuna belted a three-run homer and top prospect Vaughn Grissom added a two-run shot in his major league debut, lifting the visiting Atlanta Braves to an 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Eddie Rosario ripped an RBI double, Dansby Swanson had a run-scoring single and Ozuna...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Red Sox enter matchup against the Orioles on losing streak
Baltimore Orioles (58-52, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (5-5, 4.68 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -134, Orioles +113; over/under...
NBC Sports
Alex Cora shares update on Eric Hosmer's knee injury vs. Braves
The injury bug continues to bite the Boston Red Sox. Newly-acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer went down with a left knee contusion during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The injury occurred when he fouled a pitch off himself in the fourth inning. He was replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec.
NBC Sports
Red Sox place Tanner Houck on injured list
The Boston Red Sox added yet another name to the injured list on Tuesday. Right-hander Tanner Houck was placed on the 15-day IL due to lower back inflammation, retroactive to Aug. 6. The team announced right-hander Kaleb Ort was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to replace Houck on the roster. Houck...
Ex-Red Sox fan favorite lands with rival team
It is not the worst-case scenario (read: the New York Yankees), but Boston Red Sox fans will probably still be disappointed to find out where a former team favorite is headed to. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported Tuesday that ex-Boston outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has agreed to sign with the...
