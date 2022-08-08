Read full article on original website
Jaguar soccer to play second exhibition against Northern Kentucky on Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. – South Alabama continues their preseason exhibition schedule this weekend with a neutral site matchup against Northern Kentucky in Foley, Ala., on Saturday at 11 a.m. Saturday's matchup will be the first meeting between the two teams. South Alabama, the three-time defending Sun Belt Conference champion, defeated...
Ladd-Peebles, MCPSS working on bringing football games back to stadium
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football could return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium this season, according to stadium officials. Ladd-Peebles Board chair Ann Davis said The Mobile City Council has asked the stadium to “host some of the high school games this Fall.” The stadium is in the process of working on a contract with […]
William Earl Campbell [William March], Sergeant, U.S Marine Corps, WWI Distinguished Service Cross, French Croix de Guerre
William March was the adopted pen name of William Earl Campbell, a much-decorated Marine veteran from World War I. After the war, he became a successful businessman but is better known for his fictionalized stories of WW I and his early life, growing up in south Alabama. William Earl Campbell...
Alabama neighborhood’s latest bear run-in goes viral: ‘This one has been crazy today’
In most cities in America, you’d be alarmed. However, in one Alabama neighborhood, it’s common to see a bear - or bears - roaming the streets. On Thursday, Heather Messick did what she always does. She pulled out her phone and started recording. This time, though, it was...
University of South Alabama police chief resigns
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama police chief resigned Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a news release from USA staff. Former USA Police Chief Zeke Aull was placed on administrative leave in June of 2022. The university said Aull was placed on leave “pending the resolution of a personal matter,” according to […]
Part of ‘Bama Bayou’ property in Orange Beach bought by The Wharf
Owner Art Favre has purchased 86 acres of the Bama Bayou property on the north side of the Intracoastal Waterway near the Foley Beach Express Toll Bridge.
How an Alabama Winn-Dixie changed Joni Mitchell
When Julie Nordmann walked into the Grand Hotel in Point Clear, Alabama, she was starstruck. There, sitting in the hotel’s Birdcage lounge with two pitchers of margaritas flanking her, was Joni Mitchell.
STINKING TICKING TIME BOMB
The article below omitted some issues, that may have been problematic for Al.com to print. So let me fill ya in on some details. Baldwin County Sewer Service is the only privately operated sewer service in Alabama. They are unregulated and have been given permission to use county right of ways at no charge.
Alligator hunting season begins in our area
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Starting Thusday, Alligator hunting season begins in our area starting at sunset for coastal and southwest zones. Both zones close at sunrise the following Sunday. Not just anyone can go hunting for gators; registration and a drawing has already been held. Only people that were...
Family members react to discovery of loved one’s body in Helena
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members say they want answers as to what took place before the discovery of 39-year-old Derek Edwards’ body on August 7. Hurt and confusion overcomes family members, especially since they said Edwards was a positive role model being a softball coach. He even...
Daily storms creating problems in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Storms and flooding have created problems in Baldwin County over the last couple of weeks. Fish River is still higher than normal on Thursday, but it’s not just the water level causing issues. Nearby construction sites mixed with daily downpours are pushing mud right into local waterways.
Wet Wednesday ahead
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!. Once again, this afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely at around a 60% chance. A few strong storms and some possible flooding cannot be ruled out. Highs will only reach the upper 80’s thanks to the higher rain chance. Storms will fade this evening as low drop back into the 70’s.
Carnival Ecstasy leaving Mobile in fall, what’s next?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being in Mobile for seven months, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise ship will be leaving the port of Mobile after its final trip to the Western Caribbean on Oct. 10, 2022. The Carnival Ecstasy was the first cruise ship to return to Mobile […]
Northwest Florida commissioners speak out against Mobile Bay I-10 toll bridge
Some Northwest Florida elected officials are speaking out against the proposed toll bridge over Mobile Bay.
Baldwin County's newest elementary school doubles as state-of-the-art tornado shelter
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Stonebridge Elementary School had its first day of classes Wednesday. It is a brand new school in the Baldwin County System. The third elementary school now in the Spanish Fort feeder pattern. After Enterprise High School in South East Alabama was hit hard 15...
Deputies led on chase across 2 counties, Lucedale man arrested
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — One man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after George County deputies said they were led on a chase spanning two counties. Joe Stewart, 35, was charged after deputies received a call from a business in the Rocky Creek area. A woman called from her workplace and said she “received threatening […]
Holman warden built career after altercations with women cost him Trooper job
Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore made national news last week after officials told a female reporter her skirt was too short and her open-toed shoes were unacceptable. Other female reporters and attorneys jumped in to share their own stories of being subjected to similar regulations that seemed to be capriciously applied to women.
Sludge pond and polluted lagoon: In Gulf Shores, environmental battle rages over sewer plant
When Rhonda Caviedes arrived to visit her parent’s mobile home in March, she stepped outside and caught a whiff of something so foul that she immediately called 911. “The city fire department comes out, they investigated, looked over the fence and said, ‘it’s coming from the pond right over there,’” said Caviedes, an attorney from the Dallas area. “They told me I should leave the premises.”
Charlie Crist blames Ron DeSantis for Panhandle school Black hero controversy
‘This is the sad reality of Ron DeSantis’ Florida.’. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for the treatment of a Pensacola-area teacher who walked out after a district employee removed pictures of historic Black “heroes” from his classroom walls. The Pensacola News Journal on...
Jackson County faces flash flooding after morning storms
Jackson County, Miss. (WLOX) - Parts of Jackson County, including Moss Point and Pascagoula, are facing flash flooding after Wednesday morning storms. The Moss Point fire chief says there is moderate flooding in typical flood-prone areas, such as Frederick Street and Rose Drive. He says roads are passable and there are no reports of water in homes, but he wants people to be alert as we see more rain predicted in the next couple days.
