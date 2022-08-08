ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

usajaguars.com

Jaguar soccer to play second exhibition against Northern Kentucky on Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. – South Alabama continues their preseason exhibition schedule this weekend with a neutral site matchup against Northern Kentucky in Foley, Ala., on Saturday at 11 a.m. Saturday's matchup will be the first meeting between the two teams. South Alabama, the three-time defending Sun Belt Conference champion, defeated...
WKRG News 5

University of South Alabama police chief resigns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama police chief resigned Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a news release from USA staff. Former USA Police Chief Zeke Aull was placed on administrative leave in June of 2022. The university said Aull was placed on leave “pending the resolution of a personal matter,” according to […]
rippreport.com

STINKING TICKING TIME BOMB

The article below omitted some issues, that may have been problematic for Al.com to print. So let me fill ya in on some details. Baldwin County Sewer Service is the only privately operated sewer service in Alabama. They are unregulated and have been given permission to use county right of ways at no charge.
utv44.com

Alligator hunting season begins in our area

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Starting Thusday, Alligator hunting season begins in our area starting at sunset for coastal and southwest zones. Both zones close at sunrise the following Sunday. Not just anyone can go hunting for gators; registration and a drawing has already been held. Only people that were...
WLOX

Family members react to discovery of loved one’s body in Helena

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members say they want answers as to what took place before the discovery of 39-year-old Derek Edwards’ body on August 7. Hurt and confusion overcomes family members, especially since they said Edwards was a positive role model being a softball coach. He even...
WKRG

Daily storms creating problems in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Storms and flooding have created problems in Baldwin County over the last couple of weeks. Fish River is still higher than normal on Thursday, but it’s not just the water level causing issues. Nearby construction sites mixed with daily downpours are pushing mud right into local waterways.
WKRG

Wet Wednesday ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!. Once again, this afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely at around a 60% chance. A few strong storms and some possible flooding cannot be ruled out. Highs will only reach the upper 80’s thanks to the higher rain chance. Storms will fade this evening as low drop back into the 70’s.
WKRG News 5

Carnival Ecstasy leaving Mobile in fall, what’s next?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being in Mobile for seven months, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise ship will be leaving the port of Mobile after its final trip to the Western Caribbean on Oct. 10, 2022. The Carnival Ecstasy was the first cruise ship to return to Mobile […]
alreporter.com

Holman warden built career after altercations with women cost him Trooper job

Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore made national news last week after officials told a female reporter her skirt was too short and her open-toed shoes were unacceptable. Other female reporters and attorneys jumped in to share their own stories of being subjected to similar regulations that seemed to be capriciously applied to women.
AL.com

Sludge pond and polluted lagoon: In Gulf Shores, environmental battle rages over sewer plant

When Rhonda Caviedes arrived to visit her parent’s mobile home in March, she stepped outside and caught a whiff of something so foul that she immediately called 911. “The city fire department comes out, they investigated, looked over the fence and said, ‘it’s coming from the pond right over there,’” said Caviedes, an attorney from the Dallas area. “They told me I should leave the premises.”
WLOX

Jackson County faces flash flooding after morning storms

Jackson County, Miss. (WLOX) - Parts of Jackson County, including Moss Point and Pascagoula, are facing flash flooding after Wednesday morning storms. The Moss Point fire chief says there is moderate flooding in typical flood-prone areas, such as Frederick Street and Rose Drive. He says roads are passable and there are no reports of water in homes, but he wants people to be alert as we see more rain predicted in the next couple days.
