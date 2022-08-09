ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State Fall Camp Observations: Practice 11

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJHfd_0hAXZk6w00

A back and forth affair on Tuesday morning.

The long week continues for Florida State as the Seminoles practiced in full pads for the second consecutive session. FSU has one more practice on Wednesday morning before packing up to head to Jacksonville for a few days. Tuesday's practice featured team drills inside Doak Campbell Stadium to end off the day.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell, coordinators discuss FSU's first preseason scrimmage

— The offense won the early portions of the practice but the defense came to life during team drills. It was the kind of day you want if you're a member of Florida State's coaching staff. One unit came out punching, but the other responded in a big way. Nice back and forth.

— QB Tate Rodemaker connected with multiple wide receivers on deep passes during 7-on-7. True freshman QB AJ Duffy found a rhythm during team drills. Duffy threw a beautiful ball to Johnny Wilson in the end zone, who high-pointed the pass over Jarrian Jones, for a touchdown. The play couldn't have been executed any better.

— CB Omarion Cooper grabbed an interception early in practice biting in the route early coming away with the takeaway. A few plays later, Kevin Knowles closed on a pass to make a deflection that arguably could've been picked off.

— DE Pat Payton had a solid day. Early in practice he grabbed a fumble recovery and recorded a couple of sacks in team drills. A nice day from the young defensive end.

— Defensive line coach Odell Haggins gave true freshman defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase some love after a great rep in a offensive line versus defensive line drill. His strength is not fair at times.

— DB Sydney Williams recorded a sack early on in practice using his speed off the side. Williams delivered a crushing hit on Johnny Wilson later in the session. Wilson was able to hang on to the football despite the hit.

— WR Johnny Wilson flashed multiple times, one of his times time using his body to come down with a catch on the sideline on his back shoulder on the sideline. Later in practice inside Doak, Wilson had a great grab in the end zone going high over the defensive back and then a play later grabbing one for six sliding to make the catch. Really nice play from a player his size. Probably one of his most consistent days since he got to Florida State.

— WR Deuce Spann continues to show up. He scored touchdowns through the air and on the ground during Florida State's Tuesday practice. The coaching staff is experimenting with Spann at different spots. It'll be interesting to watch him over the next few weeks.

— WR Malik McClain has been Florida State's most consistent wide receiver throughout camp. He was at it again on Tuesday, creating separation and making tough catches. McClain has come a long way over the past year. He has the makings of a more complete receiver as he enters his sophomore year.

— WR Ontaria Wilson had a couple of nice catches for the Seminoles on the day. On one play, he made a ridiculous over the shoulder grab that was ruled out of bounds. A few plays later, Wilson hit a shifty route to create enough room to grab a pass from AJ Duffy.

— TE Brian Courtney is an intriguing player. Everyone knows that he just recently shifted over to tight end from quarterback. However, Courtney is a natural to the position and seems to be picking up the route tree quickly. His athleticism is noticeable on the field. At one point, Courtney got a pass over the middle, got a step on a walk-on linebacker, and turned up for a big gain.

— TE Markeston Douglas is another interesting player for the Seminoles in the tight end room. He's made strides with his body to trim down and get in better shape. It's paid off throughout camp as Douglas is making more of an impact as a receiver while also being a capable blocker.

— The last periods of practice were held in Doak Campbell Stadium. The running backs played very well along with the offensive line giving them holes to burst through. A good couple of periods from the running back room on Tuesday morning. Lawrance Toafili and Ja'Khi Douglas were the standouts.

— Freshman DT Bishop Thomas had an impressive day, specifically in team drills. Thomas recorded a tackle for loss and was coming through like a man on a mission to find the quarterback and running backs. Thomas has had a few flashes in camp but this was his best day yet being a menace to the offense.

— DE Jared Verse hits a different gear when inside Doak competing. He made some plays, one of them being a major tackle for loss on the offense off the side in the redzone. Verse made sure to let the offense know and DT Fabien Lovett jumps up with Verse to show love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEAR2_0hAXZk6w00
Jared Verse smiling before practice Tuesday morning.

— LB Brendan Gant is getting into a groove. He's found the confidence at linebacker to get in the right areas and come away with big plays. Gant had multiple tackles for loss and a sack off the edge during his latest outing.

— DB Renardo Green made a great play on Tuesday to break on a route and intercept a pass. Green has been solid throughout the first half of fall camp for the Seminoles.

— DB Jammie Robinson almost came away with multiple picks during practice. He was upset for himself for letting them go but you've got to be happy that Robinson was in a position to make the play. The leader of Florida State's defense has been a stalwart during camp.

— DB Jarrian Jones continues to come to life for the Seminoles. Last week, defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson stated that Jones was playing his best football since arriving in Tallahassee. It's hard to call him a liar after another good session from the veteran. Jones' best play of the day came when he made a great read on a running play and attacked the backfield to make a tackle for loss.

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback target decommits from Purdue

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
extrainningsoftball.com

Anna Shelnutt Hired as Troy Assistant Coach

Troy has hired Anna Shelnutt as an assistant coach. Shelnutt was part of the Florida State team that won the Women’s College World Series national championship in 2018. She earned the nickname “Postseason Anna” during the Noles’ run thanks to her performances in clutch situations and was named to the WCWS All-Tournament Team.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
tigerdroppings.com

LSU - FSU Halftime prediction

Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WMBB

Sneads eying fifth consecutive postseason appearance

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sneads football team is returning some key pieces from injury, eying a fifth consecutive season with a trip to the playoffs. The Pirates made it all the way to the Class 1A State Semifinals in 2020 and had a first-round exit in regionals last season. Head Coach Bill Thomas said […]
SNEADS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
Person
Odell Haggins
WMBB

Popular Panhandle band returning after more than 50 years

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panhandle band is heading back to where they first performed after more than 50 years. The Villagers got their start performing in Blountstown in the early 1960s. Lead singer Cliff Ellis is no stranger to big stages. He has spent the last 50 years coaching college basketball at Auburn, […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
yieldpro.com

Berkadia arranges sale of garden-style apartment community in Tallahassee, Florida

Berkadia announces it has arranged the sale of The Westcott, a 444-unit garden-style apartment community located in Tallahassee, Fla., along the state capital’s main east-west thoroughfare, the Apalachee Parkway. Managing Director David Etchison, Senior Managing Directors Cole Whitaker and Jason Stanton and Managing Director Brett Moss of Berkadia Orlando, and Director Greg Rainey of Jacksonville arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, Lloyd Jones Capital, a private multifamily investment firm based in Miami.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Seminoles#Florida State#Qb
ecbpublishing.com

BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE

Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

Miracle Hill nursing home in need of a miracle to save facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Efforts were underway to save a beloved Tallahassee nursing home as the facility has faced problems paying its bills. The pandemic has put the center in a financial bind, officials at Miracle Hill said. Because of that, it’s now up for possible sale. Leaders have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway

‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
LEON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
WCTV

North Florida Wildlife Center welcomes giant anteater

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Wildlife Center has a new resident: A giant anteater. The anteater was raised in captivity in Guyana but was transported to the center in Lamont last week to help diversify the captive anteater population in the United States. “Unfortunately, they are one of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Feds could seize and auction off Scott Maddox’s classic cars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge has ruled U.S. Marshals can seize and auction off two of Scott Maddox’s classic cars to help pay off penalties in his public corruption case. The former Tallahassee City Commissioner was sentenced to five years in federal prison in September 2021 after pleading...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Fentanyl overdose murder case is first of its kind in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is now among a growing list of accused drug dealers who are charged with murder in connection with deadly fentanyl overdoses. A grand jury indicted Kurstin Hinson last week on first degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Megan Hoffman. Prosecutors call...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
1K+
Followers
360
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy