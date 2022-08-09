ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: How to complete Feeding the Wolf and honour the gods

By Lauren Aitken
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wb44H_0hAXYk4j00
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

As part of the Sigrblot festival, you'll need to complete the Feeding the Wolf quest. Your clanmates in Ravensthorpe have many hopes and prayers for the year ahead and as their leader, it's up to you to decide which god to dedicate an offering to. You'll get a bunch of tokens for completing this quest which you can use to purchase cosmetics for yourself and the settlement.

Other festival tasks include humbling Ake in a game of wit (opens in new tab) and throwing a feast (opens in new tab) to boost morale. With that in mind, let's take a look at how to complete Feeding the Wolf.

Where to find the shrine and letters

Once you've returned to Ravensthorpe, you'll begin The War Effort questline for the Sigrblot festival, and Feeding the Wolf is one of the tasks. Speak with Thyra to get your first lot of instructions, which involves visiting the shrines near the waterfall. To find the shrines, head back to the longhouse and turn right, up towards the waterfalls overlooking the settlement. If you get stuck, use Odin's Sight to look for the green circle to point you in the right direction.

There will be some letters highlighted at the shrines and there will be three boxes you can pick up. Read all of the letters and decide which offering you'd like to make to the gods—they involve different themes and it doesn't matter which you choose. Pick up a box and head back to the festival site.

Image 1 of 4

How to make an offering to the gods

Once you arrive back at the festival site, Thyra will be standing in front of a bonfire of a big wolf, so go ahead and throw the offering into it. Afterwards, she'll tell you to light a torch and decide which god will receive the offering. You can choose from Thor, Baldr and Freya, so go ahead and light the beacon of whichever god you like.

Afterwards, Thyra will tell you to visit the homes of the clan members whose offering you chose. Waypoints will appear on the map, so go and visit them to pick up a letter of thanks and 35 tokens per letter.

  • (opens in new tab)

The first three games Lauren played on PC were Star Wars: X-Wing, Zoo Tycoon and Barbie Fashion Designer, which explains her love of all things space, strategy and aesthetically pleasing. Lauren recently joined PC Gamer as the Deputy Guides Editor after three years of writing many dozens of Destiny 2 guides at VG247, as well as casually trying to shoehorn in The Witcher 3 articles wherever possible. When she's not trying to force everyone to play as a Warlock in Destiny 2, Lauren is either mastering her SEO abilities to help smash the competition, or patting one of her red sons.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ reveals huge Immortal Empires map

Total War developer Creative Assembly has shared an extended trailer and details about the upcoming Total War: Warhammer 3 map Immortal Empires. A new video detailing the Immortal Empires map was shared today (August 11), and it features 13 minutes of details and footage of the upcoming map, which releases on August 23.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Tower of Fantasy codes currently active and how to redeem them

Tower of Fantasy codes are a way of getting free stuff in the new Genshin-like open world sci-fi RPG. It's pretty usual for gacha games to release freebies in the form of codes, helping players get in-game or premium currencies to trade for randomized pulls of new characters, or to ease the burden of all that material farming they're inevitably going to have to do.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

My most anticipated shooter of 2022 just got delayed

I try not to get too excited about games that I know next to nothing about, but there's one shooter that has lived rent-free in my brain since it was announced last year: Arc Raiders, the space-age co-op shooter from Embark Studios, a new studio led by ex-EA boss Patrick Söderlund and several ex-DICE folks. I loved the attitude of its reveal trailer and saw a lot of promise in its mobility and robot designs. The trailer is so good that I've probably watched it eight times in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassin#Video Game
PC Gamer

Cult of the Lamb review

What is it? A game that puts the ‘cult’ into ‘cutlet’. Reviewed on GeForce GTX 1650, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, 8 GB RAM. At first, it looks like this is going to be a remarkably short game. Things start with you, as a cowering little lamb, being led to your death as a sacrifice. Within ten minutes however, you’ve already exacted violent revenge on your would-be murderers, and pledged your adorable allegiance to the mysterious being that returned you to the land of the living. You start a cult of your own; a cult where all the members are super-cute creatures.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Here are 5 games you should grab in Fanatical's summer sale

Thousands of games are discounted, but here are some of our favourites. Fanatical's summer sale (opens in new tab) is currently underway, and with it comes a deluge of deals, discounts, and, uh, d'flash sales. If you feel like your backlog could stand to be a little deeper, you can head over to Fanatical's site and gorge yourself on cheap games.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Surreal Apex Legends bug is doing a switcheroo on character abilities

Apex Legends has just kicked off season 14—introducing new character Vantage (opens in new tab), marking the death of the self-revive perk and increasing the level cap with an extra three tiers of 500 levels. It's also had some unintended side effects, like a very humorous bug that does the old switcheroo on character abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Elden Ring Patch 1.06 Lets Players Place Multiple Summon Signs, Nerfs Popular PvP Builds

Elden Ring Patch 1.06 lets players place their summon signs in multiple areas and heavily nerfs multiplayer's most popular, and arguably overpowered, strategies. Previously in Elden Ring, you could only put down one summon sign at a time. Even leaving an area would be enough to stop the summon sign from functioning. With this newest patch, players can place multiple summon signs and invade larger areas. This means that it will be easier to pick up some PvP or run around the world while waiting to get summoned for a boss. Additionally, players can now complete White Mask Varre's questline without playing online by "defeating a new NPC." In typical From Software fashion, further details are scant.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NME

‘Back 4 Blood’ DLC to introduce Wolverine claw weapons and more

Turtle Rock Studios has released some new weapon teasers for Back 4 Blood‘s second expansion, Children Of The Worm. Sharing the news on Twitter earlier this week (August 8) the developer revealed the first looks at two new low-tech weapons players will be able to get their hands on in the second expansion (via PCGamesN).
VIDEO GAMES
Robb Report

Ready Drinker One? The Assassin’s Creed Bourbon You Didn’t Know You Needed Is Here

Click here to read the full article. Whiskey releases in conjunction with films and television shows are familiar occurrences these days. There have been special bottles tied in with The Kingsman movie series, Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders, Blade Runner 2049 and perhaps the least memorable, a Predator bourbon. But now there is a new whiskey linked to the popular Assassin’s Creed video game, a bottle that gamers should have no problem opening given their dexterous fingers. So could this be the start of a trend? Antheum Studios, the company behind this new whiskey, licenses, bottles and distribute spirits for film,...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Here's every doctrine you can unlock in Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb doctrines let you influence your followers (opens in new tab) in different ways, and you can build your Cult around these hard and fast rules—you are a cult leader, after all.. If you're planning on going on long Crusades, for example, enacting the doctrine that stops your followers from getting hungry for three days will be a solid choice. Likewise, the Murder Follower option gives you a simple—yet harsh—solution if one of your flock decides to dissent.
RELIGION
PC Gamer

Tower of Fantasy is a messy Genshin Impact with few ideas of its own

The most charitable way I could describe Tower of Fantasy's relationship to Genshin Impact would be "inspired." It's so deeply inspired by Hoyoverse's anime character action game that it would be easy to shrug it off as one of the many mobile clones you see show up in ads trying to convince you they're where the real players are at. Its uncanny resemblance to Genshin is the hardest thing to get over in its opening hours, kind of like trying to get over how much Genshin felt like Breath of the Wild when it came out. But if you can grimace through it and restrain your cynicism, the MMO-like systems it introduces could be what sets it apart.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Destiny 2 Plug One Adept god roll: The best weapon perks to get

Far be it from me to say that FOMO is fundamentally baked into the way Destiny 2's loot grind works, but I need to remind you that this is the last week you'll be able to get a PLUG ONE.1 fusion rifle for the foreseeable future. Next season it leaves the rotation of potential Nightfall rewards, with no return date. That matters because PLUG is a very strong Arc weapon, making it well-placed to take advantage of whatever Arc synergies arrive with season 18's subclass rework. You want a decent PLUG in your arsenal.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy