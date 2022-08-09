Read full article on original website
Google directly attacks Apple again over 'green bubble' nonsense
It appears no one hates iMessage exclusivity more than Google. Google has launched a website to address the so-called “green bubble” hate Android users face from iPhone users. The site explains RCS, Apple’s proprietary messaging platform, and more. Google hopes this information will inform users about why...
Should you buy a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 phone?
We tested the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 versus the 8 Gen 1, and the result is a big oof. Performance enthusiasts have been quite disappointed (rightly so) in this year’s best flagship smartphones. High-end 2022 smartphones powered by premium silicon from Samsung and Qualcomm run hot, resulting in problems ranging from overly warm devices to throttling and poor sustained gaming performance. The common thread is that affected chipsets have been manufactured on Samsung Semiconductor’s 4nm node.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro hands-on: Still a classic?
Rugged, refined, and ready for adventure. Samsung’s game plan for the summer 2022 Unpacked event seems to be, “refine, don’t rebuild.” Instead of reimagining its smartwatches and foldables from the ground up, it’s improving on existing designs to add power and longevity where it’s needed most. The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are great examples, and we’ve had the chance to spend a little time with the new wearables. Here are just a few of our first impressions.
Oppo Watch 3 series marries Qualcomm's latest SoC with big batteries
The first smartwatches to run on the W5 Gen 1 chip. Oppo has launched two new smartwatches with the Qualcomm W5 Gen 1 chip. The Oppo Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro promise up to 15 days of battery life, fast charging, and over 100 sports tracking modes. Oppo has...
Motorola has launched the world's first 200MP camera phone
The Motorola X30 Pro could easily be the most powerful flagship phone of this year. Motorola has launched the X30 Pro in China. It’s the first phone to feature a 200MP camera. It’s also Motorola’s fastest charging phone. Motorola unveiled the Razr 2022 today, but the foldable...
Report: OnePlus Nord Watch leak reveals multiple variants
The leaked renders reveal new details on OnePlus’s upcoming device. OnePlus Nord Watch renders have been found in the wild. The images show two models in five variants. The leak also reveals features and a price for India. A leak obtained by 91mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma,...
How to change your monitor's refresh rate on Windows or a Mac
Get that eye-pleasing high refresh rate. Refresh rate is an important component of any display, and for many users, it may be crucial to change it according to their usage. The great thing is that you can easily change the refresh rate for most displays. Here’s how to change your monitor’s refresh rate on Windows or a Mac.
Google Photos Camouflage tool comes to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
A new way to keep the focus on the most important subjects in your photos. Google Photos added a new Camouflage tool for Magic Eraser. Camouflage makes distracting colors in your photos blend naturally with the rest of the background. The update was first available on the Pixel 6a and...
I love my Pixels, but I always recommend Samsung phones to people I know
One is for the early adopter, the other is the safest and most reliable choice. Over the last five years, almost every time someone has asked me which phone I’m using as my daily driver, my answer has been the same: “It’s a Pixel. It’s a phone made by Google because, yes, Google makes phones too.” But every time someone has asked me for a phone recommendation, my answer has been completely different and unequivocal: Samsung.
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Aug. 10)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Daily Authority: 📱 OnePlus and Oppo's German ousting
Germany bans OnePlus and Oppo phone sales, new Google TV features, good news for CoD fans, and some scary spider news. 🌞Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. We’re still in the middle of a Scottish heatwave, so I’ve been getting into food prep to save cooking (at night, when it’s cool) and eating a bit too much ice cream. Ok, it’s a pretty good summer!
A new Motorola Razr is here, but you may have trouble getting one
A powerful foldable with an impressive refresh rate. Motorola has unveiled a new Razr phone coming exclusively to China. The foldable offers a 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, and a 3,500mAh battery. The Razr will have a 50MP + 13MP instant focus camera and a 32MP...
Download these new Google Pixel wallpapers inspired by Indigenous Day
Celebrate community and nature with these striking high-res backgrounds. Google this week rolled out a trio of new wallpapers for Pixel users. The wallpapers celebrate World Indigenous Peoples Day with themes of community and nature. You can now grab a set of new Google Pixel wallpapers celebrating World Indigenous Peoples...
Watch Galaxy Unpacked: Catch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 reveal and more!
Watch the event right here for Samsung's latest announcements. Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked today. The event will be live streamed and you can watch it right here. Samsung is expected to show off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Tired of waiting for Samsung’s...
OnePlus and Oppo phone sales banned in Germany, rest of Europe could follow?
OnePlus and Oppo are not selling phones in Germany as of now thanks to a patent lawsuit. Thanks to a patent lawsuit, Oppo and OnePlus Germany sales have been halted. The lawsuit began with Nokia which claims Oppo/OnePlus phones violate a Nokia-owned 5G patent. The court dispute wasn’t just limited...
It seems Pixel 6a's display is capable of 90Hz refresh rate, but it's locked out
A hacker has apparently demonstrated that the Pixel 6a can get up to at least 90Hz. A hacker on Twitter has shown a Google Pixel 6a refresh rate reaching 90Hz. The Pixel 6a is sold as having a 60Hz rate. It’s possible higher refresh rates are locked out using the...
Daily Authority: 🐉 Two 'Snap'dragons battle it out
A battle for chip supremacy between Qualcomm's finest, a rumor recap of Samsung's upcoming foldables, and more tech news. 🥑 Rise and shine, dear readers. It’s time for your daily dose of tech news and then some. Today is launch day in the tech world, so we at Android Authority are currently scurrying to get you all the info about Samsung’s new foldable phones as soon as they go official. Want to know more? We’ve added recap links in the news roundup below. But before that, let’s look at how the chip inside these upcoming phones — the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 — performs compared to its older sibling.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: Making the most popular foldable better
Has Samsung done enough with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to retain the title of world's most popular foldable?. Samsung isn’t shy about letting you know that the Galaxy Z Flip 3, not the Fold 3, is the world’s most popular foldable — and we can see why. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 aims to take the $999 clamshell recipe that took over the world and improve upon it. These are our first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
WhatsApp adds a critical security feature to view once messages
You can also now leave a WhatsApp group without anyone noticing. WhatsApp is rolling out a trio of privacy improvements to the platform. These include silent group exits, better presence management, and an important view once messages feature. WhatsApp is pushing through three new privacy features that’ll go a long...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on: Polished for prime time
Squeezing the most out of the Fold form factor. If you’re after cutting-edge mobile technology, it doesn’t come any better than Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4. Foldables are, dare we say it, one of the few areas of genuine innovation in the modern smartphone space, making new form factors and use cases an exciting possibility.
