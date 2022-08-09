Read full article on original website
KUOW
Floods, faulty toilets, and a slew of early defects at Seattle’s new youth jail
He building leaked from so many places, jail leaders considered adding rain gear to their uniforms. Toilets wouldn’t flush. In one part of the ventilation system, bare wires. And in another, duct tape. The Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center in Seattle opened in February 2020,...
BA.5 omicron variant appears to have crested in King County, Duchin says
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Dr. Jeff Duchin of Public Health — Seattle & King County tweeted on Monday that the BA.5 omicron variant, believed to be the most contagious strain to date, appears to have crested in King County. Duchin said the reported cases have been slowly declining...
kentreporter.com
$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River
Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
Washington State Agriculture Officials warn against rabbit virus
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
King County announces plans to house homeless in Auburn and Federal Way
(The Center Square) – King County is one step closer to its goal of creating up to 1,600 emergency housing and permanent supportive housing units by the end of the year. The King County Department of Community and Human Services announced two new operators for two former hotels converted into housing for the homeless in Auburn and Federal Way Friday.
Chronicle
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
KUOW
South King County mayors speak up about local crime
Mayors in South King County are calling on state and local leaders to do more to address crime and drugs in their cities. The mayors of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton, and Tukwila detailed their concerns in an open letter last week. They say they are frustrated with recent legal reforms surrounding policing and drug laws. The mayor of Federal Way is currently running for King County prosecutor.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: As crimes surge, King County to further legalize car theft, drug dealing, other felonies
Crime in King County is surging with car theft, drug dealing, property destruction, and other felonies becoming common occurrences. Yet county leaders are close to yet another program that goes easy on criminals, effectively legalizing certain crimes. They argue the criminal justice system is racist, homophobic, and transphobic. Earlier this...
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
KOMO News
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
ncwlife.com
Assaults on Seattle firefighters increase, jeopardizing public safety
(The Center Square) – Seattle firefighters have been subjected to more than 40 violent attacks in the last four months, leaving firefighters concerned for their own safety and the impact on the public. The president of Seattle’s firefighter’s union has called on the city council to take prompt action...
Seattle City Light proposes rate increase for residential customers
SEATTLE — Electricity costs in Seattle could be rising soon. Seattle City Light proposed rate increases of at least 5% for residential customers during a city council hearing on Wednesday. Under the proposal, rates for residential customers would increase an average of 5.7% in 2023 and another 5% in...
New ‘Fast Ferry’ departs from Des Moines beginning Wednesday
DES MOINES, Wash. — Imagine getting from Des Moines to Seattle in 40 minutes. That’s what officials are promising with a new “Fast Ferry.”. This pilot project is to test the viability of a passenger-only fast ferry between the Des Moines Marina and Downtown Seattle’s Bell Harbor Marina.
horseandrider.com
Two Washington Horses Positive for Strangles
On Aug. 6, the Washington State Veterinarian’s Office confirmed one horse at a private facility in Kittitas County and another at a boarding facility in King County positive for strangles. Both facilities are under voluntary quarantine. The owners are working with their private veterinarians to manage the cases and implement biosecurity practices.
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
thestand.org
Nurses rise up | Jaime concedes | Law & Order at Mar-a-Lago
► From the Seattle Times — Seattle Children’s hospital nurses picket for better wages, working conditions — Chants, picket signs and honking filled the 41st Avenue Northeast and Sand Point Way Northeast intersection in front of Seattle Children’s hospital Tuesday. Nurses at the pediatric hospital, represented by the Washington State Nurses Association, held an informational picket for higher wages amid a staffing shortage. Edna Cortez, who works in the hospital’s recovery room and is the co-chair of the union’s bargaining committee, said Seattle Children’s hospital needs to invest in its permanent nursing staff rather than hiring contract nurses — known as travel nurses. They are typically paid higher wages than permanent staff and hired to temporarily fill in during staffing shortages. Cortez said:
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
High tide flooding will be more common as sea levels rise in cities such as Seattle, Cherry Point and Port Townsend, according to the NOAA.
KOMO News
King County Prosecuting Attorney's office cracking down on 'drug dealers,' fentanyl cases
SEATTLE — King County prosecutors are focusing on the never-ending problem that's flooded Seattle streets: fentanyl. In July, King County officials declared fentanyl a public health crisis. On Wednesday morning, three defendants were on the King County courthouse's docket for charges related to the deadly drug. Victor Hashim Tahir,...
KUOW
Seattle passes protections for abortion and gender affirming care
The Seattle City Council has passed two pieces of legislation related to abortion protections and gender affirming care. One measure makes it a misdemeanor to interfere, intimidate, or threaten someone seeking an abortion. The other measure adds new civil rights protections for those people, as well as those seeking gender-affirming care.
q13fox.com
Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
