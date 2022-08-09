Read full article on original website
Explore Every Trail with adidas Lightweight TERREX AX4 Hiking Shoes
Adidas’ classic TERREX AX4 Hiking Shoes are built to keep you exploring comfortably on any terrain. Available for both men and women, the shoes employ a Continental Rubber outsole to ensure an all-condition grip and come equipped to help prevent irritations, blisters and pain along pressure points. The Mid Gore-Tex model merges the lightweight feel of a classic trail-running shoe with the stability of a mid-height hiking shoe. As a result, the shoes are equipped for all-day wear but will also keep your feet dry and stable in wet conditions. Plus, thanks to a waterproof GORE-TEX membrane, Continental Rubber outsole, molded sock liner and dual density EVA midsole, you can confidently explore your favorite trails in any season. Low-top styles come equipped with the same Continental Rubber outsole and lightweight design to keep you comfortable on sunny, all-day excursions. Many of the shoes are also made with PRIMEGREEN recycled materials and RAIN.RDY tech, which can help shed water to keep your feet dry in damp conditions. So no matter what conditions you’re shopping for –– and with so many silhouettes to choose from –– adidas TERREX AX4 Hiking shoes make it easy to find the perfect lightweight hiking shoe for your next adventure.
South Korean Brand Cayl's Amazing Backpacks Will Surely Sell Out
Buying a backpack is hard work. There are just so many to choose from. Some are extra large with compartments for just about everything one would considering carrying. Others barely fit a book, albeit a coffee table-sized one. They're the porridge and you, the shopper, are Goldilocks, tasting your way through what's out there until one strikes your fancy, all while weighing considerations like weight, width and height, capacity and, of course, aesthetics.
Seiko Introduces a New Save the Ocean Special Edition Inspired by the Landscapes and Seascapes of the Arctic and Antarctic
Seiko first cemented its reputation for reliable dive watches in the 1960s, after its first dive watch – an automatic timepiece with a water resistance of 150 meters – became standard equipment on the Japanese Antarctic Research Expedition. Now, the brand has reinterpreted that first iconic dive watch to create a new Save the Ocean Special Edition with contemporary styling and upgraded materials. The case design is faithful to the original model but with a patterned deep blue dial evoking the texture of glacial ice in the polar regions where Seiko’s history in dive watches began. The new model has also been updated with 200 meters of water resistance and follows ISO standards to ensure each timepiece is suitable for scuba diving, featuring both a unidirectional elapsed timing bezel as well as LumiBrite hands and markers for superior visibility in low light environments. Equipped with the tried and trusted mechanical Caliber 6R35 with a 70-hour power reserve, the timepiece offers both automatic and manual winding capabilities and beats at a frequency of 21,600 vibrations per hour. This unique Special Edition is crafted of stainless steel with super-hard coating and employs a curved sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating on the inner surface; as well as a screwdown crown and caseback. Notably, the Prospex Save the Ocean Series supports Seiko’s chosen marine conservation agencies and carries on the Seiko Prospex mission: to help protect the world’s oceans now and for future generations, and to secure this legacy for divers everywhere. So if you’re looking for a stunning dive watch equipped to handle your most exciting adventures, prepare to do it all with Seiko Prospex.
Engo Eyewear's New Engo 2 Sunglasses: Revolutionizing Augmented Reality for Fitness
Endurance athletes monitor a lot of data when training and in competition. Power output. Heart rate. Speed. Distance traveled. Elevation game. Getting A to B is far more a numbers game, especially when you're trying to be as efficient in each pedal or stride as possible. You know what's not...
Surf, Skate and Wave in the New Eco-Friendly UltraRange VR3 From Vans
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. These days, Vans offers a lot more than its tried and trusted slip-ons. Today we’re taking a look at the all new UltraRange VR3, a comfortable lace-up sneaker that can easily become your go-to, everyday shoe.
Woman books Airbnb in Bali and discovers its an abandoned villa: ‘Guess it’s yours now’
A woman booked an Airbnb in Bali, only to find the listing she planned to stay in was actually an abandoned villa.Bree Robertson, originally from New Zealand, quit her nine-to-five job in June. Since then, she has been living on the Indonesian island and documenting her travels under the TikTok username @atypical_adventure.Last week, Robertson shared on TikTok that she had booked an Airbnb listing in East Bali as a “romantic getaway” for herself and her partner. The lodging was $80 a night and had some great reviews, according to Robertson. The listing on the Airbnb website also said the...
Inside a Costa Rican Glamping Resort Where Every Tent Comes With Its Own Plunge Pool
Click here to read the full article. Nayara Tented Camp is taking glamping to new heights. The Costa Rican resort, which was one of the first luxury camps in Central America, has just added even more elevated tents and luxe amenities to its picturesque grounds in the Arenal Volcano National Park. Phase two of the epic expansion saw the addition of an expansive common area with a reception tent, a bar, a lounge, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a fire pit. Even better, the property gained two new private tented residences, six two-bedroom tents and eight more stand-alone tents. All up,...
Smile for the camera! Heart-stopping images of a 'young and boisterous' 10ft long Great White capturing fish for her dinner
Incredible images of a female Great White shark thrashing through the water off the coast of Mexico were snapped by a brave cage diver who spent three days studying the beast. One heart-stopping shot from a shark cage shows the great white mowing up a shoal of unfortunate fish, while another jaw-dropping capture shows her chewing on a rope attached to the catch - with its mighty jaws within touching distance.
Penelope Cruz Rocks Double Denim Look In Short Shorts & Cropped Jacket In Italy: Photos
Penelope Cruz always looks stylish no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Italy with her family. The 48-year-old hopped onto a boat in Portofino when she rocked a double denim ensemble made up of tiny high-waisted shorts and a matching cropped jacket.
A Legendary British Field Watch Has Finally Gone Automatic
It's hard to beat the allure of actual military-issued watches, and those made for Britain's armed forces are legendary. The CWC G10 was among them, and it has the distinction of being the first watch issued for the Ministry of Defense to feature a quartz movement. Now, the same company that's continually produced said field watches is offering a new version with a Swiss automatic movement called the G22.
Gear for the Road
The best part of a big getaway is when you settle down into camp. Here, we give you the ultimate rundown of the best stuff to make that road trip campsite more comfortable. The classic is still classic. Yeti jump-started the camp-in-comfort revolution and this spacious 65-liter cooler that can keep everything chilled for that long weekend escape is why. It’s an essential for any big trip where you have a lot of cold beverages.
For a Limited Time, Save 20 Percent on Gear Patrol Magazine
Summer is far from over, so there’s still plenty of time to take in this season’s edition of Gear Patrol Magazine. Gear-packed and portable, consider it your go-to read for afternoons by the lake and evenings by the firepit. Inside, you’ll find timely trend reports, brand spotlights, product...
The Original Orient Express Has Been Turned Into a Lavish Suites-Only Luxury Hotel
Click here to read the full article. Who needs a five-star hotel when you have the Orient Express? Some 140 years since the train’s first voyage—it debuted on October 2, 1883—Accor has announced it is opening a new luxury hotel inside the original locomotive. The “dream on wheels” will consist of 17 cars that used to be part of the Nostalgie-Istanbul Orient-Express (the train’s moniker changed according to route). Dating back to the 1920s and ’30s, the convoy has been meticulously restored and now includes 12 sleeping cars, one restaurant and one caboose. The French hospitality group tasked Paris-based architect Maxime D’Angeac...
Garmin Just Released an Updated Version Of Its Most Popular GPS Watch
When it comes to producing well-equipped and long-lasting watches, Garmin is one of the most trusted names in the business. Founded in 1989, the brand has its roots in creating top-notch GPS watches for the aviation industry, and almost three daces later, everyday outdoor enthusiasts as well as pilots continue to strap Garmin onto their wrists for reliable and functional performance in the field.
tripsavvy.com
REI and Airstream's First Collab Is the Adventure Travel Trailer of Your Dreams
When it comes to RV travel, the iconic Airstream trailer is one of the first images that may pop into your head. But for adventure travelers, the Airstream's long, bullet-shaped trailers are often too large for off-road ventures. Now, the company has found the perfect way to reach adventure travelers...
lonelyplanet.com
Build your own modern yurt by following these instructions
Last fall, travel-loving couple Zach and Nicole packed in their nomadic lifestyle to carve out a homely space for themselves. In an effort to do things a bit differently (and to escape rising rent prices in the city) they designed a contemporary-style yurt that they built on an island just outside Portland. The unique accommodation is truly stunning, and has been inspiring others after images were shared online. The good news? The couple has created a website with a step-by-step guide on how to do the build yourself.
The 6 Best Resorts in Curaçao, From City Escapes to Luxury Beachfront Properties
You could hop on a direct flight to big-name and well-known Caribbean vacation destinations like the Bahamas or the Dominican Republic, but those looking to check into an undiscovered gem should look no further than Curaçao. And as it turns out, the island’s burgeoning luxury resort scene is just one of its well-kept secrets.
freefunguides.com
Best Beaches on Menorca Island
Often and unfairly maligned as an overdeveloped, package-tourist nightmare, boomerang-shaped Menorca is, in fact, the least developed – and second largest – member of the Balearic Islands. Unlike its neighbors, Mallorca (Majorca) and Ibiza, Menorca remains essentially rural, its rolling fields, wooded ravines and humpy hills filling out...
