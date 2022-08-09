ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

CNET

How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? Here's What Rumors Say

Apple usually introduces new iPhones in September, which means the rumored iPhone 14 may be right around the corner. We're expecting to see a notchless display and a 48-megapixel camera on the Pro models among other changes. Apple may also ditch the iPhone Mini in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, if the leaks and reports are to be believed.
CELL PHONES
Gear Patrol

How to Get the Battery Percentage Back on Your iPhone

In years past, you could toggle on a setting that showed the exact percentage of battery life your iPhone had left. The percentage appeared right next to the battery icon — which, by default, just had a green, yellow or red filling — in the top-right corner of your iPhone's Home screen. Unfortunately, Apple removed this ability on all iPhones that have a notch (so, the iPhone X or later). Its rationale: there just wasn't enough space for it.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

AirPods cases with USB-C could be in the cards for 2023

AirPods could come with a charging case that supports USB-C in 2023, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It doesn’t look like we should expect USB-C on the AirPods Pro 2 that Apple’s expected to launch later this year, though, as Kuo believes the case may still feature a Lightning port.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Samsung Unpacked Is Tomorrow: How to Watch the Galaxy Phone Livestream

Samsung Unpacked will be livestreamed on Aug. 10, likely detailing the company's next line of foldable phones. Samsung will be reaching its fourth generation of foldable phones, which started with the Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. As the foldable phone field grows, both the rumored Z Fold 4 and Z...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Pixel 6a: What’s the latest go-to Android phone?

Google’s latest mid-range smartphone is now in shops, offering a classy experience for half the price of a flagship. But what are its chances against the current people’s champ, the Samsung Galaxy S22?. There are some fascinating points of comparison between these two phones, with the two manufacturers...
CELL PHONES
Gear Patrol

Samsung Unpacked 2022: The 4 Biggest Announcements

Samsung just held its big Unpacked event of summer 2022 and gave us got a bunch of new gadgets. It announced two next-generation foldable smartphones, two new smartwatches and a new high-end pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds. Check out below for the lowdown on each of the biggest announcements. Samsung...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon

Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
CELL PHONES
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

There’s one major piece of gear that sets mountain, road and gravel bikers apart; tires. And while switching out your set is frankly anything less than a walk (or ride) in the park, reTyre is hoping to simplify the process. The brand offers modular zipper tire skins. To use, fans can simply zip the tire skins on and off a pair of Retyre base tires with an attachment mechanism. Individual skins retail from $39 to $81, and the brand offers everything from gravel to trail to various ice and snow studded pieces. Best of all, reTyre claims that users should be able to change their ‘Tyres’ in just 30 seconds.
RETAIL
itechpost.com

Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14

With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order today

There's a new clamshell flagship in town and we've rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order just down below. Whether you're looking to upgrade or jump on the foldable bandwagon, know there are some fantastic promotions at launch to help offset this device's significant cost.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

For a Limited Time, Save 20 Percent on Gear Patrol Magazine

Summer is far from over, so there’s still plenty of time to take in this season’s edition of Gear Patrol Magazine. Gear-packed and portable, consider it your go-to read for afternoons by the lake and evenings by the firepit. Inside, you’ll find timely trend reports, brand spotlights, product...
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

South Korean Brand Cayl's Amazing Backpacks Will Surely Sell Out

Buying a backpack is hard work. There are just so many to choose from. Some are extra large with compartments for just about everything one would considering carrying. Others barely fit a book, albeit a coffee table-sized one. They're the porridge and you, the shopper, are Goldilocks, tasting your way through what's out there until one strikes your fancy, all while weighing considerations like weight, width and height, capacity and, of course, aesthetics.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

Sennheiser's New Noise-Canceling Headphones Have Killer Battery Life

After weeks of leaks, Sennheiser has officially announced its newest flagship pair of noise-canceling headphones, the Momentum Wireless 4, and they're quite a bit different from the 2019-released predecessors, the Momentum Wireless 3. The fourth-generation models have been pretty drastically redesigned, ditching the signature retro look (with leather headband stainless steel hinges) in a favor of a more continental and lightweight design.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Apple Could Unveil New iPhones and Apple Watches in September Event

Apple is rumored to introduce its newest line of iPhones and Apple Watches during its upcoming September event. According to reports, the tech giant has begun pre-recording the new product launch for next month’s event, which is expected to unveil the brand new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8. A month later, Apple will introduce the new MacBooks and iPads and possibly the second-generation AirPods Pro. The exact date of the September and October events, however, are yet to be announced.
ELECTRONICS

