There’s one major piece of gear that sets mountain, road and gravel bikers apart; tires. And while switching out your set is frankly anything less than a walk (or ride) in the park, reTyre is hoping to simplify the process. The brand offers modular zipper tire skins. To use, fans can simply zip the tire skins on and off a pair of Retyre base tires with an attachment mechanism. Individual skins retail from $39 to $81, and the brand offers everything from gravel to trail to various ice and snow studded pieces. Best of all, reTyre claims that users should be able to change their ‘Tyres’ in just 30 seconds.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO