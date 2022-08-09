ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Eyewitness News

Dad delivers twins with help of Naugatuck EMS and police

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – EMTs and officers helped a dad deliver twins at a Naugatuck home on Wednesday. Naugatuck Emergency Medical Services said EMS and police were dispatched to a home for the delivery of twins. While crews were on the way, dispatchers with the Northwest Connecticut Public Safety...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

West Haven crews rescue children from Admiral Street fire

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven fire crews responded to a fire on Admiral Street Tuesday morning where they rescued children from the blaze. The crews arrived to the scene around 10:30 a.m. While crews said they initially thought the fire began in the basement, they found a blaze developing at the rear of […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man dragged 500 ft during Wallingford carjacking

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a stolen car incident that resulted in one man being dragged 500 feet from his car. On August 9, just before 4:30 p.m., Wallingford officers responded to the area of Chimney Hill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they identified the car as […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
City
West Haven, CT
West Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green

A food delivery driver in Wallingford was carjacked and dragged 500 feet, according to police. There were a few surprises following Connecticut’s Primary Day. Meteorologist Connor Lewis said there were no 90 degree temperatures in the forecast. Here is his Wednesday noon forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Superintendent...
Eyewitness News

Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
CHESHIRE, CT
Public Safety
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

MAP: Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Wallingford

East Hartford Public Schools hosting back to school rally. The HAI Group awarded $1,000 each to five K9 teams from around the state. There were a few surprises following Connecticut’s Primary Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. WFSB Eyewitness News at Noon Monday - Friday.
Eyewitness News

Investigation launched near park in New Canaan

NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Investigators were spotted at a park in New Canaan on Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police said they assisted New Canaan police with an investigation in a wooded area near Waveny Park. A Channel 3 crew spotted police tape up in an area. Witnesses reported that...
NEW CANAAN, CT
WTNH

East Haven police investigating shooting on Coe Avenue

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Coe Avenue Tuesday morning. At 10:13 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Coe Avenue and William Street after a report of gunfire, police said. Responding officers determined through video surveillance that a dark-colored SUV was traveling Southbound in […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into New Britain building on Broad St.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car collision involving a stolen vehicle in New Britain resulted in one car slamming into a building. New Britain police responded to Broad Street just after 10 p.m. on Monday evening on reports of a two-car crash. A stolen car out of Enfield had struck a Jeep, which pushed […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]
MERIDEN, CT

