FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Eyewitness News
Dad delivers twins with help of Naugatuck EMS and police
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – EMTs and officers helped a dad deliver twins at a Naugatuck home on Wednesday. Naugatuck Emergency Medical Services said EMS and police were dispatched to a home for the delivery of twins. While crews were on the way, dispatchers with the Northwest Connecticut Public Safety...
West Haven crews rescue children from Admiral Street fire
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven fire crews responded to a fire on Admiral Street Tuesday morning where they rescued children from the blaze. The crews arrived to the scene around 10:30 a.m. While crews said they initially thought the fire began in the basement, they found a blaze developing at the rear of […]
Man dragged 500 ft during Wallingford carjacking
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a stolen car incident that resulted in one man being dragged 500 feet from his car. On August 9, just before 4:30 p.m., Wallingford officers responded to the area of Chimney Hill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they identified the car as […]
East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
Fire officials battle fire at Shelton bar, apartment building
A fire broke out at a Shelton bar that shares a space with several apartment units, fire officials say.
Two Armed Men Restrain, Assault, Rob Workers At Southbury Home, Police Say
An investigation is underway after two men assaulted and robbed construction workers at a home in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the town of Southbury, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. from an individual who...
Police identify man found dead in gazebo on Enfield town green
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a gazebo on the town green in Enfield early Wednesday morning.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green
A food delivery driver in Wallingford was carjacked and dragged 500 feet, according to police. There were a few surprises following Connecticut’s Primary Day. Meteorologist Connor Lewis said there were no 90 degree temperatures in the forecast. Here is his Wednesday noon forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Superintendent...
Eyewitness News
Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
‘I started banging on people’s doors and windows.’ Witnesses describe Bridgeport fire that displaced 30 people, killed pet
About 30 people in Bridgeport can’t go home after a fire in their apartment building Monday night damaged all 12 apartments. It started in an apartment on the third floor, but the cause is still under investigation.
Burglary crew raids UPS warehouse in Rockland, police rescue barricaded guard
Armed burglars raided a UPS warehouse in Rockland County before a police tactical unit rescued a security guard who had barricaded himself inside the building, police said Tuesday.
How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
Eyewitness News
MAP: Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Wallingford
East Hartford Public Schools hosting back to school rally. The HAI Group awarded $1,000 each to five K9 teams from around the state. There were a few surprises following Connecticut’s Primary Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. WFSB Eyewitness News at Noon Monday - Friday.
Suspect in Fairfield hit-and-run arraigned; victim’s family makes presence known
Jairo Lopez-Bonilla, 39, was arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility resulting in death.
Eyewitness News
Investigation launched near park in New Canaan
NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Investigators were spotted at a park in New Canaan on Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police said they assisted New Canaan police with an investigation in a wooded area near Waveny Park. A Channel 3 crew spotted police tape up in an area. Witnesses reported that...
Homicide victim found across from Enfield Town Hall identified
ENFIELD, Conn. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead across from Enfield Town Hall early Wednesday morning, police said. According to police, a witness called police just before 3 a.m. and reported walking by and seeing the man, saying he may be dead. The...
East Haven police investigating shooting on Coe Avenue
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Coe Avenue Tuesday morning. At 10:13 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Coe Avenue and William Street after a report of gunfire, police said. Responding officers determined through video surveillance that a dark-colored SUV was traveling Southbound in […]
Reckless Driver In Harwinton Found Speeding At 120 MPH In 65 MPH Zone, Police Say
A driver was charged after their vehicle was measured speeding at 120 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone in Connecticut. A trooper saw a silver Mercedes speeding on Route 8 northbound in the Litchfield County town of Harwinton, according to a report from Connecticut State Police on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Car crashes into New Britain building on Broad St.
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car collision involving a stolen vehicle in New Britain resulted in one car slamming into a building. New Britain police responded to Broad Street just after 10 p.m. on Monday evening on reports of a two-car crash. A stolen car out of Enfield had struck a Jeep, which pushed […]
Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]
