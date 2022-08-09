Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
You Are Beautiful Experience to launch at Perimeter Mall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The traveling art installation “You Are Beautiful” will launch at the Perimeter Mall Aug. 13. The installation is just the latest version of Chicago-based Matthew Hoffman’s ever-evolving art piece. it consists of three elements: a mirror, seats with affirmative messages and a wall where guests can write something positive.
Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16. The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.
Silver Skillet Restaurant helps bring billions of dollars to Ga. through films
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With time comes change, but if you cross over the connector and head down 14th Street toward West Midtown, you will find one place that hasn’t changed in decades - it’s The Silver Skillet Restaurant. If you grab a seat in one of the...
Austin Riley to host charity golf event Aug. 29
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Braves third baseman Austin Riley will host a charity event at Topgolf in Midtown Aug. 29. The Driving for Veterans charity event will benefit Team RWB (Red, White & Blue), a charity dedicated to improving veterans’ lives. Guests will be able to golf with Riley, other players and veterans supported by the charity. The event will also feature live music.
Ladygang’s ‘Lady Secrets’ tour coming to Buckhead Theatre
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The hosts of the Ladygang podcast are on tour, and they’ll be coming to Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre Sept. 28. The Lady Secrets Tour is in support of their second book, also called Lady Secrets, out Sept. 20. The Ladygang podcast has been downloaded over...
Iconic Smyrna restaurant known for its ‘Eggplant Babies’ closing after 40 years
SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) - A popular dining spot in Smyrna is closing its doors after over 40 years of business. “It’s such a sad time,” says Founder Joe Bogino. Scalini’s Italian Restaurant on Cobb Parkway made the big announcement on its website and Facebook page Monday, thanking the community for all of their support throughout the years. Bogino tells CBS46 that they had to close due to struggles finding staff.
Underground Atlanta to host Atlanta Fashion Week Oct. 5-8
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Fashion Week will make its first appearance at Underground Atlanta Oct. 5-8. The event will feature multiple runway shows a day, pop-up shops and various social events. This year’s theme is “rebirth.”. Angela Watts, founder of producers RAGTRADE ATLANTA said, “Atlanta’s influence can...
Black Restaurant Week ATL: Breakfast at Barney’s
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Atlanta Black Restaurant Week! A chance to celebrate Atlanta’s black-owned food businesses and highlight the restaurants, food trucks and bakeries we love year-round. The celebration runs through Sunday, Aug. 14 and spotlights some of the African American, African and Caribbean cuisine that make...
Hundreds of students receive free school supplies aboard Delta 767 aircraft
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of students are still flying high after boarding a Delta 767 aircraft Wednesday morning to get free school supplies for this semester. CBS46 spoke to excited students at the Delta Flight Museum near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport about their experience. Around 300 students from Fulton,...
Need cash? There’s an app connecting Atlanta’s home and pet owners
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Did you know your backyard could be making you money? An app called Sniffspot is connecting homeowners and pet owners in what’s being called the “AirBnB for dogs.”. “This crazy idea originated in 2017,” Sniffspot founder David Adams said. “My girlfriend at the time,...
INTERVIEW: Assembly Atlanta developer Jay Gipson
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Assembly Atlanta developer Jay Gipson joined CBS46 on Wednesday morning to talk about the project. Gipson talks about how the project began, how long it took to put the project together and the most fulfilling and challenging aspects of the project.
Renting out everyday homes for film productions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The process of renting your home or property out to film production companies for is becoming simpler by the year, with interest in Atlanta continues to rise as the film industry continues to take off in the Southeast. “As productions continue to come here as our...
Atlanta residents complain about growing number of gas stations in neighborhoods
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More and more people are moving to metro Atlanta or commuting into the city for work. Economic experts say that’s partially one reason why Georgia is experiencing inflation for gas prices. Now, because of that supply and demand, some people are complaining too many gas stations are being built.
Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1K Atlanta seniors through nonprofit
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tech giant Amazon is helping ensure safety for Atlanta seniors by donating 1,000 Ring security systems through the nonprofit called HouseProud. The Ring security bundles will include a doorbell, stick-up camera, and pathway lights. Those will all be distributed through House Proud, a non-profit that serves seniors throughout the metro by making sure they are dry, safe, and warm.
Atlanta woman recalls encounter with men trying to steal her dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman who lives in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood says two men allegedly tried to steal her dog recently. The woman was walking her Yorkshire Terrier dog over the weekend when two men hopped out of a white Cadillac sedan, approached her and tried to steal her dog, Beau.
Bike tours aim to drum up business along less traveled section of BeltLine
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The BeltLine is wildly successful, as evident by the massive crowds that flock there to walk, run, or bike daily. But there are still some sections that many have yet to discover. The many businesses that line the less traveled sections of the BeltLine are hoping...
Local groups helping schools in Atlanta prepare students for the future
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 50 children whose parents struggle with homelessness have resources at school they have never had before. ”This is their second home but for a lot of them, this is their only home,” said Dr. Leah Skinner, Head of School at Ansley School. Each...
Indie filmmakers, festivals benefiting from Georgia’s thriving film industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s thriving film industry is having a positive impact on independent filmmakers and the festivals that showcase their work. As the director Out on Film, Jim Farmer has seen first-hand the benefits of Georgia’s thriving film industry. “It’s really taken off,” said Farmer about...
INTERVIEW: Film business is big business in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Atlanta grows into its role as “Hollywood of the South,” the Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment manages filming permits for locations around the city and the Set South Production Assistant Training Program. Brooks Baptiste interviewed Philana Williams, the office’s co-director for marketing and strategy.
Hollywood of the South: How to become a movie extra
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You don’t always need acting training to get your 15 seconds of fame in the Hollywood of the South. With so many TV shows and movies filmed in Georgia, there’s a growing number of opportunities for you to land a spot on the big screen — as an extra.
