Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live without its guiding light, producer Lorne Michaels, may be unthinkable to some. But there may be something brewing. Kenan Thompson, speaking on Charlamagne tha God’s “Hell of a Week” podcast, mused that when SNL hits its 50th anniversary in the 2024-2025 season, it may be time to put it to bed. Michaels is 77, and there has been speculation – some of it from Michaels – that he’s thinking about bowing out when SNL arrives at the milestone. “The rumor is the show is ending at its 50th season because Mr....
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
How Does Kelly Ripa’s Talk Show Salary Stack Up to ‘American Idol’ Alum Ryan Seacrest’s?
There’s no doubt that daytime talk show hosts get paid beaucoups to host their respective shows. For instance, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest get paid tons to co-host their talk show, “Live! with Kelly and Ryan.”. The show is wildly popular, but it makes us wonder, who gets...
ETOnline.com
Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why
Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.
AdWeek
Rachel Maddow’s Upcoming Projects Include Another Podcast, Book, 2 Potential Movies and 2 Potential TV Shows
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A wide ranging profile of Rachel Maddow was published in Vanity Fair this past weekend—and it represents the longtime cable news host’s first interview since it was announced that she would be stepping away from her five-night-a-week MSNBC program.
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
Game shows to move from Daytime Emmys to Prime Time Emmys
Game shows will move from the Daytime Emmy Awards to the Prime Time Emmy Awards, academy officials announced Wednesday.According to the North Hollywood-based Television Academy and New York-based National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the honors for outstanding game show and outstanding game show host will now be presented during the Prime Time Emmy Awards.Officials said the awards should be presented by genre, not by the time of day they air.The switch will take effect beginning next year. Therefore, the eligibility category for the 2023 awards will be from Jan. 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023.Comedian Kenan Thompson was announced as host of the 74th Emmy Awards.The event is set for Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
NME
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
AdWeek
Week of Aug. 1 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Marks 4 Straight Weeks at No. 1 In Total Viewers and Adults 25-54
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A winning streak continues for ABC’s Good Morning America as it remains the No. 1 morning news show in total viewers and adults 25-54 for a fourth straight week.
‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Showrunner Sanjay Shah Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Shah, writer, executive producer and showrunner of Everybody Still Hates Chris, has signed an overall deal with CBS Studios, which is behind the recently announced animated series. Under the two-year pact, Shah will serve as executive producer and showrunner on Everybody Still Hates Chris, a reimagined animated version of Chris Rock’s beloved autobiographical family comedy Everybody Hates Chris, which he developed and wrote the pilot script for. Ordered straight-to-series by MTV Entertainment to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central, Everybody Still Hates Chris, narrated and executive produced by Chris Rock, is inspired...
Where Can I Watch ‘Rupaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’? Premiere Info, How to Stream, Cast
Surprise — RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is back back back back back again with a brand new season, brand new celebrities, and a brand new format. Secret Celebrity Drag Race is bigger than ever this time around, as 9 drag newbies compete against each other every week and try to avoid elimination. Oh yeah, these celebs are going to be lip syncing for their lives! And then there’s the biggest twist of them all: the celebs are truly secret. You’re not going to know who is underneath all that drag until they are eliminated. The gag of it all! So...
Metallica, Jonas Brothers, Rosalia to headline Global Citizen Festival
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Metallica, Jonas Brothers and Rosalía will perform at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival. Global Citizen announced a lineup of performers for the annual event Thursday. Global Citizen is a worldwide campaign calling on world leaders to end extreme poverty. This year's festival will take place...
Kenan Thompson Shares Reaction After Being Named 2022 Emmys Host
Kenan Thompson was named the host of the upcoming 74th Emmy Awards, and he had a fun reaction on social media.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Judge Sofia Vergara’s Most Iconic Acting Roles
Sofia Vergara hasn’t just made us laugh in her role as a judge on America’s Got Talent. She’s an actress with dozens of credits to her name. Let’s look back at some of her most iconic roles in film and television over the years. Sofia Vergara’s...
AdWeek
4 Music Trends That Defined the Second Quarter of 2022
Editor’s note: This is the fifth installment of Beats, Bytes and Brands, a monthly column on the newest trends and activations converging across the music industry and brand marketing. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Jesse Kirshbaum. Jesse Kirshbaum is the founder of Beats and Bytes,...
AdWeek
If the Song Is Rock 'n' Roll, the Guitar Has to be a Fender Stratocaster
In the first week of February 2019, R&B singer-songwriter H.E.R. was rushing to get ready for her set at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Her purple rhinestone jumpsuit was all picked out, but Gabriella Wilson (H.E.R.’s given name) wanted to kick things up a notch.
AdWeek
GMA Stage Manager Bill Miller Dies
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A beloved member of the ABC News family, GMA stage manager Bill Miller, recently died. The weekday team addressed his tragic passing...
