COLUMBIANA OH- Heartland Christian has always had a tradition of excellence inside their volleyball program. They’ve especially excelled over the years at their defense, and serving. Coming in to this year however, they might have a new strength. The Lions come in to 2022 featuring a ton of height in their hitters. Add that to a returning setter, and not only could their defense be lock down as always, Heartland aims to smash their way to a high octane season. At the helm of the Lions is one of the most energetic coaches in volleyball in Maggie Martin.

COLUMBIANA, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO