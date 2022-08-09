ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

ysnlive.com

SCRAPPERS RETURN HOME FOR SPECIAL HOMESTAND

NILES, OH- Tuesday, August 16 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05pm. It’s TOPPS TUESDAY! The first 1,000 fans through the gates every Tuesday home game receive a Topps card pack. It’s also Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Shepherd of the Valley. All our fans 55 or older will receive $5 Upper Box seat tickets. It’s $2 Pizza Joe’s Pizza Slice Night at the concessions stands throughout the game. It’s Football Spirit Night – get a free General Admission ticket if you wear a football jersey to the game (High School or Youth) OR fans wearing spirit gear of their favorite High School team.
NILES, OH
ysnlive.com

CRESTVIEW FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH PAUL CUSICK

COLUMBIANA, OH- For nearly a quarter century, Paul Cusick has been the chief of his tribe on the sidelines. In Crestview, it’s well understood the history, the commitment, and the reward for the dedication to the program year in and year out. It’s more than X’s and O’s, it’s...
COLUMBIANA, OH
ysnlive.com

HEARTLAND CHRISTIAN VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH MAGGIE MARTIN

COLUMBIANA OH- Heartland Christian has always had a tradition of excellence inside their volleyball program. They’ve especially excelled over the years at their defense, and serving. Coming in to this year however, they might have a new strength. The Lions come in to 2022 featuring a ton of height in their hitters. Add that to a returning setter, and not only could their defense be lock down as always, Heartland aims to smash their way to a high octane season. At the helm of the Lions is one of the most energetic coaches in volleyball in Maggie Martin.
COLUMBIANA, OH
East Liverpool, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
East Palestine, OH
City
East Liverpool, OH
ysnlive.com

WEST BRANCH’S MARTIN TO JOIN TOMCATS

BELOIT, OH- West Branch standout baseball player, Garrison Martin has committed to extending his academic and athletic careers at Thiel College. Congratulations to Garrison, his family and friends on this outstanding accomplishment.
BELOIT, OH
ysnlive.com

FOLLOW THE LESSON PLAN

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH- They say “don’t wish your life away” when you’re young. For East Liverpool Junior Kyia White, she’s been doing less of the wishing, and more turning dreams into reality. The Potter Middle Hitter has certainly made waves in the early going of...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
ysnlive.com

WARREN JFK VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH SAM YOUNG

WARREN OH- We have heard the messages, the excitement of Warren JFK volleyball is bubbling up as the season gets closer. The Eagles feature a ton of experience this year, only graduating two seniors a year ago. While those two’s leadership qualities will be missed, the hope is that someone new will step in to a leadership role and help the Eagles fly high.
WARREN, OH
John Hancock
WFMJ.com

West Middlesex girl advances to drive, chip & putt regionals

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. --Kate Sowers has advanced to the sub regionals of the drive, chip & putt contest. She's in the 14-15 age bracket and finished second in the sub regionals at Westfield Country Club. The top two in each age bracket move on. Her next competition is September 10...
WEST MIDDLESEX, PA
27 First News

How hot must it get for an August record-high temp?

(WKBN) – For lovers of the summer and hot weather, August is kind of summer’s “Sunday scaries” month. We know summer is coming to a close soon and our pumpkin-spice-loving friends and colleagues are itching to bust out their sweaters. Even though all the back-to-school supplies are out and fall decor is now abundant, we are far from done with hot weather. August is our second warmest month, on average, and temperatures still have to go pretty high to set a record.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge

There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]

