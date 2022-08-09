Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ysnlive.com
SCRAPPERS RETURN HOME FOR SPECIAL HOMESTAND
NILES, OH- Tuesday, August 16 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05pm. It’s TOPPS TUESDAY! The first 1,000 fans through the gates every Tuesday home game receive a Topps card pack. It’s also Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Shepherd of the Valley. All our fans 55 or older will receive $5 Upper Box seat tickets. It’s $2 Pizza Joe’s Pizza Slice Night at the concessions stands throughout the game. It’s Football Spirit Night – get a free General Admission ticket if you wear a football jersey to the game (High School or Youth) OR fans wearing spirit gear of their favorite High School team.
ysnlive.com
CRESTVIEW FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH PAUL CUSICK
COLUMBIANA, OH- For nearly a quarter century, Paul Cusick has been the chief of his tribe on the sidelines. In Crestview, it’s well understood the history, the commitment, and the reward for the dedication to the program year in and year out. It’s more than X’s and O’s, it’s...
ysnlive.com
HEARTLAND CHRISTIAN VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH MAGGIE MARTIN
COLUMBIANA OH- Heartland Christian has always had a tradition of excellence inside their volleyball program. They’ve especially excelled over the years at their defense, and serving. Coming in to this year however, they might have a new strength. The Lions come in to 2022 featuring a ton of height in their hitters. Add that to a returning setter, and not only could their defense be lock down as always, Heartland aims to smash their way to a high octane season. At the helm of the Lions is one of the most energetic coaches in volleyball in Maggie Martin.
Mooney beefs up coaching staff; eyes bounce-back season
The Cardinals are looking to avoid a fifth consecutive losing season after winning just one game a year ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ysnlive.com
WEST BRANCH’S MARTIN TO JOIN TOMCATS
BELOIT, OH- West Branch standout baseball player, Garrison Martin has committed to extending his academic and athletic careers at Thiel College. Congratulations to Garrison, his family and friends on this outstanding accomplishment.
ysnlive.com
FOLLOW THE LESSON PLAN
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH- They say “don’t wish your life away” when you’re young. For East Liverpool Junior Kyia White, she’s been doing less of the wishing, and more turning dreams into reality. The Potter Middle Hitter has certainly made waves in the early going of...
ysnlive.com
WARREN JFK VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH SAM YOUNG
WARREN OH- We have heard the messages, the excitement of Warren JFK volleyball is bubbling up as the season gets closer. The Eagles feature a ton of experience this year, only graduating two seniors a year ago. While those two’s leadership qualities will be missed, the hope is that someone new will step in to a leadership role and help the Eagles fly high.
Ursuline reloaded for another shot at a state title
Despite losing multiple school record holders, Ursuline has their eyes on another trip to Canton for a state championship
RELATED PEOPLE
Valley boxer stepping onto national stage
Vic Toney heads to Las Vegas to put his 6-1 record on the line against a 6-0 opponent on Top Rank Undercard.
WFMJ.com
West Middlesex girl advances to drive, chip & putt regionals
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. --Kate Sowers has advanced to the sub regionals of the drive, chip & putt contest. She's in the 14-15 age bracket and finished second in the sub regionals at Westfield Country Club. The top two in each age bracket move on. Her next competition is September 10...
Big Ten recruit leading the way at Canfield this fall
Senior quarterback Broc Lowry will lead the Canfield Cardinals again this season.
CBS News
Former Aliquippa football coach Mike Zmijanac joining Ambridge coaching staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mike Zmijanac is going to be back on the sidelines in Beaver County -- but not as a head coach. According to the Beaver County Times, Zmijanac will be joining Sherman McBride's staff as a volunteer assistant at Ambridge. Zmijanac spent over 20 years as the head...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local high school to host bookbag giveaway in Warren
River Gate High School is holding the event at the Warren Court House Square from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Struthers building to become event hall, hotel
Co-owner of Selah Restaurant Brian Palumbo has plans for the two-story building at 126 S. Bridge St. in downtown Struthers. He purchased the building, which is right next to the restaurant, a couple months ago.
Local monster truck team breaks Guinness World Record
A few weeks ago, a local monster truck team called "Bad Habit" unveiled its new truck.
Local ice cream, desserts shop closes its doors
A pair of ice cream and sweets stores in Salem and Boardman have closed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews working on water main break in Youngstown
The break happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of E. Midlothian Boulevard and Lemoyne Avenue.
27 First News
How hot must it get for an August record-high temp?
(WKBN) – For lovers of the summer and hot weather, August is kind of summer’s “Sunday scaries” month. We know summer is coming to a close soon and our pumpkin-spice-loving friends and colleagues are itching to bust out their sweaters. Even though all the back-to-school supplies are out and fall decor is now abundant, we are far from done with hot weather. August is our second warmest month, on average, and temperatures still have to go pretty high to set a record.
Confusion over local JD Vance event: Owner of event venue says it ‘will not be happening’ there
The operator of Youngstown’s Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center says a Friday, August 19, campaign rally involving Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “will not be happening” at his venue.
Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge
There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
Comments / 0