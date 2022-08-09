ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

3 people charged with burning, burying fetus in Nebraska, police say

NORFOLK, Neb. (KHGI) — Three Nebraska residents have been charged after a woman allegedly helped her daughter abort a fetus before burning and burying it. Jessica Burgess, 41, is charged in Madison County District Court with performing or attempting an abortion at greater than 20 weeks, performing an abortion when not a licensed doctor, removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body, concealing the death of another person and false reporting.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
WRGB

Gas prices dip below $4 for first time in months

Gas prices dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months. AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.99 on Thursday. Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and 68 cents in the last month. New Yorkers...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Ballston man accused of assaulting, strangling 1-year-old infant

BALLSON, NY (WRGB) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested, accused of assaulting a 1-year-old child. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, William R. Burden, Jr. was arrested, accused of striking and obstructing the breathing of a child that he knew. He was arrested on August 9th. He's...
BALLSTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy