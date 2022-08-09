Read full article on original website
WRGB
NYS Department of Labor to conduct study on employment rate of transgender New Yorkers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill Wednesday that directs the state Department of Labor to conduct a study on the statewide employment rate of transgender individuals in the state in consultation with the Division of Human Rights. The study will be used to determine...
Recent plea deal is one out of hundreds of thousands of known NY unemployment fraud cases
New York State (WRGB) — CBS 6 Investigates is asking questions about fraud at the New York State Department of Labor. Yesterday, we told you about a 21-year-old man who just pleaded guilty after he was accused of defrauding the state's unemployment system for more than $200,000 between 2020 and 2021.
3 people charged with burning, burying fetus in Nebraska, police say
NORFOLK, Neb. (KHGI) — Three Nebraska residents have been charged after a woman allegedly helped her daughter abort a fetus before burning and burying it. Jessica Burgess, 41, is charged in Madison County District Court with performing or attempting an abortion at greater than 20 weeks, performing an abortion when not a licensed doctor, removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body, concealing the death of another person and false reporting.
Arrest made after assault investigation at horseback riding business, say State Police
PITTSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police say an arrest was made after reports of an assault at a horseback riding business in Pittstown. Back on August 5th, State Police received a report of an assault at One Trick Pony Rides in Pittstown the day before. State Police say that...
Gas prices dip below $4 for first time in months
Gas prices dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months. AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.99 on Thursday. Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and 68 cents in the last month. New Yorkers...
Ballston man accused of assaulting, strangling 1-year-old infant
BALLSON, NY (WRGB) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested, accused of assaulting a 1-year-old child. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, William R. Burden, Jr. was arrested, accused of striking and obstructing the breathing of a child that he knew. He was arrested on August 9th. He's...
Another day of intense humidity, possible thunderstorms later in the evening
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Our heat wave will continue today with temperatures in the 90s for a sixth day in a row and heat indices in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Sun will mix with clouds through the day and those clouds will build into the afternoon when a shower or storm could pop up.
