Tshiebwe: National Player of the Year and Potential Horse Racing Phenom
Oscar Tshiebwe has already carved out a special place in the hearts of the Big Blue Nation. The first ever unanimous National Player of the Year for the Kentucky Wildcats returned for another season to win a National Title. Not only can he provide joy on the hardwood, Tshiebwe can also fill your pockets with money.
KSR Today: The Big Blue Bahamas Tour is in full swing
Good morning, folks! It feels odd waking up on a random day in the middle of August talking about Kentucky basketball, but we certainly aren’t upset about it. The Wildcats obliterated the Dominican Republic National Select Team on Wednesday night down in the Bahamas, securing a dominating 108-56 victory in what was UK’s preseason debut — a couple of months ahead of Big Blue Madness.
