One of the top uncommitted running backs in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ. Cedric Baxter Jr., a four-star prospect from Edgewood High School in Orlando, Florida, will make his choice at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page (or at this link here), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

ORLANDO, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO