Siskiyou County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

McKinney Fire reaches 75% containment, evacuation orders lifted for some areas of Yeti and Alex Fires

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The McKinney Fire has burned 60,389 acres and is now at 75% containment, says the U.S National Forest Service. USFS has indicated that with the increased containment of the McKinney Fire that crews will continue their mop-up operations and will pull back fire hoses to be rolled and stored back into the fire cache.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Siskiyou County, CA
Klamath Falls News

O'Connor Fire burns 2 acres on the Klamath Hills; 20 new fires reported

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Late yesterday evening a fast-moving thunderstorm left its mark on the Klamath Basin. Sparking the O’Connor Fire on Klamath Hills and numerous additional holdover fires that were discovered this morning. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) has listed twenty new fires on their...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

McKinney Fire: ongoing progress threatened by dangerous weather in days ahead

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire officials are reporting progress against the now 60,000 acre McKinney Fire, but firefighters are keeping their heads on a swivel with the red flag warning in effect, expecting periods of critical weather conditions across northern California. This warning impacts fire suppression efforts as the hot and dry afternoons, along with winds, could make control efforts difficult.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

McKinney Fire in Klamath National Forest now at 60% Containment

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The McKinney Fire has reached 60% containment since its start on Jul. 29, according to CAL FIRE authorities. The fire has burned 60,389 acres and has been active for 10 days. CAL FIRE authorities say the fire has destroyed 185 structures and damaged 11 structures and...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Some Yreka evacuations reduced at east end of McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has reduced some evacuations that were caused by the McKinney Fire. People who live in the following areas can return home:. YRE-3612 B. YRE-3612 C. YRE-3615 C. YRE-3615 D. YRE-3618 B. YRE-3618 C. YRE-3624 A. YRE-3621 C. YRE-3627. YRE-3630. YRE-3633.
YREKA, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Under hot and dry conditions, crews make progress on McKinney Fire

Under crackling dry conditions and temperatures still reaching near 100 degrees in northern Siskiyou County, containment around the largest fire in California this year reached 40% Sunday. At 60,271 acres, the McKinney Fire 15 miles west of Yreka grew only 127 acres from Saturday to Sunday, according to the California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ijpr.org

California fires prompt unhealthy air advisory in southern Oregon

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Monday and Tuesday in southern Josephine County, including Cave Junction. The warning comes as the McKinney Fire continues to burn near the Oregon and California border. On Monday morning, the fire was reported to be over 60,000 acres and 40% contained.
OREGON STATE
krcrtv.com

FIRE UPDATES: Latest on McKinney, Yeti Complex Fire

CALIFORNIA — On Saturday, crews working the McKinney Fire saw a jump in containment from 10% to 30%. The fire has burned over 60,000 acres near Klamath River in Siskiyou County. KRCR's Sam Chimenti spoke with a CAL Fire P.I.O. on Saturday morning, to learn what exactly caused the...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire crews make ‘great progress’ on McKinney Fire perimeter

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have made “great progress” on the perimeter of the Mckinney Fire as it has burned 59,636 acres and remains at 10% containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Crews are working to get depth on contaminant lines on the west side of the...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

SMOKE OUTLOOK: Hazardous Conditions East of the Humboldt/Trinity Line; ‘Unhealthy’ to ‘Very Unhealthy’ Conditions in Willow Creek/Hyampom

Press release from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District:. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou is forecast to have Red Flag Warnings with potential for increased fire behavior. However, smoke from the Yeti Fire will continue to impact the communities down the Klamath River drainage, bringing smoke into Orleans and Weitchpec. Heavy smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is expected to impact Willow Creek and nearby communities with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality. Westerly wind is expected to limit the amount of smoke impacting Weitchpec and Hoopa.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
oregontoday.net

DEQ Air Quality Advisory Southern Oregon, Aug. 9

DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday through Tuesday for Southern Josephine County, including Cave Junction, due to smoke from wildfires in Northern California. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last at least through Tuesday. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area. Parts of Oregon close to active wildfires may also be impacted intermittently by smoke this week, such as Oakridge in eastern Lane County due to fires in the central Cascades.
OREGON STATE
theashlandchronicle.com

Ashland Begins Water Delivery from TAP

On August 3, the Ashland began drawing water on the Talent-Ashland-Phoenix Intertie and mixing it with the water treated from Reeder Reservoir. TAP water is treated by the Medford Water Commission, and includes water sourced from Big Butte Springs and/or the Rogue River. As of August 6, about 40% of...
ASHLAND, OR
cutoday.info

Credit Union in Heart of Wildfires is Appealing for Help

YREKA, Calif.–Siskiyou Credit Union, which serves the area currently being hit by the McKinney Fire, is reaching out to other credit unions for assistance. The California/Nevada CU Leagues said the credit unions is working to help members and the community grapple with the continuing economic impact of this latest disaster.
YREKA, CA
KTVL

Law enforcement raids Josephine County unlicensed grows

JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On August 8, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement conducted raids at two unlicensed cannabis grows, one at the 200 block of College Drive and the other in the 1200 block of Pickett Creek Road.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

